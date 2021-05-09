Happy Mother’s Day to all! Today holds a special meaning for me because last year I was with my now 93-year-old mother, Angela Piazza Turley, who was in hospice. We all thought that would be our last Mother’s Day with her. She is doing well and celebrating with my siblings in Chicago today. They make them tough in the Ohio coal country.

Leslie was made waffles this morning and we are trying to spoil her, though she does not take to pampering as a general rule.

We planning a great dinner tonight and toasting to mothers worldwide. I hope each of you has a great day celebrating with or thinking about your own mothers.

