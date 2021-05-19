Mayor Lightfoot Facing Media Outcry Over Reported Race-Based Access Policy

There is a controversy in my hometown of Chicago after various reporters confirmed that they were told by the spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot that she is only giving interviews to black and brown reporters. Reporters wanted interviews to mark the halfway mark of Lightfoot’s first term. The Mayor has faced controversies from her breaking her own Covid rules to surging crime rates. The question is whether a race-based criteria for reporters is not just actionable but whether the media is prepared to sue Lightfoot for discriminatory policies. Lightfoot’s “Bring in the Light” campaign for mayor was based in part on promises of greater transparency.
NBC 5 Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern took to Twitter on Tuesday to state that “As @chicagosmayor reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists.” The same message was given WTTW Chicago Tonight anchor and correspondent Paris Schutz who tweeted “I was told the same thing.” Chicago politics reporter Heather Cherone also tweeted “I can confirm.”
These are well-known and respected journalists. The mayor’s office has thus far declined to respond to the stories.
The use of race criteria ordinarily violates anti-discrimination laws. Indeed, businesses are warned by Lightfoot’s government that they will not tolerate any race-based discrimination:
The City’s primary goal is that business and property owners know about these laws so that (1) you will be able to comply, (2) you will prevent discrimination claims, and (3) your employees and clientele will be protected from discriminatory practices.
The Illinois Human Rights Law states that unlawful discrimination
“means discrimination against a person because of his or her actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, order of protection status, disability, military status, sexual orientation, pregnancy, or unfavorable discharge from military service as those terms are defined in this Section.”
Obviously, reporters are not “employees” of the mayor and this is not one of the specific areas like housing with separate anti-discrimination frameworks for complaints. However, it is possible to seek an injunction to bar Lightfoot from barring reporters based on their race, including federal injunctive relief.
It is hard to find cases on discriminatory policies of access in the media. In 2020, YouTube was sued in California by black creators who alleged the company was systematically removing their content based on race. In that case, the plaintiffs said that the software limited access to the platform based on race. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki responded during a Washington Post Live event with a categorical denial, noting “It’s not like our systems understand race or any of those different demographics.”
Here the reporters are alleging that Lightfoot is openly and knowingly barring White and presumably Asian reporters.
Such policies are difficult to litigate and often politicians will back away when confronted on such discrimination. Even the EEOC admits that “[f]iguring out whether or not a state or local government is covered can be complicated…It is also important to keep in mind that, if an employer is not covered by the laws we enforce, the employer still may be covered by a state or local anti-discrimination law.” Nevertheless, the EEOC stresses that “if you have a complaint against a state or local government agency that involves race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information, the agency is covered by the laws we enforce if it has 15 or more employees who worked for the agency for at least twenty calendar weeks (in this year or last).”
Since Lightfoot’s office has simply not responded, it is not clear why she has reportedly imposed a race-based criteria or how long it would remain in place. She has previously insisted that “[w]e can’t address systemic racism, inequality and injustice without having hard conversations.” However, reporters say that her office has not responded to inquiries on a race-based criteria for interviews.
The Mayor could assert that this was just a brief preference based on race to empower minority reporters. Politicians often reach out to minority stations and media, though this alleged policy would bar anyone from any media outlet based on their race. She has campaigned against all forms of racial discrimination:
“We are also challenging all kinds of institutions from corporations to community-based organizations to think about what they can do better to end systemic racism and make sure that we are uplifting quality of life in communities, but also the voices of people that traditionally don’t have a seat at the table.”
This includes special programs to address systemic racism including the City’s Racial Equity Rapid Response Team (RERRT) during the pandemic.
However, the use of race criteria by government officials has long been treated as presumptively invalid unless it is a program designed to remedy past systemic discrimination. Such programs however face closely scrutiny in their conception and implementation. Race-based criteria are not meant to be casual or informal rules imposed by city leaders.
The excluded journalists should self-identify as black or brown, or both.
So now we can say there is institutional racism being perpetuated by Government.
Miz Lightfoot will never be held accountable for her blatant bigotry. It’s not the “Chicago way”.
Perhaps they need another cow to kick over a lantern.
Still more proof that Dms are the biggest racists of all. She’ll back down because she has to do do but it’s nice knowing her true sentiments.
Read the Lefty responses on the blog.
Basically the Lefties ignored the issue on the table or accused Fox concentrating on a black woman.
What came through was the bigotry of low expectations.
Ms Lightfoot is both racist and bad mannered.
The Left ignores those two traits because they don’t expect much from a black.
The tv media this morning is again trashing Israel. They omit the fact that Hamas had fired more than three thousand missles into Israel.
What country is giving Hamas these missles?
Now the Israel channel i24 reports that more missles are coming into northern Israel from LeBron.
America needs to declare war on Lebanon now!
We can only pray there is no second term for her, but sadly, she will win. At least in the past, the corrupt politicians of Chicago cared about all Chicagoans and about America, not about dividing the country. Just read comments here and know how much the left hates conservatives and liberals who speak out against the leftist agenda.
Typical liberal response: When you’re caught with your pants down, go into denial mode. It’s getting old.
“Separatists” of any race is the polar opposite vision of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and a huge problem. We are not a “United” States of America. Many Americans don’t view people of other races, creeds, political parties or religions as “Team USA”. America has self-destructive tribalism with all the different factions hating each other. We love our party more than we love our country. That’s not patriotism.
One tribe depicted a former President of the United States – our Commander In Chief – as first a radical Baptist, then as a radical Muslim, then as having a father that was Kenyan Witch doctor. The City of Ferguson, Missouri (police, prosecutors, government employees) depicted the President of the United States and his family in racist cartoons anyone can view by searching “Ferguson Report” published by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014. This was done by constitutionally oath-sworn police officers, prosecutors and local government workers, not the tabloids. When Bush was in office, the very same tribe cried that it was unpatriotic to criticize the Commander-In-Chief. Apparently the rules only apply to certain tribes.
Today in 2021 there are publicly posted posted signs that Biden is not a legitimate president, although more than 60 judges (mostly Republican appointees) have declared Biden won fair & square. This was after the opposing tribes denied Obama about 100 federal judge picks and a U.S. Supreme Court pick to game the system. Following this past election, some opposing tribes, in some states, are now trying to rig the system since they can only win by cheating – they can’t win by following the will of the voters.
If “Team USA” were a sports team we would never win a single game against foreign nations. Our foreign competitors, the likely next superpowers, are far more united as a team than the United States. Maybe separatism should be viewed as unpatriotic and unAmerican! Maybe Fox News should report that.
The de facto founder of the Republican Party said “a house divided against itself cannot stand” – maybe Republicans should start being real Republicans and Democrats shouldn’t be fooled into using their tactics to divide us!
“although more than 60 judges (mostly Republican appointees) have declared Biden won fair & square.”
The judges did no such thing. What you have done is extended what you heard to meet your desires, not reality.
Put away whatever you think you might know and deal only with reality. The personal opinion of some of these judges might be that Biden won based on fraud, for all you know.
“Maybe separatism should be viewed as unpatriotic and unAmerican! Maybe Fox News should report that.”
AZ, that so happens to be one of Tucker Carlson’s big gripes. The left promotes tribalism. Tucker says we are all Americans.
Biden didn’t win “fair and square.” This was, absolutely, an unlawful election. And the fact that judges refuse to look at it, or involve themselves, does not make it so.
This is all true, Ashcroft. Sadly, we have no leader who will unite us and our enemies are like stalking lions waiting for their prey to falter. And we are.
Just another example of left wing racism and hypocrisy.
Will our friends on the left ever be able to wake up?
To put today’s Lefties in perspective, imagine the outcry if a white mayor limited access of black/brown people.
We really are Through the Looking Glass.
Ms Lightfoot is showing an unpleasant side that some blacks support – “You owe me, but I won’t meet my obligations.”
An irritant, but inevitably, reduces the white sense of obligation.
But in the end, it boils down to bad manners and Ms Lightfoot is an ugly person.
This is just another example of recent blatant racism in policies and practices established by politicians and other governmental authorities. For example, Washington and other states are prioritizing vaccinating people of color over whites. The “Covid Relief” bill just passed provides billions to farmers who are black, hispanic and indigenous — white farmers are excluded. This is the tip of the iceberg–there is much hidden and in the works.
As I force myself to watch a couple of hours of Fox News each night, I am noticing a curious trend in which every day there seems to be talking points that go out to all the producers of its programs to promote certain stories. Nearly every controversy articulated by Turley is repeated later on Levin’s radio show, Carlson, Hannity, etc.
It would not surprise me if Turley is given his marching orders the day before by his Fox handlers so as to coordinate his commentaries with those of his Fox brethren in order that everyone is singing from the same hymnal in a calculated effort to reinforce particular Right-wing narratives by dint of repetition.
Jeff, any comment on, you know, the story?
As I have said over and over, I share Turley’s criticisms by and large. This commentary being no exception. What galls me is his blatant hypocrisy because he will not hold his Fox network to the same standard of journalism he demands of its media competitors. He has compromised his academic credibility, and I intend not to let his readers overlook it.
The same standard? When the mainstream media can grow to MEET the standards of, say, the WSJ, then you have something to talk about. Fox is far from perfect, but compared to the NYTimes, WaPo, CNN, MSNBC and other leftie media, they’re miles ahead. I’m talking news here, not punditry, just to be clear.
Name the last time that Fox got a major story wrong and had to retract it. Name the last time they were awarded a Pulitzer for a story that was deemed completely false by no less than special counsel Robert Mueller. Name the last time that Fox spent four years chasing down an empty hole like Russia collusion. LMAO, but even Hannity, whom lefties love to hate, was right all along and the leftie media completely wrong.
Standard Fox news tactic. Granted MSNBC does it with their talking points for the day as well — they just do it less obnoxiously. I mean, what we’re looking at is the process by which trump was created as a political figure by media conglomerates. Or by which the media can create a border crisis that’s supposedly worse than it was weeks before and then ‘report’ out stories like: will Biden survive the border crisis??? It’s the tabloidization of media, a thoroughly despicable, yet commonplace market reality as currently constituted because it’s governed and manipulated by powerful economic interests primarily.
EB,
Of course, I don’t deny that MSNBC and CNN have their own talking points. But the question obtains: is Turley merely an academic hack doing the bidding of his paymaster? Or is he, the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, criminal defense attorney, and legal analyst? As a distinguished member of the legal academy, should we not therefore expect him to be impartial and objective?
He is neither. Though I will give him credit for accepting the Chair of Public Interest Law from an undoubtedly self-hating Jew Shapiro!
Turley is doing the bidding of his paymaster, and as above, my guess is he didn’t even write this article personally. He is not acting as a disinguished chair and has completely abdicated that responsibility as pertaining to this blog, which I suspect is a social media influencing branding operation used to drive further traffic to his spots on Fox news…
I enjoyed the article you posted somewhere about “What happened to Jonathan Turley?”
Blogs with multiple postings a day are usually designed for affiliate marketing, but Turley isn’t selling a physical product per se. What he is selling is comsumption of a certain brand of media. He’s got a certain audience here, a more leftist group who he doesn’t really care about and will censor to standards he doesn’t hold equally to his rightist audience. His rightist audience is an algorhythm of prospective Fox viewers that can be projected out and assessed exponentially. Hell, they almost word for word trot out what Tucker Carlson said on his show the previous evening.
My guess is that if Turley checks in here it’s to get a perverse thrill about the type witchburning his rightist audience tosses at the more leftist audience, and indeed, this proves to be market research for him since he’s not a born natural Fox correspondent. He has to poll his audience to find where to go next…, and he’s completely sold out on any sort of distinguished law professor role.
“As I force myself to watch a couple of hours of Fox News each night”
Who cares? Only Jeff’s ego.
It is normal for the most important news to be repeated by all. What is not normal is that the MSM repeats the same lines as if their reporting is intentionally coordinated.
“t would not surprise me if Turley is given his marching orders the day before by his Fox handlers to coordinate his commentaries with those of his Fox brethren.”
Jeff has flipped his lid.
@Silbernan – it’s called “news”, you simpering idiot. Media report on what is happening at the time. The same thing happens on the left, all the time, every day, but to a much greater degree. In fact, there are organizations such as Act Blue whose mission is to put leftist messaging in front of reporters. That’s why we get left wing media repeating the same phrases on every channel, every outlet – “the walls are closing in”, or whatever the current sillyass message is deemed to be. These organizations even make a point of telling people this in their mission statements.
The right does not have, that I’ve been able to find, similar organizations to Act Blue.
If you had the least sense at all, which you don’t, you’d have seen what’s happening and understood it.
I’m glad you watch Fox News, Jeff, because you need some antidote to the leftwing bias everywhere else. It is discouraging that you don’t seem to be developing an immunity to the MSM poison.
As for the rest of us, your MSM poisoners dun our eyes and ears without mercy, so we see Fox News as equal time.
Professor Turley appears on Fox News because your side alarms anyone who is a true constitutionalist. He sees the need for balance, even if you don’t.
Ezra Klein founded the “journolist” listserve, a place where 400 left wing “journalists” gathered online to gossip and decide how they were going to frame stories to promote Obama and lie about conservatives.
Then there’s this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yshJn7lgVsY&ab_channel=WayneGeraldWayneGerald
But yeah. Keep obsessing about Turley. He’s one of the few liberal Democrats with influence who is trying to use his influence to pull his party back from the censorious, illiberal authoritarian path it is on. And for that, far left kooks in his own party try to destroy his reputation and ruin him.
Amazing. Simply amazing.
My only question is how will Anonymous work Trump into this story?
Only in today and among leftists would an asinine idea such as only allowing people of a certain race a chance to interview the mayor happen. This is where the left and the Democrats have taken us, to a reverse Apartheid where a minority of about 13% can dictate to the majority what it demands, what it requires as obedience and subservience to ideas that the majority of their own people don’t support. Think I am wrong? Poll the Black community about Defunding the Police. Poll the Black and Latino communities about an open border. The organized Black progressive groups and their white sycophantic virtue signalers are harming the Black and Brown communities that they purport to support.
The policies of the leftist Democrats actually harm minority communities, always have and always will. And of course we have the same idiotic dynamic occurring with virtue signaling Jews supporting the party of Tlaib, AOC and Omar as they march with Farrakhan and demand the destruction of Israel. The left will state that they have the support of Bernie Sanders and therefore they can’t be anti-Semitic, but of course Bernie is a self-hating Jew and has been for decades.
Self-hating Jew, eh? I’ll wager you are a fan of the Savage Nation or The Mark Levin show, both of whom enjoy vilifying all Leftist Jews as self-hating. You parrot them very well. Mazel tov!
“Self-hating Jew, eh?”
Jeff, are you denying self-hating Jews exist? Do you think that what Hullbobby watches means that there are no self-hating Jews? Why are you always forced to resort to changing the subject?
Do Self-hating Jews exist?
Do you hate diversity of opinion that much?
hullbobby, could you please mark yourself with a number so we can ignore you and not have to associate your image with a great defenseman?
Anonymous the Stupid tells another to identify himself further even though Hullbobby already has a name and icon. That is the type of hypocrisy we see from Anonymous the Stupid who carries no name or icon.
as usual, Allan straps on the drool bucket and comments from a place of ignorance.
