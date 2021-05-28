Rutgers Law Students Require All Student Groups To Hold Critical Race Theory Or Diversity Programs

We recently discussed the controversy at Rutgers Law School over the reading of the “n-word” from a state supreme court opinion. Now there is a potentially serious conflict brewing over the right of the student government to demand that all student groups hold at least one event featuring critical race theory or diversity issues. The requirement (for any group receiving more than $250) presents some interesting questions in the conflict between free speech and diversity programs at such schools.On November 20, 2020, the student bar association on the Camden campus amended its constitution to add a section titled “Student Organizations Fostering Diversity and Inclusion.” The section mandates that if an organization “requests or receives $250 or more in total allocations,” they are required to “plan at least one (1) event that addresses their chosen topics through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
That creates a direct conflict between free speech and diversity policies. What is interesting is that the language would seem to prevent a group like the Federalist Society from satisfying the requirement by “addressing” Critical Race theory or other mandates topics from an opposing viewpoint. Rather it states that the event must explore such subjects “through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
Putting aside the clearly poor drafting of such a standard, it would apply to any group receiving as little as $250. So, as one of the listed groups at the law school, if the Rutgers Law School Softball Club asked for money for pizza after a game, it would have to hold an event on Critical Race Theory or other mandates topics.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has sent a letter to Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway raising the obvious free speech concerns.
In 2018, the Supreme Court handed down Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31, No. 16-1466, 585 U.S. ___ (2018). That decision overturned Abood v. Detroit Board of Education and held that union fees required from non-union members in the public sector violate the First Amendment. The Court held the “freedom of speech ‘includes both the right to speak freely and the right to refrain from speaking at all.’” The Court further explained:
Compelling individuals to mouth support for views they find objectionable violates that cardinal constitutional command, and in most contexts, any such effort would be universally condemned. Suppose, for example, that the State of Illinois required all residents to sign a document expressing support for a particular set of positions on controversial public issues—say, the platform of one of the major political parties. No one, we trust, would seriously argue that the First Amendment permits this.
…
Free speech serves many ends. It is essential to our democratic form of government . . . Whenever the Federal Government or a State prevents individuals from saying what they think on important matters or compels them to voice ideas with which they disagree, it undermines these ends.
We recently discussed an analogous problem of requiring contractors and employees in signing an anti-BDS laws passed in various states.
The poorly drafted and poorly conceived Rutgers provision crosses the line into compelled speech in my view. It is one thing to mandate anti-discrimination rules in the conduct of groups. However, this provision ties the receipt of any small amounts of support to holding events “through the lens” of approved viewpoints.
The University needs to rescind the provision in my view or face a legal challenge as a denial of free speech and associational rights protected under the First Amendment.
25 thoughts on “Rutgers Law Students Require All Student Groups To Hold Critical Race Theory Or Diversity Programs”
This would be an excellent time for alumni and parents of future and present students to vote with their pocket books. Universities are cash starved.
Critical Racists’ Theory presumes diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment), not limited to racism, sexism, and ageism is a progressive condition: one step forward, two steps backward, under the Pro-Choice religion.
That said, diversity of individuals, minority of one. Baby Lives Matter
Much of academia has gone off the rails. And – it continues. Unfortunately, bar associations are supporting themes like “diversity and inclusion.” The New York State Bar Association began requiring licensed attorneys to include a requirement for a one hour course in “diversity and inclusion” several years ago. What about diversity of thought? On this topic see THE DIVERSITY DELUSION by Heather McDonald. Jason Riley had an excellent column in yesterday’s edition of THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on the topic of Critical Race Theory. He suggests titles for provide a counterpoint to CRT. See 1620: A CRITICAL RESPONSE TO THE 1619 Project by Peter Wood and BLACKOUT by Candace Owens. My two cents: Let’s teach our children HOW to think, not WHAT to think!
Turley’s point seems to be a direct criticism of what Florida governor Desantis signed into law recently. Levying a gigantic fine on social media platforms for removing politicians because they violate the platform’s rules. It’s essentially compelling the platforms to carry the political speech of a politician. Clearly Turley would agree it is unmistakably unconstitutional.
What is surprising is Turley ignoring this compelled speech issue vs. Rutgers own policy which is more vague than Turley leads others to believe.
There may be problem with DeSantis’s actions, but in fact they are the OPPOSITE of this.
You are the perfect reflection of the typical leftist.
In left wing nut world Racism and Anti-racism have morphed into the same thing.
Here you are trying to equate one governing body requiring specific speech to another government body prohibiting censoring speech.
Compelling specific speech and requiring free speech are OPPOSITES.
There is however an actual answer that has ZERO conflicts.
Get government entirely out of the business of funding pretty much anything. And bar government from regulating anything.
So long as Rutgers or Facebook accepts either money or priviledges from government, they are subject to government impositions on the way they operate.
Arguably they are obligated to operate under the same rules as government regarding speech.
Rutgers college should be free to set its rules however it pleases – subject only to the demands of those who pay for the college – parents, and donors.
The Federal government should have no role at all in funding higher education.
A college education is NOT a right.
Worse still subsidizing college education is a violation of the rights of everyone who does not receive a college education.
Facebook and social media should be allowed to operate as they wish – subject only conforming to contracts they entered into voluntarily, just like every other business.
Conversely they should not now or ever have special legal protections. Such as those in section 230.
They are publishers just like the news. They must be subject to the same legal obligations, otherwise again we violate the rights of all publishers that are not subject to section 230 protections.
You left wing nuts do not seem to grasp that everything is much easier if you get government out of things.
During Trump we saw myriads of big businesses “go woke” – all or nearly all are quietly backing away from that.
Because it proved to be bad business. In a free market, in a free society, we are all subject to the competing influences of others.
We can choose to ignore those or to conform as we wish – and deal with the consequences of that.
If Coke and other big businesses want to “go woke” – that is their business, as is what soda I buy and from whom.
Businesses are free to engage politically if they choose. And consumers are free to respond to that choice.
Most businesses ultumately tend to find it is wise to conduct their political actions as private individuals.
John say,
“ Compelling specific speech and requiring free speech are OPPOSITES.”
I disagree. They are both compelling speech. As you noted both involve a government entity. Rutgers is a public institution and obviously Florida’s legislature is a public institution both are government entities.
Desantis, and the Florida legislature are compelling speech by forcing Facebook to carry the messages of politicians thru the threat of fines. It violates Facebook’s 1st amendment rights.
Turley claims the student body’s requirement amounts to compelled speech because it involves any organization that spends more than $250. Its a student body and as you pointed out, “ Rutgers college should be free to set its rules however it pleases – subject only to the demands of those who pay for the college – parents, and donors”. It’s not only parents and donors who pay. It’s also students. A student body which is composed of those who are actually paying directly either themselves or their parents is setting the rules. So as you argue they are perfectly within their right to impose such rules.
“ So long as Rutgers or Facebook accepts either money or priviledges from government, they are subject to government impositions on the way they operate.
Arguably they are obligated to operate under the same rules as government regarding speech.”
Not necessarily. Rutgers is direct funded by government. Facebook is not. The mere presence of government money doesn’t require private entities to operate under the same rules as government. The only exception is if there are specific conditions attached to such funds. Government cannot compel speech just because government money is involved. The constitution supersedes any such conditions when it involves speech.
The Rutgers student body offered multiple options that don’t necessarily require the discussions be solely thru a CRT lens.
DeSantis offers no options and it directly threatens Facebook with punishment for not carrying a politician’s speech and allows anyone to sue them for censorship they agreed to when they signed up to use the platform.
Government is indeed a necessary component of higher education. It ensures that everyone has equal access to it. Remember public universities were created to allow those who couldn’t afford higher education in private universities. They were free back then. It allowed minorities and the poor the opportunity to get ahead. It is a benefit for the entire country not just the to those who can afford it.
Desantis, and the Florida legislature are compelling speech by forcing Facebook to carry the messages of politicians thru the threat of fines. It violates Facebook’s 1st amendment rights.
Actually you are wrong. Facebook and other social media platforms claim they are disinterested third party provider of public billboards, which provides them protection by law from lawsuits. Requiring them to provide access to all sides of an issue is not forced speech. Consequently, if Facebook or other social media platforms do not like a particular stand they are free to have an editorial or opinion section and make their stand there without interfering with other viewpoints. The fact they will not allow or prevent certain viewpoints show they have an inherent bias for or against certain views and that is interfering with the free flow of ideas. That is a violation of the law that protects them from lawsuits because they are no longer disinterested third parties.
John say,
“ In left wing nut world Racism and Anti-racism have morphed into the same thing.”
That’s false. Your uninformed opinion does not constitute a fact here.
When you have conservatives constantly conflating socialism with communism, Marxism, and authoritarian ism without recognizing their true distinctions when making an argument it cannot be expected of them to recognize the differences or even the nuances of what racism and anti-racism entail. It is always seen thru the perspective of a victim or persecution rather than a acknowledgment of an injustice that is rooted in a truth. The truth is often perceived as a personal accusation instead of simply a recognition of a real problem.
Pointing out an issue is not an accusation as many conservatives seem to believe.
Kind of like when the left accuses Conservatives of being racists? It is all hyperbole.
“That creates a direct conflict between free speech and diversity policies. What is interesting is that the language would seem to prevent a group like the Federalist Society from “addressing” Critical Race theory or other mandates topics from an opposing viewpoint. Rather it states that the event must explore such subjects “through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
********************************
It’s why the term “student government” is an oxymoron (emphasis on the latter two syllables) and just a cop-out by the school. Oh and I don’t see why the “lens” of CRT has to be a rose-colored one. How about we discuss the fraud that is CRT through a very clear CRT lens? it won’t be pretty.
Mespo, CRT is not fraud. Conservatives have been deliberately twisting the narrative of what CRT is because they really don’t want to discuss it. It’s an uncomfortable topic, and rather than honestly delve into the issue it is being falsely portrayed as an attack on anybody who is white.
Turley as usual parses his words in a manner that conveys a narrative that is misleading.
For example, his statement that this issue creates a conflict between free speech and diversity policies is misleading. He said, “ What is interesting is that the language would seem to prevent a group like the Federalist Society from “addressing” Critical Race theory or other mandates topics from an opposing viewpoint. Rather it states that the event must explore such subjects “through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
The key words here, “would seem”, falsely imply that the federalist society would be prevented from offering a different point of view. Nothing states it would prevent them from doing so. It would be important in any discussion to have differing views. It’s the whole point of that requirement.
Also. Turley’s claim focuses only on one of the multiple options as if it is the only option and he disingenuously neglects how the other options allow for such discussions to be not just looking thru the lens of CRT.
Turley is being disingenuous with this issue.
Have you been living under a rock? It’s not conservatives who don’t want to discuss CRT. In fact, attend one of those mandated CRT sessions that corporations and academia love, and try to “discuss” it. You will be told that you’re a racist even for hinting that there’s an alternative POV. It’s a Kafka trap and a power grab. That’s why the crusaders silence all opposition.
Giovon1, “ Have you been living under a rock? It’s not conservatives who don’t want to discuss CRT. ”
The only “discussion” conservatives are engaging in regarding CRT is criticism based on a false narrative. The purpose of using that narrative is to avoid discussion on the subject. CRT has been around a long time. It’s not a new thing. The only ones harping about CRT and it’s “ill intent” are conservatives.
“ In fact, attend one of those mandated CRT sessions that corporations and academia love, and try to “discuss” it. You will be told that you’re a racist even for hinting that there’s an alternative POV.”
Your opinion doesn’t make it a fact. That assumption relies on pure speculation without really experiencing it.
Nobody says a different POV will be automatically considered racist. A rebuttal of such views is not an accusation of racism. It’s a counter. To believe it is is only a subconscious admission of guilt over an issue that is true. Minorities HAVE been subjected to injustices and it’s effects continue to this day. It’s about acknowledging it is a problem, not a personal accusation as many conservative groups want everyone in their sphere of influence want them to believe.
Sevvy:
“Mespo, CRT is not fraud. Conservatives have been deliberately twisting the narrative of what CRT is because they really don’t want to discuss it. It’s an uncomfortable topic, and rather than honestly delve into the issue it is being falsely portrayed as an attack on anybody who is white.”
***************************
I’m happy to discuss it just like I’m happy to discuss Bull Connor. It’s absolute fraud and you can prove it merely by substituting “African-American” for “Caucasian” and seeing the result when applied to something as mundane as professional sports where African-Americans predominate. Are they players black supremacists? Is the NBA structurally racist? Is there no equity since the team with merit actually wins the game?
Critical Race Theory is racism pure and simple since only the color of the dominator/dominated (very Mao) changes. It rejects reason and evidence and substitutes theories of social constructionist (that have been largely disproved) or outright storytelling. As such it is irrational and decidedly un-American. It hearkens to the Dark Ages of superstition and myth but it has a very real realpolitik purpose as it did then — subjugation of the dominant group through guilt and shame. Sorry but I’m no serf.
You ought to oppose it but then again that would mean you’d have to understand it and some history first. Something most libs are loath to do.
How do you text a raspberry?
The key words here, “would seem”, falsely imply that the federalist society would be prevented from offering a different point of view. Nothing states it would prevent them from doing so.
Nothing other than the plain language of the mandate.
CRT Crap:
Have you thought of asking someone what a book is?
Your Masters love you long time:
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.”
― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World
https://www.newswars.com/they-will-learn-to-love-their-servitude/
Exactly! With a little creativity, the Federalists can easily use “the lens of CRT” to expose its unscientific, racist foundation. And that would be in keeping with the letter, if not the spirit, of this ruling.
God save the Republic
Whif98-I’m afraid God won’t be coming to our rescue so we better stop waiting only Americans will save the Republic.
They pulled the requirement before you posted this. FIRE wrote an update.
The update:
https://www.thefire.org/victory-facing-public-pressure-rutgers-law-student-bar-association-rescinds-critical-race-theory-requirement/
Yeah but the little Che Guevara’s haven’t given up the ghost of “white people bad”:
“We think– and we hope, we can still create change, still fight for what is right, and pass this amendment, or something similar again.”
It pains me to think what our next and future generations of attorneys will be like, when I see law students like those at Rutgers behave as if thy have never heard the N word which is prevalent in rap music. Will they look at every clients legal problems through a “race” lens? Frighteningly, it seems so.
They have no problem with the N word.
This is about not about the N word, it is about who can say the N word.