Lafayette Park and The Tear Gas Controversy: A Response To Professor Steve Vladeck

For over a year, I have written and testified about the investigation of what really occurred in the clearing of the Lafayette Park. Much of this debate has focused on the motive behind the federal operation. University of Texas professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck is one of those who insisted publicly that Barr ordered federal officers “to forcibly clear protestors in Lafayette Park to achieve a photo op for Trump.” After I discussed new developments in court over the protests yesterday, Vladeck lashed out to accuse me of being one of Trump’s defenders and a “tear gas” denier in the Lafayette Park controversy. Since that tweet got traction with some on social media, I wanted to lay out the actual facts on the tear gas controversy.
Yesterday, I noted that the D.C. government is in court seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by Black Lives Matter and other litigants over the protests around Lafayette Park. The District now admits that it used tear gas against protesters that night to enforce the curfew imposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Bowser Administration claims that the use of such tear gas was reasonable. I will be discussing that change today in a column.
In response to my posting of the news article, Vladeck wrote “Just a reminder that Turley was one of the many defenders of Trump pushing the ‘it wasn’t tear gas’ baloney.”
“Just as reminder”, Vladeck left out a few salient facts.
First, I denounced the level of force used in Lafayette Park on that very night. Moreover, not long after the operation, I also testified in Congress to call for an investigation and laid out areas of specific inquiry for the House, including whether federal officers used tear gas. However, confirming the use of tear gas versus pepper balls is not material because I criticized the use of force even if pepper balls were used.
Second, I did make what I described as a “lesser point” over what irritant was technically used in the federal operation. It is clear that pepper balls were used. You can see the use of pepper balls in the videotapes that were played on television. However, not only did I publicly discuss countervailing allegations of the use of tear gas by the Trump Administration, I consistently noted that it does not matter legally or practically. That month, I repeated this point in my testimony:
If the government is found to have told the truth about providing warnings and a reasonable opportunity for dispersal, there remains the question of the means used for the clearing operation. On this point, there is a factual dispute over the use of what witnesses described as “tear gas.” Attorney General Barr has said that he did not give the order to disperse the crowd but supported the decision made by Park Police to use dispersal tactics if necessary. He and the Park Police insisted that no tear gas or “OC Skat shells” were used in the operation as opposed to smoke canisters and pepper balls, though a spokesman later said that pepper spray has the same effect as tear gas. The debate has turned into a debate over the colloquial versus technical uses of the term “tear gas,” which may not be determinative to our analysis. Officials insist that they did not deploy CN and CS (or 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile products), defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the “most common” forms of tear gases. The government refers to “pepper spray” as a “riot control agent.” One photo purportedly shows a clearly labeled “Skat Shell OC.”22 Oleoresin Capsicum refers to an irritant derived from pepper plants but it has the same effect of what people associate with tear gas. Congress should be able to confirm if the Park Police has misrepresented the devices used in the operation. However, the agencies have continued to maintain, including in communications with Congress, that no tear gas was used in the operation.
For the purposes of legal analysis, the technical distinction may prove less important to the conclusions. Courts often group the use of tear gas and pepper spray together in court orders.
Third, I did not defend Trump over Lafayette Park. I condemned the photo op and said that Trump was “rightfully criticized” for it. (Vladeck refuses to acknowledge the distinction between defending legal principles as opposed to individuals in controversies, a common attack against civil libertarians. As shown in numerous columns on this blog, I have long been a critic of Trump. Indeed, even in my impeachment testimony, I noted that past opposition. My objections were based on the constitutional standard of impeachment).
Ultimately, the admission that the District used tear gas near the park does not confirm the use in the federal operation. The MPD admitted to using tear gas nearby to enforce Bowser’s curfew. Bowser has long insisted that the District did not assist in the clearing of the park. The clearing operation began before the curfew and the District admits it used tear gas to enforce the curfew. I am not aware of a change in the position of the Justice Department that pepper balls rather than tear gas was used in the federal operation.
The problem presented by misleading comments like Vladeck’s is that it takes far more words to refute than to state. That is why I often do not respond. However, as academics, we should strive to be not just fair but accurate in such commentary. Yet, rather than deal with the surprising admission of District, the impulse is to launch another ad hominem attack. The incident reveals how rage has corrupted our capacity for civil and honest debate, even as academics.
“The problem presented by misleading comments like Vladeck’s is that it takes far more words to refute than to state. … The incident reveals how rage has corrupted our capacity for civil and honest debate, even as academics.”
Physician, heal thyself.
Consistently commit to avoiding misleading comments yourself, Mr. Turley. Don’t just call it out in others when they do it.
Turley’s MO has and always will be complicity in the protection of Trump and Barr, period. Turley picking flea crap out of pepper has always been his goal in his expiation of Trump impeachment’s and incompetency of the administration.
I’m reminded of an old George Carlin news item: “Police in South Africa fire over the heads of an angry protesting crowd: Two hundred dead on second floor.”
If you read a mob the riot act and they don’t disperse, what are you, as The Government, supposed to do to maintain your legitimacy with rest of the law-abiding citizenry?
Ten cops bent over and farted into the direction of the crowd. The crowd fled.
vladek’s intellectual dishonesty has a motive. he’s simply not willing to admit it.
Monument,
I agree with your call to shame liars. We need to make liars suffer consequences as you say- condemnation, resignation, and ostracization. Let’s start with Trump once Trumpists will be able to agree that he has ever told a single lie.
You shame me and you won’t enjoy the response.
JS
Why just Trump? He is out of office.
Why not mention Biden who is in office and much more consequential right now.
Your comment suggests a certain partisan bias rather than a call for integrity.
Tear gas was used on peaceful protestors so that a arrogant dictator want a be could have a photo op. No controversy. It happened. The controversy is a false one and it’s disgusting but not surprising that another big lie is being pushed on this thread.
“Justice” Holmes is the same guy that has no problem with the cops shooting an unarmed woman who invaded the Capital on Jan 6th???? The only time in the last 20 years that a cop shoots an unarmed person, a woman no less, and we don’t even know which cop it was?
“Justice” Holmes has no issue with the RIOTERS that invaded the Capital and attacked the SCOTUS during the Kavanaugh hearings. He loved the “peaceful” protestors that were actually in the elevators with senators as the screamed at Beta Male Jeff Flake. He has no issue with “protestors” that INVADED the State House in WI a few years ago. No issue with the goons burning down police stations and FEderal Courthouses. But now “Justice” Holmes and his ilk favor the death penalty for an unarmed woman that did the exact same thing at the Capital as he decries the use of tear gas against his favored mob. Hypocrisy is a scourge and mindless drones like Holmes are it’s purveyors.
A riotous crowd is ordered to disperse and doesn’t comply. The forces of law and order use non-lethal means to effectuate compliance with law. That’s what happened. The means used may have some historical or tactical interest but matters little to anyone except those invested with the interests of the rioters.
“Denier”, the second most potent insult after “racist”.
Soon “Your mother wears combat boots” will reenter the lexicon.
What is it about government officials that they lie (both parties) without remorse or embarrassment (or consequences)?
We as Americans should impose penalties for lying – demanding the resignation of those officials, the refusal to accept their statements going forward, and the shaming of those individuals.
The media is supposed to represent us (“the Fourth Estate”), but instead, they aid and abet the government liars.
The left and the media’s other pet word is “debunked” as in “that story has been debunked”, when in fact it hasn’t even been investigated.