Facebook Upholds Trump Ban But Admits Permanent Ban Lacked Any Objective Standard

Facebook’s Oversight Board just voted that the company may want to give Trump back his boots.
The decision of the board to uphold the decision to ban Trump but reconsider his lifetime ban may seem transparently convenient for many. However, there is precedent. One of my favorite trial accounts is from Ireland where an Irishman was accused by an Englishman of stealing a pair of boots. The guilt of the defendant was absolutely clear but the Irish jury could not get itself to rule for the Englishman. Instead, it acquitted the Irishman but added a line, “We do believe O’Brien should give the Englishman back his boots.” Case closed.
Few people thought that, after expanding the censorship of political figures like Trump for years, Facebook could ever summon the courage to declare itself wrong in the ban first imposed on January 7, 2021. Instead, the board ruled that it was absolutely right to suspend Trump but it may want to reconsider the permanent ban given the absence of any objective standard to support it. So Trump will still get the boot for now. Facebook in the meantime will continue its insidious campaign to get people to “evolve” on regulations impacting privacy and free speech.
It may be too harsh to expect anything more from a board that literally monitors one of the world’s largest censorship programs. Facebook, Twitter, and other companies now openly engage in what they like to euphemistically call “content modification.” The decision reflects the convoluted logic of censor’s free speech review board. The company – and the Board – start from the assumption that it can and should censor views deemed “misinformation” or dangerous. The starting position therefore is that censorship is justified and that content neutrality is dangerous.
The Board’s position on the standardless policy on permanent bans ignores that its temporary suspension policy is equally standardless. The company cited the response to Trump’s speech by third parties as opposed to a specific call by Trump to commit violence. It does not take the same position when similar words are used by figures like Rep. Maxine Water (D., Cal.) during protests. The board worries that the permanent ban is not grounded in a state policy and that such limitless authority should concern everyone. Indeed it does. Just as we are concerned by the limitless authority imposed on suspensions.
Recently, Facebook banned not just the postings but the very voice of Donald Trump. In what could be called Zuckerberg’s “He Who Must Not Be Heard” standard, Facebook blocked an interview of Trump with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The company declared that it would censor any content “in the voice of Donald Trump.” Thus, if Trump whispered his answers to his daughter-in-law, she could say the words. That is not considered what the Board calls an “indeterminate and standard less penalty.”
What is most alarming is that Facebook, Twitter, and other companies have been defended by Democratic leaders, writers, and academics. Indeed, the Atlantic published an article by Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith and University of Arizona law professor Andrew Keane Woods calling for Chinese style censorship of the internet. They declared that “in the great debate of the past two decades about freedom versus control of the network, China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong” and “significant monitoring and speech control are inevitable components of a mature and flourishing internet.”
Democratic leaders like Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) have warned Big Tech companies that they are watching to be sure that there is no “backsliding or retrenching” from needed “robust content modification.” Many commentators on the left have become unabashed enablers of not just censorship but corporate censorship.
The common rationalization is that these companies are not subject to the First Amendment so there is no free speech issue. The First Amendment is not synonymous with broader values of free speech. Private companies can still destroy free speech through private censorship. This is particularly the case with companies who not only run platforms for communications but received immunity from lawsuit under the view that they would be neutral providers of such platforms. Imagine if your telephone company took it upon itself to intervene in phone calls to object to something you just said or ban you from further calls for spreading misinformation. Some of us believe free speech is a human right that is defined by values beyond the confines of the First Amendment.
The alliance between political figures and these companies is particularly chilling. Big Tech has allowed for the creation of a state media without the state. Recently, Twitter admitted that it is censoring criticism of India’s government over its handling of the pandemic because such views are deemed illegal in India. Facebook has been accused of censoring the views of Sikhs raising genocide concerns. Governments can now outsource censorship duties to Big Tech which benefits from government support ranging from immunity to taxation laws.
Trump has moved to create his own platform to communicate with voters. However, this is not about Trump. It is about Facebook and its censorship program. Many of us are not impressed by Facebook’s effort to work out its censorship standards because it is based on a premise of censorship. The Internet was once the greatest creation for free speech in history. It is now being converted into a managed space for corporate approved viewpoints. For free speech advocates, it is like going from a rolling ocean of free speech to a swimming pool of controlled content.
In the end, Facebook’s board could not go as far as the Irish jury to say that the company should give Trump back his boots but rather it “might want to consider” giving him back his boots. In the world of corporate censors, that is considered a principled stand.
29 thoughts on “Facebook Upholds Trump Ban But Admits Permanent Ban Lacked Any Objective Standard”
So what was the Free Speech movement all about?
Good, make it lifetime, and our supposed legal scholar still doesn’t understand what the 1st amendment is about.
By the way, he doesn’t practice what he preaches as I have personally experienced. His doofus moderator works hard to keep me off this board, erasing posts and blocking new ones regularly.
Hey fellow scofflaws, the Opera browser has free VPN screening so Darren will have to work overtime chasing us. God forbid “Mr Freespeech” has to read viewpoints counter to his on his own blog.
Watch the Lefties defend censorship because it relates to Trump.
Watch them scream (rightfully) when people propose censoring Lefties.
Lefties posting here are unprincipled opportunists.
Trump incited a riot within a mob of impressionable mulletheads who stormed the capitol, attacked cops and got people killed.
Should Facebook encourage someone like that?
Congress didn’t have the balls to censure him, so Facebook and Twitter are censoring him.
Trump can still squawk in other places.
The support for Trump helps me understand how the German people could have supported Hitler and Nazism out of arrogance, ignorance, fear, stupidity, hatred, racism and self interest.
Hopefully Trump will have the same effect on the Republican party that Hitler had on the Nazi party.
“Trump can still squawk in other places.”
Yes.
He’s creating his own platform. Let him ‘squawk’ there.
Impressionalbe mullet heads. Lol. And so staggeringly true.
Right they are. And they will never be stopped by “reasoning” or “ideas.”
They do not accept reason or ideas. They presume that they own such notions with all the arrogance of a landlord demanding his rent
They are only stopped with organized force. Time has come to crush them physically.
But not just them, their masters, the billionaires who paid to launch them into motion.
The only good news on that front, is that Bill Gates’ wife will be keeping him distracted for the next year or so as she siphons off some of his billions. LOLZ
How about Facebooks own rules and conditions. Trump has and will violate those rules again, as his MO will attest too.
So you’re fine with Chinese style internet censorship? And that leads where? Oh how frightening you enablers are.
Im ok with it, if I’m in the CCP, lol.
that’s how it always was and always will be
lose the free speech insanity folks. what matters is power, and power comes from control
gain control and gain power and forget about all the shibboleths
Im not fighing for vain ideas, Im fighting for people like me, related to me, people of flesh and blood, not mere phantom ideas
Just once, JT should moderate a post like this and remove comments that defend Big Tech censorship. The Marxists here would go into vapor lock. 🙂
It’s not Big Tech censorship. It’s Good Taste censorship.
There are endless channels for Trump to spout off all he wants.
Twitter and Facebook are run by progressive west coasters and they know Trump is a schmuck.
The guy incited a riot that got people killed.
Facebook does not want to encourage someone like that.
“It’s Good Taste censorship.”
Keep up the defense of Big Tech’s censorship. I happen to find most rap music and the Iranian call for death to America and Israel way outside of good taste, but people continue to defend that as either First Amendment rights of the disgusting, misogynistic and racist lyrics and the right of FB et al to allow the calls for violence from America’s enemies because they are “private companies.” Oh God, but we are so done in this country now populated by so many useful idiots. The Chinese are loving this!
Your post was dumb; trying thinking of the consequences of censorship.
Remove comments? So you are for censorship on anything you personally don’t want to read or see right?
You completely miss his point. The left, as always, is happy with censoring those with whom they do not agree, but censor them and they go nuclear.
That’s right Suze. And people like that are not tolerable in society. They do not have any concept of procedural fairness.
Accordingly, they are perpetual adversaries of law and order and they themselves, should be locked up,. and decisively silenced.
Excellent idea, Olly.
Olly, Turley’s goon regularly removes comments and blocks some of us, Turley knows this, or certainly should, so his supposed fealty to free speech is horse…t.
I agree he has that right and so does Facebook and Twitter – none of them are the government. Maybe Trump can start using the Opera browser with it’s VPN capabilities and just like Darren has to, FB will have to do whack amoles on his posting.
PS If you recall Olly, I was banned for saying I would kick your a..s, the meaning of which was clearly not literal and which i am sure you felt no threat from. It’s wasn’t like posts from mespo and others here where they offer to meet you and shoot you. But ever since it’s cat and mouse while clods like mespo roam free here and overt racists like squeaky and Young are welcomed back for their current disgusting an un-American comments.
Good news. Trump lost his right to incite violence on 1/6 …, he shouldn’t be granted the right to do it again.
In short, FACEBOOK SUCKS
Facebook is just a platform.
