BLM Protester Pleads Guilty To Trying To Cut The Brake Lining Of NYPD Van

There is a plea in the case of a Black Lives Matter protester, Jeremy Trapp, 24, who tried to cut the brake line of a New York Police Department van last year because he wanted to hurt police. What is most interesting is that the vehicle crime was handed in the federal and not the state system. Moreover, the case may indicate a move away from the more severe charges used under the Trump Justice Department in such cases.
According to new sources, Trapp attended a BLM protest but decided that he wanted to harm officers. In his complaint, FBI Special Agent David J. Williams stated that Trapp reached out to the wrong person about his lethal desire. It turned out the person was an confidential informant and Trapp told the CI “that the police were racist, that he wanted to harm police officers and their supporters, and that he had previously been involved in destroying property and burning a police car.” He also allegedly reported made threats to attack the Verrazzanno Bridge
Trapp was photographed going under the van and trying to cut the brake lining. Given the premeditated and documented action, Trapp could have been charged with a more serious charge but was allowed to plead guilty to simply damaging a vehicle. He does not appear to have succeeded in cutting the brake lining entirely but this was clearly an attempt to seriously injure or kill NYPD officers.
We previously discussed how state prosecutors have quietly handed over protest cases to federal prosecutors. The shifting of such cases ordinarily will produce longer sentences and, in some cases, insulates local leaders from backlash over prosecuting protesters.
Despite threats to attack bridges and officers, the Biden Administration did not pursue attempted murder charges or terrorism charges (which were a focus of the Trump Administration). For example, the Trump Administration charged two women who tried to put “shunts” on railroad tracks with terrorism. Even breaking windows was charged as terrorism. I was critical of the use of terrorism charges in many of those cases as well as the move to treat Antifa as a terrorism organization.
It is not clear which criminal provision is being used as the basis for the plea. One possible provision is 18 U.S.C. 33, but this provision is ordinarily applied to vehicles used for “commercial purposes.” United States v. Lowe, 65 F.3d 1137 (4th Cir. 1995). Moreover, the Justice Department acknowledges that “the normal penalty for a violation of § 33 is a fine under Title 18.” However, the offense allows for a much higher penalty.
Instead, he may face a longer sentence for defrauding the government. He pleaded to a single count of wire fraud in connection with the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program. The Justice Department states that Trapp applied for relief under the CARES Act. He claimed that he owned a car wash that employed 10 people and had pulled in $150,000 in the 12 months prior to the rise of the pandemic, federal authorities said. Based on that application, the Small Business Administration approved a $42,500 loan and a $10,000 grant.
The fraud claim is clearly a basis for federal jurisdiction in the case, though it is unrelated to the damager done to the NYPD vehicle.
It turned out that the address of the alleged car wash was his own apartment building.
6 thoughts on “BLM Protester Pleads Guilty To Trying To Cut The Brake Lining Of NYPD Van”
Ok, the picture shows a cut “emergency brake cable”. Which means only that the E-Brake would be disabled. The brakes are operated under pressure lines made of steel and run along the frame back to each wheel. Almost impossible to cut with a pair of pliers. The professor is excused for this erroneous information, he’s not a mechanic, he is a scholar.
And we wonder why cops are retiring in droves and homicides are surging?
How can we NOT “treat Antifa as a terrorism organization.” For the last decade and most recently, they have shown ALL the traits of a terrorist organization.
– They have a command and control model
– they have spend the last year bombing, burning, and destroying US government property.
– They have targeted state, local and federal employees for injury and death if possible
– they coordinate the delivery of their weapons to locations.
– They publicly state they want the destruction of the US financial and legal system
– They are funded by organizations that want to destroy the US.
– they use subterfuge to infiltrate other organizations to destroy those organization.
No need to wait for a 9-11 style attack …Antifa is already a terrorist organization.
There is a segment of the country (primarily Lefties) that hate its current structure.
Many of these Lefties are also thieves as well as agitators (cf to Stalin).
Small detour.
I looked at yesterday’s blog.
Anonymous must have written half of the posts.
Have to conclude two things: from the sheer number of posts, Anonymous is unemployed, and he has the heart of a stalker.
The decision not to read his posts was smart. Saved me from a lot of garbage, and freed up time.
MonoColo-Great observation on Annie. It struck me as well that he and his cadre no matter what the subject matter they manage to name call,Trump or Fox. Someone brought this to my attention that there are companies employed by the useful idiot left to disrupt blogs with this tactic.
One way or another, when you’re guilty, you’re guilty.