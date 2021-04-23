Two Professors Face Discipline After Posting Flyers Denouncing a Conservative Colleague

The flyer stated in part:
“This racist college professor thought it would be a great idea to help start a Tennessee Tech chapter for this national hate group, where racist students can unite to harass, threaten, intimidate, and terrorize persons of color, feminists, liberals, and the like, especially [sic] their teachers. Their organization created a national “Professor Watchlist” to harass and intimidate progressive educators, including many women, African-American, and Muslim professors…
Professor Donadio and Turning Point USA. You are on our list. Your hate & hypocrisy are not welcome at Tennessee Tech. No Unity With Racists. Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech.”
After a complaint was filed by Donadio, campus police identified the professors from security footage. The flyer’s reference to being on a list was viewed as threatening and the professors were also found to be in violation of two express policies, First, they are required to “conduct themselves fairly, honestly, in good faith and in accordance with the highest ethical and professional standards.” Second, they are required to create “an environment that promotes academic freedom, diversity, fair treatment and respect for all faculty, staff, students and the general public.”
It is hard to defend the conduct of Smith and Gruber, who clearly sought to harass a colleague for his political views. They embody the intolerance for opposing views that is destroying higher education and free speech. Turning Point is a recognized student group on campus that Smith and Gruber were seeking to demonize and label a racist. The obvious intent is to make it more difficult for students and faculty to support the group.
However, this was also an act of free speech. They are entitled to speak out against a colleague and they insist that the flyer’s reference to the list was meant to model the listing by Turning Point. I do not see the reference as a credible threat.
My second concern is that the faculty policies are so generally and ambiguously written that they can be used arbitrarily or capriciously.
That leaves us in a muddle. The actions of Smith and Gruber were in my view reprehensible in labeling a colleague as a racist who engages in hate speech. It was unfair and unsupported. If it were true, Smith and Gruber could have filed a complaint with the university. They could also have written or spoken against his views rather than anonymously spread rumors or allegations. They lacked the integrity or the courage to do either.
Instead, they sought to trigger a campus backlash against a colleague. It is difficult therefore to accept their effort to claim victim status after they sought to harass Donadio because he applauded too loudly and holds views that they oppose.
I believe that the conduct of Smith and Gruber are worthy of condemnation and a possible official reprimand. I would not support termination or stripping them of tenure. Repeated conduct could warrant greater punishment. This is a close question for me frankly since there are free speech values at stake on both sides. The issue for me is the effort to harass and defame a colleague in this type of campaign. They also sought to label a student group as racist without making any formal complaint or offer any evidence to support that charge.
One course could be for Donadio to seek civil liability for defamation but that avenue would present serious challenges. Donadio is a public official and a public figure due to his county position and his public advocacy.
The standard for defamation for public figures and officials in the United States is the product of a decision over 50 years ago in New York Times v. Sullivan. Ironically, this is precisely the environment in which the opinion was written. The case came out of the highly divisive period of the civil rights movement. The New York Times had run an advertisement referring to abuses of civil rights marchers and the arrest of Martin Luther King Jr. seven times. The Montgomery Public Safety commissioner, L. B. Sullivan, sued for defamation and won under Alabama law. He was awarded $500,000 — a huge judgment for the time. Sullivan’s lawsuit was one of a number of civil actions brought under state laws that targeted Northern media covering the violence against freedom marchers. The judgments represented a viable threat to both media and average citizens in criticizing our politicians.
The Supreme Court ruled that tort law could not be used to overcome First Amendment protections for free speech or the free press. The Court sought to create “breathing space” for the media by articulating that standard that now applies to both public officials and public figures.
It would be difficult to sue Smith and Gruber over claims that Donadio is a racist since that can be viewed as opinion and thus protected speech. Tort liability for the statements in the flyer would contravene core free speech rights.
Of course, Smith and Gruber were clearly trying to harass and silence Donadio (as well as students who are members of this group) but they are not the measure of free speech principles. They are the test of free speech principles. We often have to protect the speech of individuals like Smith and Gruber who little tolerance or respect for either the free speech or academic freedom rights of others.
Has this country ever been dumber and more time-wastingly petty than now.
All this “woke” “libtard” “QAnon” “BLM” “Antifa” “Cancel” “Chemtrails” “Deep State” BS is just embarrassing = The dumbest 49% of American proles shooting spitwads at the other dumbest 49% of American proles, while the 1% hover above it all, thank the stars they aren’t that dumb, and throw peanuts at all the idiots fighting over things they don’t understand and that don’t matter anyway.
Is this what in America’s future? Quoted from Heritage.org
“…The most inhumane example of Mao’s contempt for human life came when he ordered the collectivization of China’s agriculture under the ironic slogan, the “Great Leap Forward.” …”when [Mao} sensed that revolutionary fervor in China was waning, Mao proclaimed the Cultural Revolution. Gangs of Red Guards — young men and women between 14 and 21 — roamed the cities targeting revisionists and other enemies of the state, especially teachers.
“…Professors were dressed in grotesque clothes and dunce caps, their faces smeared with ink. They were then forced to get down on all fours and bark like dogs. Some were beaten to death, some even eaten — all for the promulgation of Maoism…”
https://time.com/4329308/cultural-revolution-history-totalitarianism/, “…He ruled China as an autocratic and totalitarian regime responsible for mass repression, as well as destruction of religious and cultural artifacts and sites…”
From Wikipedia “Character assassination (CA) is a deliberate and sustained effort to damage the reputation or credibility of an individual.[1] The term could also be selectively applied to social groups and institutions. Agents of character assassinations employ a mix of open and covert methods to achieve their goals, such as raising false accusations, planting and fostering rumors, and manipulating information….”
“…character assassination is an intentional attempt, usually by a narcissist and/or his or her codependents, to influence the portrayal or reputation of someone in such a way as to cause others to develop an extremely negative or unappealing perception of him or her. It typically involves deliberate exaggeration or manipulation of facts, the spreading of rumors and deliberate misinformation to present an untrue picture of the targeted person, and unwarranted and excessive criticism…”
Is this what in America’s future?
Tragically, that future has arrived in America.
I can’t believe this crap happened in Tennessee, which is one of the most conservative states in the union. Those two professors should be terminated and forced to leave the state. After all, Tennessee Tech is not a liberal arts school, it’s a technical school. Furthermore, it’s in Cookville in Middle Tennessee, only a hundred miles NE of Pulaski, the birthplace of the Klan.
Sue.
It is a real dirtbag thing to do to falsely claim someone is racist, without any supporting evidence.
Turning Point USA is not racist. I’ve watched many of their Youtube videos. Candace Owens is a regular contributor. It requires a total suspension of critical thinking to declare the organization racist.
Turning Point USA opposes the evolution of the education system into Democrat madrassas where conservatives are harassed. Just like the topic of Turley’s blog post.
If you criticize Democrats, they’ll call you racist, fascist, or some kind of “phobe.” It doesn’t matter if it’s not true. All they have to do is lie about you often enough, and they’ll succeed in character assassination where they would have failed in a debate on the merits of the argument.
I don’t even recognize the Democrat Party anymore. I used to occasionally vote for Democrats and Democrat policies. I used to think both parties had much in common, including a love of country. I sincerely believe that we are in the time leading up to the rise of yet another Leftists authoritarian regime that will abuse human rights, as it has throughout history. It’s frustrating, because Democrats just turn a blind eye.
They are getting trained. Brainwashed. Democrats whom I’ve long thought were kind and intelligent have gradually succumbed to propaganda. I’ve watched their social media devolve until they’re just parroting easily disprovable propaganda, like the lie that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.” 5 minutes on Google would have put the lie to that statement. They jump to conclusions about police use of force all the time, and repeat the slogan that all cops are racist. I watched them gradually become anti-capitalist and in favor of the slavery of socialism. When presented with facts, they just don’t want to believe they might be wrong.
Someone I’ve known for many years posted, in all seriousness, that Democrats were peaceful protestors, there were no riots, and it was Christians that people needed to arm themselves against. He said he should get a gun to protect himself from judgmental Christians.