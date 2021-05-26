“A Political Problem”: New Mexico District Attorney Gives Probation To All Rioters

We previously discussed how prosecutors in North Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, and other states have dismissed or downgraded many rioting cases, including cases of individuals who destroyed statues in broad daylight. Now, New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has announced that all of the individuals who destroyed a 152-year-old obelisk last October will be given “restorative justice” and no jail time. They will however be required to write a letter about their actions. Carmack-Altwies called the premeditated act of destruction of the obelisk a mere “political problem that got forced upon the criminal justice system.”
The statement of Carmack-Altwies is reminiscent of Speaker Nancy Pelosi shrugging off the destruction in her own home city of statues with “people will do what they do.”
The obelisk was erected in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died in battle. The North-facing Panel #4 however read: “TO THE HEROES WHO HAVE FALLEN IN THE VARIOUS BATTLES WITH SAVAGE INDIANS IN THE TERRITORY OF NEW MEXICO.” The “savage” reference was removed in the 1970s. It was a National Landmark.
Police did not stop protesters as they attached ropes and pulled down the obelisk.
The seven defendants destroyed the obelisk in broad daylight and showed little concern for arrest or prosecution. It turns out they had reason to be so self-assured. They will be given six months to two years probation and perform 40 hours of community service. They will also be required to write a letter admitting their role in toppling the obelisk.
The seven defendants were charged with felony counts of damaging property worth over $1,000.
I actually do not want to see these defendants given any serious jail time. In that sense, I agree with Carmack-Altwies that any sentence should be large probationary. However, my objection is the statement that this is just a “political problem.” Would Carmack-Altwies have taken such a view if the statue involved a different symbol or figure? The concern is that prosecutors identify with some of these protesters or their causes. Short jail stints, even for a few months, can offer some deterrence and, more importantly, establish that this criminal conduct will not be tolerated. Even without such jail time, it was important for Carmack-Altwies to establish the clear criminality of such actions. Instead, she dismissed the conduct as political rather than criminal.
There is an important national debate to have over such controversial public art. However, we are not having that debate. Mobs been allowed to dictate what public art will remain and what will be torn down. The message being sent is that you can skip any effort to try to convince other citizens to remove public art and just destroy such pieces unilaterally. The question is how Carmack-Altwies will punish the next wave of rioters for such destruction when she has already declared such premeditated acts as a “political problem that got forced upon the criminal justice system.”
17 thoughts on ““A Political Problem”: New Mexico District Attorney Gives Probation To All Rioters”
“New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has announced that . . .” “Speaker Nancy Pelosi shrugging off the destruction in her own home city of statues with ‘people will do what they do.’” (Among the countless other appeasers.)
This is the result of college-educated people who are ignorant about history and its lessons. When the Vandals sacked Rome, they looted wealth and destroyed art (including statues). Their goal was to destroy Roman *civilization*. Those Vandals were foreign invaders.
What makes this more despicable is that our vandals are home-grown. They are academia’s foot soldiers, raised on a steady diet of nihilism. Their target is not just this or that statue. Their goal is to topple Western civilization. This is a culture war: Western values versus barbarism.
That our cultural leaders do not see this, portends doom for the West and for the American Republic.
She is just another liberal with no respect for posterity or historical legacy……or marriage!
haha so anyone can destroy property and claim it’s just a political statement…where do you braw the line…let’s say I do not like your electric Tesla in your driveway because it uses too much electricity and destroys the environment…do I now have the right to destroy the car?…to save the environment?
“ I actually do not want to see these defendants given any serious jail time. In that sense, I agree with Carmack-Altwies that any sentence should be large probationary.”
Typical comment from someone who thinks civilization is a given situation and are then shocked when reality sets in. It’s not a given (see Hobbes) just like this isn’t an attack on “property.” As any psychologist can tell you, it’s an attack on culture. As such it should get the harshest punishment permissible, not an essay contest. Great societies fall from within not from without. It’s all about self-doubt, guilt and a preoccupation with what’s the easiest thing to do. It’s a damn shame.
If you want to see what happens next, read Gibbon.
*For those interested in Hobbes thoughts on the fragility of civilization (in “Behemoth”) you can read Prof Kraynak’s article here:
Soros “justice”!
Destruction of property is destruction of property. Period. Motivation, political or otherwise, is not relevant, except maybe if the property in question constitutes an imminent threat to health or safety and lawful efforts have been exhausted–and even then, it’s iffy because it just comes down to one person’s opinion.
Next, someone will trash a small store because they don’t like the politics or ethnicity of the owner? That will be political, too. ANYTHING can be claimed to be political. nd if someone is injured or killed in the process?
The law likes bright lines, sometimes to a fault. But in this case there really is a bright line that deserves respect because the alternative leads to chaos.
“ I actually do not want to see these defendants given any serious jail time. In that sense, I agree with Carmack-Altwies that any sentence should be large probationary.”
Turley has no objection to the probation punishment.
“ The concern is that prosecutors identify with some of these protesters or their causes. Short jail stints, even for a few months, can offer some deterrence and, more importantly, establish that this criminal conduct will not be tolerated. Even without such jail time, it was important for Carmack-Altwies to establish the clear criminality of such actions. Instead, she dismissed the conduct as political rather than criminal.”
Here Turley claims prosecutors identify with some of these protesters or their causes without offering any proof. He’s already accusing them of being complicit. That’s Turley’s bias showing.
It’s ironic how Turley criticizes this alleged sentiment of prosecutors which is the same sentiment they have on bad cops. Its the same attitude when it comes to police officers who abuse their authority. You want to deter this bad behavior from sone cops? Then apply the same wisdom he imparts. Short jail stints, even a few months can offer deterrence and make it clear such conduct will not be tolerated.
You want to stop “public art” from being destroyed? Start by using your own advice on bad police officers first. Then people wouldn’t be tearing down monuments because there is no accountability for bad cops.
I am a lifetime resident of New Mexico. Santa Fe square was built in the early 1600s, is beautiful and is a world treasure. The mob were not from here. This is not a bunch of drunk teenagers whooping it up. They drove in from out of state with this purpose in mind. Can you imagine if this were in Rome?
This was a deliberate act. I am a taxpayer and a citizen and they destroyed property that cannot be adequately valued nor replaced. How is that not an assault on every citizen? What if they did this to your new car and the police stood by and the judge told them to write you a letter? How would you feel if the insurance company joined in and not paid compensation? Too bad, but hey they did a little bit of community service.
What if they tried this in Singapore? Istanbul! Moscow?
Would the judge give them a weak slap on the hand?
Obvious statement, but if you apply different justice to different political groups, you make justice political.
Punishment becomes political excuse or political retribution.
Criminals are no longer shamed, but become either heros or victims of malicious prosecution.
And cops are no longer defenders of public safety, but agents of political prosecutors.
Compare these prosecutions to the treatment of the January 6 rioters.
Are we headed for Russian style justice?
I hope that we are better than that.
“They will however be required to write a letter about their actions”
Will they still get dessert?
“I actually do not want to see these defendants given any serious jail time. ”
No, “serious jail time” should only apply when “the wrong kind” of protesters show up at the Holy and Sacred Capitol Building. Even then it’s no big deal when the protesters come to protest the nomination of a judge whom the NYT calls a “conservative.”
Print a photo of the governor of the state on toilet paper and hang the rolls in bathrooms of the government bldgs including the courthouses.
Santa Fe, NM, is known as “The City Different” because it celebrates the different cultures that came together as one. I was saddened when the obelisk in the center of the Plaza, a gathering place for all, was blithely torn down and nothing done to stop the criminals. As you so eloquently stated, does this give me the right to go up to other public art and destroy it simply because I don’t like it? It would certainly seem so. We need to stop allowing destruction of our cities, our monuments and most important, our civility and respect.
The question really should be. Is it really …public art?
The obelisk was a monument commemorating an event. Public art is more of decorative structures in public spaces. There’s a difference.
Most statues and “public art” that was destroyed symbolized something those protesting didn’t agree with.
Tearing down symbols that are regarded as part of the political problem is common. Look at people tearing down statues of dictators, regimes, anything associated with an oppressive idea or figure. It’s an expression of a sentiment. Statues and monuments can be replaced.
“ I actually do not want to see these defendants given any serious jail time. In that sense, I agree with Carmack-Altwies that any sentence should be large probationary.”
I agree with Jonathan Turley often. But on this I completely disagree 100%!!!! this is the reason the youth in America get away with so much horseshit nowadays. Because they no longer feel the swift, extremely harsh punishment of the law!!
I say all, all rioters that destroy monuments should be given the harshest punishment under the law!! and if it happens in a state that the law on the books only calls for no more let’s say than 30 days in jail?
Then the powers that be needs to change the law to where it severely, punishes the civil-thug!! just like littering. To me there is zero excuse for it!!! it should be a $5000 fine for littering!!!! 30 days mandatory in jail!!!!! There is zero excuse for tearing down statues
Monuments, etc!!!
It is public art in the sense that the public paid for its creation, installation, and maintenance – ideally, in a civilized world, something like this would be decided by a referendum requiring a super-majority in favor of removal. Anyway, let’s make a list of similar incidents in American History. Thomas Hutchinson owned his own house.