I am admittedly a long advocate for protecting wolf populations as well as other wildlife severely displaced or reduced by development or hunting. However, there now appears a type of environmental dividend for those looking for a reason to support wolf reintroduction programs: lower accidents and insurance rates. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that car accidents with deer decreased dramatically after the re-introduction of wolves.
The study found a decrease of 24 percent in deer vehicle collisions after the reintroduction of a wolf population. That is not apparently due to the just reduction of the population through a natural predator. Dominic Parker, a natural resources economist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and co-author of the study said “When you have a major predator around, it impacts how the prey behave.Wolves use linear features of a landscape as travel corridors, like roads, pipelines and stream beds. Deer learn this and can adapt by staying away.”
The findings mirror the similar reductions from cougar populations in a 2016 study .
Since a 2008 study for the U.S. Department of Transportation found car crashes cost more than $8 billion annually, that is quite a wolf dividend.
Obviously, many argue that wolves represent a threat to cattle and other operations. There is also a high demand by hunters for the ability to hunt wolves.
So if you want lower insurance rates, get some wolves.
9 thoughts on “Want Lower Car Insurance? Get Some Wolves, According to a Recent Study”
That’s just silly.
The most efficient predator is the human. Instead of Limiting the annual deer harvest, expand it. A couple of doe only seasons would do two things we want. 1) Lessen the deer herd. 2). create more trophy bucks, buy having the biggest bucks winning the battle to breed the does left.
But this is a great example of asking the question. What is the govt goal?
Mafia. Wolves. Lions, tigers, bears, oh boy.
If that is the scientific case to be made….then by all means import Lions, Tigers, Crocodiles, and Grizzly Bears to University Campuses, the Halls of Congress, the White House Grounds….and Media News Rooms.
The Republic would benefit from that.
As a footnote, this is an interesting story about a biologist – hiking in a wilderness area popular with campers and hikers – that got treed by wolves from the Loup Loup pack. https://tinyurl.com/3n2s7r2s
From the article:
“The good thing is, the woman who encounter the wolves was safely rescued. However, when we were initially told it took 14 minutes to get to her. It turns out, that’s not exactly what happened.
“There was a great deal of confusion as Okanogan County dispatchers tried to launch a rescue operation. They said they kept getting met with resistance from the state. As a result, that young researcher sat in a tree, surrounded by a pack of wolves for over an hour.”
I guess I now have in my mind’s eye an image of Professor Turley hanging in a tree with a half-dozen wolves beneath him awaiting dinner, the bureaucracy squabbling over who could do what when, and him wondering what his future held.
You left out important information. Was this study on the federal dime? How much did it cost?
Now if we could retrain a dangerous preditory species roaming the DC swamp habitat. Where’s that study? I’m all in. (but I do hope it isn’t a gov’t study)
By all means. Introduce them to every state east of the Mississippi. Montana and Idaho can send some your way.
Wolves should not always be introduced. Ask New Mexico ranchers whose calves and cows are being slaughtered. Wolves don’t just kill for food, they kill for sport.
LoveIt, I think i’ll get me a couple. I just hope they don’t eat the neighbors chickens or my schnauzers .