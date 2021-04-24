Hits and Misses: HuffPost and Washington Post Criticized Over Pieces Attacking GOP Senators

Public trust in the media has hit an all-time-low in polling and the reason was evident this week with controversies over partisan and erroneous pieces published by the Washington Post and HuffPost targeting Senators Ted Cruz (R., Tx.) and Tim Scott (R., S.C.). The HuffPost was compelled to take down a tweet falsely accusing Cruz of lying while the Washington Post ran a hit piece on Scott that claimed (but failed) to show false elements to his “cotton to Congress” life story.
Cruz stated that “We had a Republican president, a Republican Senate, and a Republican House. We didn’t do this. We could have … You didn’t see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn’t see us try to pack the Court.”
HuffPost publicly attacked Cruz for lying about court packing in a widely circulated tweet: “Sen. Ted Cruz may have told his biggest lie yet with the claim that Republicans never engaged in court packing when they controlled the White House and Congress.” That is not a lie. Republicans did not attempt to pack the Court.
The HuffPost then went from dishonestly to duplicity by claiming “An earlier version said that Cruz lied about court packing. The dishonesty lies in the claim that Republicans never “rigged the game.”
Rather than admit that they made a false claim, HuffPost insisted it was making a different point after deleting the original point.
Yet, HuffPost continued to call Cruz the “master gaslighter.”
Democrats have struggled to find higher ground as many have called for the packing of the Supreme Court — a move long opposed by the vast majority of Americans. President Joe Biden has refused to denounce court packing. As a result, some have claimed that Republicans have packed the Court by opposing Merrick Garland and holding seats for Republican nominees. That is not packing under any plausible definition of the term. I supported Garland getting a vote in the Senate. However, the Senate has the constitutional authority to vote or not vote on a nominee. (Otherwise, the Democrats would have gone to court to secure an order to force a constitutionally required vote). The HuffPost however claimed that the GOP actually tried court packing.
The fact is that the GOP did not kill the filibuster when they held the majority and did not seek to pack the Court.
The Washington Post had its own embarrassing moment this week with a bizarre piece by Glenn Kessler that suggested that Scott exaggerated his life story of going from a childhood picking cotton to the halls of Congress. The piece promised some hidden lie or exaggeration: “Tim Scott often talks about his grandfather and cotton. There’s more to that tale.” What was disturbing is that the piece was tied directly to Scott being selected to give the response to Biden after his national address — adding to the impression that it was a raw and preemptive hit piece.
When you read the piece, you find nothing. The Post noted that “The tale of his grandfather fits in with a narrative of Scott moving up from humble circumstances to reach a position of political power in the U.S. Senate. But Scott separately has acknowledged that his great-great-grandfather, Lawrence Ware, once owned 900 acres in South Carolina.” The second line does nothing to contradict the statement in the first line. Moreover, the Post goes on to say that it is relying on “the South Carolina census records” but “census data is historically questionable at best — and at times unreliable.”
Kessler’s piece would have been a good foundation for a profile story on Scott and his family history. Instead, it wanted a juggler’s hit on a Republican senator just before he was given a national platform to challenge President Biden.
What is left is a gotcha headline and no support. The Post simply says that the story may be “more complex” than just “cotton to Congress.” It is bizarre. The Post states “Scott’s family history in South Carolina offers a fascinating window into a little-known aspect of history in the racist South following the Civil War and in the immediate aftermath of slavery — that some enterprising Black families purchased property as a way to avoid sharecropping and achieve a measure of independence from White-dominated society.” Ok, then what is the point? It sounds like his family did raise cotton and was enterprising. The most that Kessler can claim is “Scott’s ‘cotton to Congress’ line is missing some nuance, but we are not going to rate his statements.”
“Missing some nuance”?
There is no nuance in the point of the piece what was to sandbag a senator who would be responding to President Biden.
Both of these controversies only magnify criticism that the media often seems to act like a state media, echoing narratives and blocking stories in support of the Administration. In the new model of advocacy journalism, media outlets cater to viewers and readers who want their bias reaffirmed in reporting and coverage. The result is a general drop in viewership or subscriptions and an absolute tanking of trust in the media.
The plunging level of trust reflects the loss of the premier news organizations to a type of woke journalism. We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. Even journalists are leading attacks on free speech and the free press. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation.
Now the HuffPost is engaging in open gaslighting to accuse a senator of gaslighting. The irony is lost on readers who simply do not care. They want hit pieces and HuffPost guarantees that they will not be challenged in any way from their hardened viewpoints. The result is that divisions are fueled by the media and the public has no source that is generally trusted as a neutral and honest news source.
40 thoughts on “Hits and Misses: HuffPost and Washington Post Criticized Over Pieces Attacking GOP Senators”
The really telling phrase in the WAPO article is “racist South.” They use “racist” as a buzzword. No, black farmers didn’t buy land to “avoid sharecropping,” they bought land because they somehow had the means to do it just as white farmers did. Sharecropping was the only means many had to make a living. Sadly, modern Americans have no clue what sharecropping and tenant farming really are.
Turley wrote: “What was disturbing is that the piece was tied directly to Scott being selected to give the response to Biden after his national address — adding to the impression that it was a raw and preemptive hit piece”
Bingo. It is intentional. It is a brazen hit piece. They know exactly what they are doing and why. Propaganda DNC press.
OT:
Darren, there isn’t a comments section for your column, so I’m posting this here. Your column made me think that you’d enjoy the documentary California Typewriter –
Well to be fair , Kessler ought to write , in a similar tone, that there is more to Biden’s reliance ( myth) of his blue collar upbringing.
We won’t see that piece, will we?
You could suggest that to Kessler if you wanted to –
https://glennkessler.com/contact.html
This site is one of the best out there and it gets so tiring to see some people on here that do nothing but complain about it. The internet is pretty big and yet these small minded contrarians have some odd need to go to a site that they disagree with, become ugly about it and disparage the host, a guy that is doing a great job with this platform.
If you have a disagreement with a point Jonathan is making please make the point in a cogent and decent manner, not some disparaging remark that shows your hatred for a bright guy who happens to not agree with you on everything. Go follow some idiot like Lawrence tribe or any of the other sell outs on the left side of the bar.
hull, if the host was an honest and objective commentator on the law and other issues – that is the pretense he assumes – he would not deserve attacks on his honesty and character. Alas, despite the pose, he isn’t and he does deserve those attacks.
Now if you diasgree with me or other critics of JT here on the substance of today’s column and comments, let’s hear it.
Well BBB, why not leave the site and go follow Lawrence Tribe? This is the best site for legal issues for the everyday person and that is why it is so successful. I am not for banning you, but I just wonder what the mindset is for someone that hates a guy and then follows him like a little puppy.
hull, maybe a fair question, but not really. I would encourage all with substantive opinions to agree or challenge others as they see fit. What fun is it to post thumbs ups over and over and who’s mind might you change? I understand that the odds of changing anyone’s mind who posts here regularly is slim, but there are almost certainly lurkers on the fence on issues, and speaking for myself, if I am presented with a compelling argument or set of facts counter to my assumptions, it probably won’t cause a major change in my political philosophy or political allegiances, and that’s probably goes for most. However, on that issue, I might change my mind, or more likely, temper my arguments and my certainty on it. Isn’t that progress in the way it usually comes? Slowly
Court packing is just as legal as not acting on a domination or holding a rushed confirmation. All three also poll badly with the public. So Rs that are against court packing are just as hypocritical as they always are.
Also Fox and other right wing media does outright false hit pieces on Ds all the time.
Molly, it is not legal to not act on a lawful nomination for a SC Judge by a President. It is a clear violation of the Senate’s constitutionally mandated duty. They don’t have to approve a nomination but they are obligated to advise and consent. No hearing, no vote, no negotiation for an acceptable nominee – that cannot be defined as advise and consent.
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/04/24/hits-and-misses-huffpo-and-washington-post-ridiculed-over-attack-pieces-on-gop-senators/comment-page-1/#comment-2084543
If all of you defending Kessler, thought he wrote the article to praise Scott, you are delusional. He would have no need to write this article except to put some suspicion in the mind of the reader that Scott was lying about his history. If someone on Fox News had written this article about a black Democrat, you would be here yelling racism.
“He would have no need to write this article except to put some suspicion in the mind of the reader that Scott was lying about his history”
Depends on your definition of “lying.” Some of the conservative here, like Olly, Allan, and Young, regularly say that others are “lying by omission.” Using their preferred stance about lying, Scott is lying by omission.
I’m a liberal, and personally, I don’t call that lying. I use the standard definition: kwowingly making a false claim with intent to deceive. By this definition, Scott is NOT lying. Kessler did not say that Scott was lying, nor do I think “he wrote the article to praise Scott.” He just added some interesting details re: Scott’s family history.
“If someone on Fox News had written this article about a black Democrat, you would be here yelling racism.”
No, I wouldn’t.
“The fact is that the GOP did not kill the filibuster when they held the majority and did not seek to pack the Court.”
That is a true fact, yet leftists say differently. We know the left is lying because they lack the ability to back up any of the lies they state. Instead their proof is WaPo which is responsible for most of the lies floating around. The actual FBI reports show that the WaPo lied over and over again yet these leftists will post the lies even after the WaPo has issued a retraction.
Ethical and moral restraints do not prevent the left from lying. The stoop so low they promote character assassination.
Turley writes:
““the Senate has the constitutional authority to vote or not vote on a nominee.”
Can our supposed Constitutional legal authority please point out where this is in the Constitution? The Constitution does say:
“[The president] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States…”
Purposefully not holding a hearing, not voting – on strictly partisan groubds – or not negotiating with the President for a more acceptable nominee before or during a hearing – are not “Advise and Consent”. and what the Senate did in 2016 was a dereliction of their Constitutional duties. That Turley tries to excuse this demonstrates he sucks at understanding simple clauses in our Constitution and also does not GAF about it. No one who values a fair and objective interpretation of the Senate’s duties would try and justify that charade, followed in close order by the rushed appointment – on a purely partisan basis – of our twice rejected by voters president right before his last and greatest loss.
Turley’s rapid devolution into being a just another talking head political hack is further highlighted by his continued attack on news sources that are rivals to the one who writes his checks. HE HAS NO STANDING for these journalism articles, having shown a complete and utter lack of basic objectivity in the pursuit.
What a bad joke this guy has become.
Anonymous BBB
Then leave.
Nobody is forcing you to stay.
Nobody is even asking you to stay.
PS I should add that what the Senate did in 2016 was not only a dereliction of their clear duties, but a purposeful and successful attempt to block a president ‘s “Power … to nominate….. Judges of the supreme Court.”. That’s what happened, and it happened for purely partisan reasons. This was disgraceful and by defending it Turley should lose all respect from those fair minded and objective Americans who do care about the Constitution. He clearly is not one of them.
Considering that both organizations are populated by low life, bottom feeding parasites totally lacking in morals or integrity I fail to understand why anyone would bother to read anything they publish let alone comment on it.
As usual you are reading and writing from the GOP talking points. Good grief! Do you really thing we don’t read? Now if you want to talk about the New York Post and it’s smears against VP Harris but I guess that os ok with you….that a Republican smear machine. I used to be disappoint when I read post sike this by you but now I just sigh and wonder what it was that flipped you from a legal issue commentator to a right wing mouth piece.
“the Washington Post ran a hit piece on Scott that claimed (but failed) to show false elements to his “cotton to Congress” life story.”
It did not. JT didn’t quote anything from the Washington Post “claim[ing] … to show false elements to his “cotton to Congress” life story,” and if you read Kessler’s column, Kessler never says “false” and never uses another word equivalent to “false.” He only says things like “Our research reveals a more complex story than what Scott tells audiences.”
Will JT “admit that [he, himself] made a false claim”? Or will he be a hypocrite where he criticizes the Huffington Post for not admitting they made a false claim, while being unwilling himself to admit he made a false claim?
“What is left is a gotcha headline and no support.”
The headline was “Tim Scott often talks about his grandfather and cotton. There’s more to that tale.” That’s not a “gotcha headline.” Kessler did include support for both “Tim Scott often talks about his grandfather and cotton” and “There’s more to that tale.”
Will JT “admit that [he, himself] made a false claim” by falsely claim that Kessler provided “no support”?
“Now the HuffPost is engaging in open gaslighting to accuse a senator of gaslighting.”
It is not. Cruz was gaslighting when he said “You didn’t see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game.” Trying to rig the game is what McConnell did by working hard to prevent Obama from filling judicial vacancies and then quickly filling them after Trump was inaugurated.
“Kessler never says “false” and never uses another word equivalent to “false.” He only says things like “Our research reveals a more complex story than what Scott tells audiences.’”
Stick with parsing phrases. That’s your forte. Abstract thinking and seeing implications — not so much.
You think distinguishing between true and false is “parsing phrases”?
Do you prefer Humpty Dumpty’s view?
Notice that you cannot bring yourself to admit that Turley’s claim “the Washington Post ran a hit piece on Scott that claimed (but failed) to show false elements to his ‘cotton to Congress’ life story” is FALSE.
Kessler did NOT claim “false elements to his ‘cotton to Congress’ life story.” It is not “parsing phrases” to point this out.
“Kessler did NOT claim “false elements to his ‘cotton to Congress’ life story.’”
You are correct — because the writer, like many journalists, is too dishonest to state his convictions clearly, and too cowardly to state them openly. Instead, his slurs are left to implication and innuendo. Unfocused readers fall for it. Lackeys lap it up.
“the Senate has the constitutional authority to vote or not vote on a nominee.”
Let’s be clear: the Senate didn’t choose not to have a vote. A single person, Mitch McConnell, as Senate Majority Leader, chose not to have a vote. The Constitution says nothing about the Senate Majority Leader, much less does it say anything about what the Senate Majority Leader can unilaterally impose on the Senate.
Like a Speaker of the House who unilaterally decides to have an impeachment. And then unilaterally decided not to forward the Articles to the Senate?
“Like a Speaker of the House who unilaterally decides to have an impeachment.”
No, impeachment cannot occur without the vote of the entire House.
Every time the House has impeached the President, the Articles of Impeachment have been presented to the Senate.
Silberman…..all ways the Nitwit!
Stick to the issues at hand….a hit piece by the WaPo that insists it is a credible news source but publishes rubbish and the HuffPo that merely imagines itself to be something it surely is not.
Face it…the Leftist infested Media is a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party…..at least Politico admits it….why can you not?
Ralph, how about you quote something from Kessler’s article that you consider “rubbish” and present evidence that it’s false?
“Rather than admit that they made a false claim, HuffPost insisted it was making a different point after deleting the original point.”
Oh, the irony.
When has Turley ever admitted his false claims?
The media lies because their readers like to read lies.
Both examples were mean spirited and false. The media wouldn’t write these articles if there were negative consequences.
Lefties like these articles and the media caters to them. Tells us a lot about the left.
Republicans like this type of articles too, but we go to the Babylon Bee which is both openly satire and witty – which is not true of the media.
Lefties support a culture of mendacity.
monumentcolorado, quote something from Kessler’s article that you claim is false. If you can’t, you should retract your claim that his column was false.
“Republicans like this type of articles too, but we go to the Babylon Bee”
Yep, you never find false or misleading discussions on Fox, in the Gateway Pundit, and so forth.
Turley: “The result is that divisions are fueled by the media and the public has no source that is generally trusted as a neutral and honest news source.”
When you refer to the “media,” does that include your network Fox News? If so, can you find anything worth criticizing about Fox, Newsmax, OAN, WorldNet Daily, or Infowars?
JS
There you go again: “But the right…”.
Try thinking about what Turley said.
You may be right about other media, but Turley wrote an accurate and necessary post.
When you ignore and deflect the truthful points that Turley made, you reinforce the Left’s reputation for mendacity.
“Turley wrote an accurate and necessary post.”
But Turley’s post was not fully accurate. Can you admit that?
Turley FALSELY claimed that “the Washington Post … claimed (but failed) to show false elements to [Sen. Scott’s] “cotton to Congress” life story.” Kessler never said that Scott’s claim was false. Kessler said that there was more to the story, which is true.
A
You have a habit of disparaging any post that isn’t written the way that you would like it to be written.
Leave your control tendencies for a moment and read what Turley wrote.
If you still can’t understand, then I can’t help you.
“read what Turley wrote.”
I did!
I even quoted some of it in my response to you.
Apparently you can’t admit that you were wrong when you claimed that Turley’s post was “accurate.”
“Kessler said that there was more to the story, which is true.”
Some cannot see the implication of 2+2.
I dare you to quote something from Kessler’s column on “Scott that claimed (but failed) to show false elements to his ‘cotton to Congress’ life story.”
I dare you to see more than a brown spot on the cow.
What cow?