The Supreme Court Fails To End The Feres Doctrine . . . Now It Is Up To Congress

Below is my column in The Hill on the Supreme Court’s rejection of the case of a former West Point cadet who was barred from suing over the handling of her alleged rape. The case would have allowed a reconsideration of the Feres Doctrine, one of the most damaging and pernicious doctrines ever created by the Supreme Court.
The often-divided Supreme Court reached an almost unanimous decision on Monday. It was the wrong decision.
The court refused to review the case of a rape victim who was barred from having her case heard in federal courts because “Jane Doe” was serving in our military. Only one justice demanded justice for the former West Point cadet: Clarence Thomas.
The injustice of the court’s decision, however, goes beyond “Jane Doe” and extends to every member of the military.
The court missed the opportunity to overturn one of its most infamous, indefensible doctrines. Created more than 70 years ago, the Feres Doctrine has victimized hundreds of thousands of service members and their families. The court’s failure should now put pressure on Congress to finally act to end the tragic legacy of the Feres decision.
I have been a vocal critic of Feres for decades and wrote a three-part study of the military legal system 20 years ago that detailed how this doctrine began in 1950 with a clearly erroneous reading of the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA). The doctrine is named after Army Lt. Rudolph Feres, who died in a fire allegedly caused by an unsafe heating system in his New York barracks. It was one of three cases combined for review by the court, including a soldier who sued after an Army doctor left a 30-by-18-inch towel (marked as “Medical Department U.S. Army” property) inside him.
These should have been easy cases of breathtaking negligence. The FTCA only bars lawsuits against the military for “combat-related” injuries — a logical and clear exception. However, the court set out to create a sweeping new immunity for the military and declared that any lawsuit by military personnel would be considered “combat related.” It was entirely nonsensical since there would be no reason to refer to combat if Congress wanted to grant total immunity for the military. Indeed, the late Justice Antonin Scalia denounced the doctrine as raw judicial activism. He was joined in his condemnation from the left by the late Justice John Paul Stevens.
The West Point case shows the legal lunacy and lethality of this doctrine. Jane Doe was a cadet who was allegedly raped by a fellow cadet and, according to court documents, came forward to bring charges. However, West Point failed to follow military regulation and she later dropped out of the academy. The district court and the Second Circuit then dismissed her lawsuit as “incident to service” and thus barred under the Feres Doctrine.
Those lower courts can be excused for dismissing the case. After all, this is a controlling Supreme Court precedent. But the Supreme Court itself has no such excuse.
The former cadet is not alone when it comes to negligence in handling criminal cases. In Illinois, eight women sued the Army for “harassment and retaliation, including rape, sodomy, unwelcome sexual advances and touching, requests for sexual favors, sexual innuendos, harassing phone calls, threats of physical harm, non-consensual sex and duress.” A federal court dismissed their lawsuit under Feres.
My study found an array of such cases. For example, soldier Julius Pringle was severely injured at a bar on a military reservation in Kansas that served both civilians and military personnel; a gang had effectively taken over the bar. After Pringle exchanged words with members of the gang who were harassing his girlfriend, bar managers had him thrown outside into the midst of waiting gang members. He was beaten so severely that he suffered brain damage. Yet, he was barred from suing.
I found many deaths caused by contractors who failed the most basic obligations in maintaining or using equipment, along with negligent acts that were long addressed in civilian businesses and deterred through civil liability. For example, Lt. Joseph McConnell was killed while waterskiing after a boat rented in Arizona from an Air Force recreation center surged out of control because of a mechanical failure and hit him.
In the area of medical malpractice, the study found practices and conduct that would be considered primeval in modern torts cases. When civilian doctors leave a patient paralyzed or crippled for a lifetime of care, family members often receive millions in compensation. In the military, families receive a couple thousand dollars a month and more military medical care. Take Dorothy Meagher, who found herself caring for her son after he entered a Navy hospital to have a cyst removed; due to an alleged overdose of anesthetics and the failure of a Navy doctor to call immediately for assistance, her son was left a quadriplegic.
Tort liability does not simply make victims whole but encourages others to take precautions. Yet, military families are left with a fraction of the financial help afforded to civilians and there is less incentive to bring equipment and practices up to modern standards.
As Justice Thomas correctly noted, the Feres Doctrine results in absurd results: “If two Pentagon employees — one civilian and one a service member — are hit by a bus in the Pentagon parking lot and sue, it may be that only the civilian would have a chance to litigate his claim on the merits.”
Thomas said it is time to end the “judicial legislating” and “if the Feres Doctrine is so wrong that we cannot figure out how to rein it in, then the better answer is to bid it farewell.” Indeed, it is a farewell that is 70 years overdue.
There is one other body that can do justice for military personnel: Congress. For 30 years, I have called on Congress to correct this judicial error. It needs to state expressly what already should be obvious in the FTCA: Military personnel have the same access to the courts except for injuries related to actual wartime or combat operations. Politicians are keen to use military personnel as props at Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events. However, they have left them fodder for negligent military and contractor operations.
It is time for Congress to act and to put an end to the Feres Doctrine.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
I agree that the Feres Doctrine was a misinterpretation of the law.
There does need to be some protection from lawsuits for military training and operations. But clearly the Feres Doctrine went too far.
I knew someone who underwent POW training in the Army. The training alone would have generated massive lawsuits had there been no immunity. They had to be “captured” and undergo mental torture and quite a bit of physical discomfort, including getting nailed inside a cramped wooden box and left there all day. It got to the point that some of them lost touch with reality and really began to believe they were POWs. Freak out and fail the class. The description of the training alone brought home what our military face in real life if they are captured. They also have survival and escape training.
The military will put you in physical and mental harm. It will change you. That’s the nature of the service. The military can’t be sued for putting you through hell.
But it should be able to be sued for the examples of negligence not related to combat mentioned by Turley above. My own family experienced some significant malpractice with military medical care.
Karen, why are we asking the Supreme Court to fix a problem they helped create? Isn’t this the job of Congress?
“Ours is not to wonder why. Ours is just to do or die.”
– Lord Tennyson Alfred
__________________
An interesting juxtaposition in military actuality:
Jane Doe was allegedly raped.
________________________
“Approximately 70,000 U.S. Marines and 18,000 Japanese soldiers took part in the battle. In thirty-six days of fighting on the island, nearly 7,000 U.S. Marines were killed. Another 20,000 were wounded. Marines captured 216 Japanese soldiers; the rest were killed in action.”
– The National WWII Museum
Glad to be able to agree with JT on occasion, and this is one of them.
I’ll write my members of Congress and add my voice to yours.
How can a leftie have good intentions when their primary creed is anti Constitutional? As far as ‘this is not a democracy this is a dictatorship’ goes there is no democracy read The Constitution. The Congress makes all laws for the use of the military Congress is the source of the problem by law. Not The Court. Point three never look to the left if you are in the military, the combat arms especially. The leftists are very anti military and go out of their way to create wars and conflicts that kill and maim far more US Citizen soldiers than any other reason during their tenure in office under control of the Government. That’s not counting what they allow to happen under their terms in office More wars, more dead and less regard for the troops than any other source BUT that being true how did the military ever decide to support the far left? Answer. They didn’t because it is a dictatorship of sorts and also because soldiers up hold their oath of office EXCEPT in this last case with Biden running when they supported turning traitor and only one dared to uphold their oath office. Are they cowed that much they put our Constitution in mortal danger in favor of what. A yellow beret?
As far as ‘this is not a democracy this is a dictatorship’ goes there is no democracy read The Constitution.
Within the military, this phrase was regarding having no rights, as a service member, to vote on policies, procedures or representation.
I was thinking about re-enlisting for Cobra helicopter gunship pilot MOS.
Had a chat with a helicopter pilot during a field training exercise at Ft. Bragg. He was drunk after gambling & playing cards in the officers tent. He said the training was brutal. During a military inspection, officers found lint on his display. The officers dragged his wall locker to a staircase & pushed it down 3 flights of stairs, assigned him to mess hall KP & set a time limit to 1 hour to have everything fixed….Or else.
Clarence is the best one on the bench. He wasn’t born there but he is “A man from Missouri”.
Sounds reasonable to me, Turley.
EB
A commonly used phrase in the military was that this was not a democracy but a dictatorship. Young men and women volunteer, they go through weeks of intense “reeducation” in boot camp and then they are sent off to work 12-18 hour days under extreme working conditions, oftentimes away from family and friends for weeks and months at a time. The technical training they receive is superb, but the compensation is well below that of civilians with the same skillset. I’ve known many that completed their enlistment on a Friday, only to show up on Monday as a civilian, to do exactly the same job with twice the pay, no duty days and no deployments. Another common phrase was that you can’t sue the Navy. I never considered the civilian contractor that would be working next to me during a major shipyard overhaul, would have the benefit of a legal system to protect his or her rights and I wouldn’t. Clearly that’s two systems of justice. How does that not violate Article 1 of the 14th amendment?
” How does that not violate Article 1 of the 14th amendment?”
Article 1 of the 14th states: “Section 1.
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
This seems to dictate to the State: “No State shall…”
We have military law and civilian law.
Olly, I am not taking a position on this question because it is not an all or non issue and the points involved are more complex than they appear. It seems like this is something that demands legislation, not Supreme Court decisions. The Feres doctrine clearly has a lot of faults but the SC decided the case and in subsequent cases seems to have made things worse, at least from your perspective.
I agree, I do not understand SCOTUS, time and time again, failing to just do their basic duty. And now Harris wants to take all benefits away from our veterans plus close all VA hospitals and spend the money on illegal aliens…the government is a big mess!
Another reminder that Justice Thomas is the best justice.
