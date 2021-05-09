Happy Mother’s Day to all! Today holds a special meaning for me because last year I was with my now 93-year-old mother, Angela Piazza Turley, who was in hospice. We all thought that would be our last Mother’s Day with her. She is doing well and celebrating with my siblings in Chicago today. They make them tough in the Ohio coal country.
Leslie was made waffles this morning and we are trying to spoil her, though she does not take to pampering as a general rule.
We planning a great dinner tonight and toasting to mothers worldwide. I hope each of you has a great day celebrating with or thinking about your own mothers.
3 thoughts on “Happy Mother’s Day”
Happy Momma’s day to U.
We belong in a zoo.
I came from OHi O…
And talk like one too!
Happy Mother’s Day that, for you Professor, is made more joyful with your mother being with you unexpectedly.
When we discuss things even on this blog your personal experience teaches us an important principle. We never know something for sure, we only know the odds. That is why no matter what our feelings, we always need to keep the door open a bit. Without that opening, good things along with the ability to learn might disappear.
Allan
Happy Mother’s Day to all you Mother’s. Let’s cherish that word Mother because if left to the Left it will be “Happy Birther’s Day” and that’s a fact Jack.