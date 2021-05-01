California Professor Triggers Controversy Over Anti-Police Comments Captured On Videotape

There are growing complaints about faculty using classes for raw advocacy or political diatribes. The most recent such complaint arose at Cypress College where an instructor slammed a student, Braden Ellis, after he called police “heroes.” The unnamed adjunct professor insisted that police were created in the South to track down runaway slaves and represent a danger to her and others. What is particularly ironic is that the presentation was on cancel culture.
What is most striking about the video below is that the student seems more balanced and reasonable than the professor. He states that he believes some officers deserve to be punished but that most are good and honorable people — precisely what figures like President Joe Biden have said.
The professor’s comment not only seem strikingly intemperate but inaccurate. The professor insists (wrongly) that the police were created to track down runaway slaves. There may be places where the first official law enforcement bodies were created for such a purpose, but most police departments were obviously not created for such a purpose.
The discussion focused on the Nickelodeon show Paw Patrol, which faced criticism because it showed police in a positive light. In the video, one student agrees that maybe police should not be included as heroes in a children’s show — a view clearly favored by the professor who said that she would never call police if she were in trouble because “my life’s more in danger in their presence… I wouldn’t call anybody.”
This discussion shows why students feel increasingly uncomfortable in speaking freely on our campuses. We previously discussed a Gallup poll showing ninety percent of Pomona students said that they did not feel free to speak openly or freely. It is an indictment of not just Pomona but many of our colleges. This is not a problem for many students but an increasingly small percentage of self-identified conservatives. One recent poll shows the already small population of conservative and Republican students has been cut by roughly half. The Crimson survey covered over 76 percent of the Harvard College Class of 2024 and found that the class contained 72.4 percent who self-identify as either “very liberal” or “somewhat liberal.” Only 7.4 percent self-identify as “very conservative” or “somewhat conservative.” Another Harvard study showed that 35 percent of conservatives felt that they could share their views on campus.
The shame is that the professor could have made this discussion far more thought-provoking by discussing the counter view of police not as fact but an alternative perspective. Many do fear the police and we should be able to discuss the source of those feelings. Conversely, Ellis was making a reasoned argument that abuses by some officers should not lead to sweeping condemnations of the entire profession. The professor however did not want to discuss as much as correct the student as if her view was based on unassailable facts.
Cypress College released the following statement:
Cypress College takes great pride in fostering a learning environment for students where ideas and opinions are exchanged as a vital piece of the educational journey.
Our community fully embraces this culture; students often defend one another’s rights to express themselves freely, even when opinions differ.
Any efforts to suppress free and respectful expression on our campus will not be tolerated.
The adjunct professor will be taking a leave of absence for the duration of her assignment at Cypress College. This was her first course at Cypress and she had previously indicated her intention to not return in the fall.
We are reviewing the full recording of the exchange between the adjunct professor and the student and will address it fully in the coming days.
19 thoughts on “California Professor Triggers Controversy Over Anti-Police Comments Captured On Videotape”
Turley; “… abuses by some officers should not lead to *sweeping condemnations of the entire profession.*”
Case in point:
Turley: “Pomona students said that they did not feel free to speak openly or freely. It is an indictment of not just Pomona *but many of our colleges.*
+10
Even in the wildest reaches of the imagination, I could not have foreseen that the Marxist would come to endorse the white supremacist view of history. It seemed inconceivable that Marx could be seduced by Hitler. And yet “critical race theory” is as obsessed with race as were the Nazis. According to the new generation of Marxists, the political struggle is not about class war but race war; it’s not about a struggle between the classes but a struggle between the races. Like the Nazis, the critical race theorists don’t believe that racism is a prejudice in individuals but is something determined by history. It is not something evil in the heart of men but something systemic in history itself. Since this is so, the solution is not teaching and preaching the love of neighbour but the destruction of the “system.” And since the “system” is history itself, the final solution is the cancelling of the past, the utter erasing of the collective cultural memory of the people.
https://theimaginativeconservative.org/2021/04/when-hitler-seduces-marx-joseph-pearce.html?mc_cid=163892e296&mc_eid=c1f326aae5
Cypress Shill
“There are growing complaints about faculty using classes for raw advocacy or political diatribes.”
Yep. It’s inappropriate on the right and the left.
Here’s an example on the right, where the substitute teacher — who is also an elected state representative — not only introduced a variety of inappropriate religious content, but assaulted a student and has now been arrested –
https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article251069219.html
Once again, JT embeds a video that cannot be viewed without creating a Google account.
Maybe he’s not aware of the Google account thing.
“The professor insists (wrongly) that the police were created to track down runaway slaves. There may be places where the first official law enforcement bodies were created for such a purpose, but most police departments were obviously not created for such a purpose.”
It was widespread in the South:
“In the Southern states the development of American policing followed a different path [than in the North]. The genesis of the modern police organization in the South is the “Slave Patrol” (Platt 1982). The first formal slave patrol was created in the Carolina colonies in 1704 (Reichel 1992). Slave patrols had three primary functions: (1) to chase down, apprehend, and return to their owners, runaway slaves; (2) to provide a form of organized terror to deter slave revolts; and, (3) to maintain a form of discipline for slave-workers who were subject to summary justice, outside of the law, if they violated any plantation rules. Following the Civil War, these vigilante-style organizations evolved in modern Southern police departments primarily as a means of controlling freed slaves who were now laborers working in an agricultural caste system, and enforcing “Jim Crow” segregation laws, designed to deny freed slaves equal rights and access to the political system.”
https://plsonline.eku.edu/sites/plsonline.eku.edu/files/the-history-of-policing-in-us.pdf
“Policing in southern slave-holding states followed a different trajectory—one that has roots in slave patrols of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries and police enforcement of Jim Crow laws in the late nineteenth to mid-twentieth centuries.”
https://www.americanbar.org/groups/crsj/publications/human_rights_magazine_home/civil-rights-reimagining-policing/how-you-start-is-how-you-finish/
I don’t think anyone is denying that there were slave patrols in the South during the time of slavery. Also, I think people agree that SOME of the roots of policing in the South were slave patrols and policing of Jim Crow laws. But these truths have been morphed into naive claims that “policing was created out of the slave patrols”.
Actually, there are crimes where ever there are civilizations and so the roots of policing goes back thousand of years and can be seen in multiple continents. You can read about the history of policing in England, the primary country where the people in leadership in the colonies came from.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Police#History
I think it may be a lie that this woman wouldn’t call for police assistance if a man was breaking into her home. She may be telling the truth but it is my opinion that she what she is saying is true then she is so naïve as to honestly not even able to imagine what hearing strange sounds from her basement would feel like.
I am guessing, only guessing, but I assume that this woman is also a righteous crusader against violence against women, as we should all be. I also assume that she is anti-gun and this begs the question of how she would help women against violent men.
Among the non-violent ways to prevent violence is to raise children not to be violent, to encourage lawmakers to pass relevant legislation, and to shun people who advocate violence.
Well the next time you think someone is breaking into your home please make sure to “raise children not to be violent, to encourage lawmakers to pass relevant legislation, and to shun people who advocate violence”. This is the ideas of a blackboard philosopher. This is the kind of mindless feel good baloney that solves a problem in a macro simplistic way while at the same time ignoring the issue at hand and the actual safety of real people.
I should have said “reduce” rather than “prevent,” as there is no way to absolutely prevent violence, even policing doesn’t do that.
Reducing violence requires a multipronged approach that includes policing AND also includes the things I mentioned. If you are unable to join me in saying so, I feel sorry for you.
The video is much worse than how she’s portrayed in writing. Truly rude and unprofessional. Very glad she won’t be returning to teaching at Cypress, and hope she doesn’t find any other teaching job. She clearly hates students who don’t agree with her ideology.
“the professor who said that she would never call police if she were in trouble because “my life’s more in danger in their presence… I wouldn’t call anybody.”
***
So she is pro-gun?
On another point, many of the big-mouth, police-hating ‘celebrities always seem to travel in a protective cloud of police officers.
Ignorant and authoritarian.
More and more Lefty academics have embraced these characteristics.
Sad, but more importantly, wrong.
Schools should be places of (polite) debate and learning.
Unfortunately, many posters here have learned to browbeat, to the detriment of discourse.
Several of us have commented that those individuals hurt the column – an asset that we all value.
Fortunately, just as we are learning how to handle those trolls, society will develop ways to handle those academics.
Someone mentioned Ann Althouse downthread and her decision to stop allowing comments to her blog.
This is some of what she said:
“This is a relatively small group of right-wingers bent on owning the space and excluding others. I am not here for that….” -Ann Althouse
“I do this for the intrinsic value to me, and I only want comments if I enjoy having comments. Right now there is good and bad, but it is tipping toward bad, and I have to make some decisions. I have limited time. I am unhappy with the way right-wing commenters have squatted here and made it unpleasant for other people. I don’t want to spend my time maintaining a safe space for right-wingers. I’m not even a conservative. I’m just someone who wanted the full range of discussion, but this is not happening. This is a relatively small group of right-wingers bent on owning the space and excluding others. I am not here for that….I have liked being a place, but I am also a human being. Read this thread. Do you see love? I have loved blogging, and I need to love what I am doing or it makes no sense for me to spend my time this way. Everything that detracts from MY loving it is a negative that I want to eliminate. What is it to me that YOU love it if what you love is access to a space where you do things alongside me, taking advantage of me, but not increasing MY enjoyment of the place? I am facilitating conversation, but that’s not all I’m doing, and I may need to cut the comments section lose, for the sake of my own liberation. This conversation here this morning is helping me decide. I am very close to cutting myself free from this heavy load and walking on alone….”
Some of her good points would apply to JT’s blog, too, IMO.
Except that JT doesn’t engage with people in the comments section, or even read the comments as best I can tell.
How so? By canceling them?