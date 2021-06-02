“I’m Holding Myself Accountable”: California Teacher Cancels Herself As A White Person Teaching Spanish

We have seen in recent years that public attestations of being a racist have become more common among academics. Last year, we discussed the controversy over the acting Northwestern Law Dean declaring publicly to “I am James Speta and I am a racist.” He was followed by Emily Mullin, executive director of major gifts, who announced, “I am a racist and a gatekeeper of white supremacy. I will work to be better.” Recently, Brandeis’ Assistant Deans, Kate Slater, has triggered a similar controversy after declaring “all white people are racists.” Some have gone further. At CUNY, the Law Dean Mary Lou Bilek cancelled herself for once referring to herself as a “slaveholder” in a meeting jn arguing for greater protections for minority students. Now, an Oklahoma State PhD student and teacher Jessica Bridges has cancelled herself from teaching Spanish because she is white.
Bridges’ testimonial on Instagram was picked up by a couple conservative sites after she participated in a conference at Southern Connecticut State University’s “Virtual Women’s and Gender Studies Conference” in April. A “White Accountability & Anti-Racist Education” workshop had a session on “White Women’s Work: Lessons from Engaging in Antiracist Work.” Bridges used the occasion to read a statement of self-cancellation due to her race:
“Learning Spanish from a white woman … I wish I could go back and tell my students not to learn power or correctness from this white woman. I would tell them to stand in their own power. White isn’t right.”
I’m holding myself accountable to this journey. Part of my accountability is to continue to struggle and grapple with my internalized white supremacy. Dismantling white supremacy in society looks like dismantling in my heart, first. It means I’m not going to teach Spanish. Accountability is ongoing because there is not end to the process.”
Under this theory, no white person should teach Spanish, a European language, to minority students.
Bridges also described how she corrected her “Latinx” students not to called themselves Hispanics because it was “the colonizers’ term” and they are not from Spain.
Another teacher at the conference declared that white teachers should only teacher in white schools.
The import of these comments is that we should return to a type of segregation of teachers by race with minority teachers teaching minority students or at schools with a majority of minority students. These views were received with approval from others at the conference.
While Bridges and the other teachers were discussing what sounded like voluntary acts of self-cancelled or selection, any such policy at a public school would violate the Constitution under the Fourteenth Amendment. It also contradicts the vision of Martin Luther King who famously declared “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Obviously, any teacher can self-cancel as an unqualified or inappropriate choice for a given subject or a given student population. However, the use of race as such a determinative criteria (without reference to the teacher’s other qualifications or skills) is deeply troubling.
The question is how far this theory extends. Should white teachers self-cancel in teaching any other language to minority students? How about teaching race issues in law school or anthropology classes? We have seen similar calls being made at universities.
We need to have a real discussion of the use of such racial classifications to bar (either by mandate or choice) professors from teaching in these areas. These are faculty who spent their lives researching and writing in areas due to a deep personal and intellectual connection. A high school teacher may be White but also be an extraordinary teacher of Spanish.
These teachers clearly feel deeply about correcting what they see as the hold of racism and white privilege in education. That would make for a wonderful and informative debate at universities, which should value a diversity of viewpoints. However, these conferences often seem to exclude opposing viewpoints on these issues. They often seem like echo chambers for the participants. I do not mean to make that assumption about all of the participants or sessions at this conference. However, this particular session would have benefited from greater diversity in viewpoints and an exploration of the implications of such racial classifications for education on the high school and university levels.
22 thoughts on ““I’m Holding Myself Accountable”: California Teacher Cancels Herself As A White Person Teaching Spanish”
Mr. Turley is much too polite in his criticisms of these people. And in fact I think he is inaccurate. These people are truly demented and are contributors to a national hysteria infecting all institutions of our society. The notion that a white person cannot teach a European language is beyond belief. That person should cancel herself because she is not mentally capable of mentoring young people. But in the larger picture she is simply a symptom of a nation actively committing cultural suicide
Do you really think these teachers “feel deeply” about racism? Because they seem more like a bunch of neurotics than intellectual thinkers or thoughtful deep feelers. CRT may be the only mental illness in history to affect a specific political class. As for having a thoughtful and honest conversation about race — forget it. That opportunity does not exist anymore. The Democrats have poisoned the well for their own political gains, and there’s no way out of this quagmire. Once part of the population becomes convinced that their misfortune has been caused by the rest of society, there is no “conversation” possible. This was never about “talking to one another”; it’s about power and ideology.
Considering the present quality of college graduates and the low admission standards, letting only minorities teach minorities will make minorities even more stupider.
I think this “white” teacher should go to the nearest under privileged black neighborhood and sell herself into servitude to a deserving family.
But she shouldn’t take money for her services — that would be too “white supremacist”!
Who would have thunk it? Mental illness is contagious like smallpox or the Black Death.
Cynically, I wonder if the self canceling teacher just did not want to work AND expects donations from the faithful that will enable it. I am also left thinking, we need more intelligent teachers.
Perhaps only the dead should teach history? That might solve a range of thorny problems as to whether the teacher is suited to teach a subject, since nobody alive today really can understand Woodrow Wilson or Attila the Hun.
At the very least, it would seem, if one really wanted to avoid controversy, that a white should not teach black history, even if that raises the inconvenient matter of hether a black should be allowed to teach white history. If we are to be consistent, then Professor Peralta should be fired or at least reassigned to treach Sub-Saharan African classics rather continue to be allowed to teach Greece and Rome, since he is neither white nor dead. This seems something to consider, given that Princeton has dropped Latin and Greek as requirements to obtain a degree in classical studies, but it raises the question of whether African-American studies should make room for whites so that they are truly ‘inclusive,’ and ‘queer’ studies for straights, in order to assure everybody equal access to learning.
Or we could put up more guard rails to assure that the LGBT do not teach about hetereosexuals like Trump or Biden, or even comment on them as pundits and journalists, since they cannot possibley understand them, nor should they teach biology and other white, heterosexual subjects, and perhaps it is time to cancel genetics, given that a monk pioneered it and Darwin’s writing on evolution. Of course, in response to John McWhorter question about cultural appropriation, it would seem that if whites are to stop using black language, then blacks should stop using English an other white languages. Just a modest proposal. Or they could read some social linguistics.
It is probably also time to cancel Duke Ellington because he was trained at a white conservatory and used European music theory to write and arrange his songs, and no black musicians should be allowed to play Summertime or perform Porgy & Bess, both written by a white guy, or use saxophones, guitars, and other white instruments, like pianos, which, I suspect, might do some damage to blues and R&B.
We should also probably destroy recordings of Leontyne Price’s performances, especially her portrayal of Aida, which was written by a white guy to celebrate the opening of the Suez Canal, which was built by a white company, and ban black singers from opera altogether, and certainly be very careful who is allowed to sing Chritmas caroles.
This is all very silly, but the silly people who advance these ideas appear to take their ideas and themselves very seriously, perhaps an indication that the world has indeed gone mad or that civilization really is about to collapse (at least in the States).
How silly they are is clear from considering the song, Hound Dog. I prefer the version by Elvis to that by Big Mama Thornton, but I had no idea who had written the song until recently, nor that they had written it at the request of . . . . for . . . . ? Any idea? A link for those who, like me, did not know. (I also thought Elvis had covered a “black” song, and that is a big hint!)
https://americansongwriter.com/behind-the-song-hound-dog/
What’s next amount the “academics”?
Perhaps public self flagellation is in order , to atone for their “sins” against the orthodoxy. The real thing thing, not this verbal clap trap .
So did this “teacher” just put herself out of work? If so, I hope her application for UI is denied due to her voluntarily giving up her employment
Sounds like these guys are at an AA meeting.
Spanish came from Spain in Europe. It is a language of Europeans just like Italian, German, Greek, French and the rest. That is one clueless teacher.
Here’s how the reasoning goes: persons living in the parts of the world colonized by Spain are not Spanish because, even if they have Spanish ancestors, the latter are most likely to have raped indigenous women, and their children, over generations. So, anyone in those circumstances is really an indigenous person. Or, have you not noticed mixed ethnicity persons in the US overwhelmingly reject their “white” ancestry? Interestingly, Rosetta Stone now offers “Latin American Spanish” – I wonder how torturous the process will be to retitle the course “appropriately”?
These people have severe mental instability to be so disgusted by themselves. Teaching Spanish language and culture is not cultural appropriation – it’s cultural admiration.
The American radical left now in control of the Democrat party has pushed us over the ledge of reason bc of their underlying belief in marxist/fascist values. They will destroy the country that has done the most good for the most people world wide so they can serve their need for power.
I believe the ‘suburbanwoman’ portion of your name.
I believe the Anonymous part of your name as well. Troll??
Jonathan, I agree with you a vast majority of the time but when you say in the last paragraph, “These teachers feel deeply about (sic) the correcting what they see as the hold of racism and white privilege in education”, is just not the truth of the matter. Anyone that has these beliefs and takes these actions is either mentally unstable or they are just typical lying hypocrites. Notice how this person managed to have a full career as a Spanish teacher but now she suddenly finds herself objectionable?? What is her financial position today as compared to 5 years ago when she was happily teaching Spanish? How is is pension today as compared with 10 years ago?
Please note how NOT ONE highly paid (and not retiring) white administrator has quit the job in order to give it to a POC. Notice how NOT ONE TV anchor has left the studio, NOT ONE Hollywood actor has declined a role that got them stardom. NOT ONE athlete has quit to make room for a minority. This is all virtue signaling by most and plain insanity by others.
Can a Black person portray a white historical figure? Can a gay man portray a straight historical figure? We had a white guy quit being the voice of an Indian character on a cartoon show…after doing the part for 20 years and making millions. See my point above! Why oh why does the new rules only go one way?
“Another teacher at the conference declared that white teachers should only teacher in white schools.”
Sometimes the typos are so funny they flop my mop. The above will suffice on so many levels.
In other news, the Tulsa massacre is brought futher into the light of broad spectrum public consciousness than it has been to date. Two new docs premiering on the History Channel and National Geographic. A presidential visit with public acknowledgment. Next up should be tax incentives for the victims.
Carry on.
eb
That would bar Blacks from teaching how many subjects? No foreign languages except those of the Sub Sahara Africa. Math? Chemistry? Literature?
If the Lefties are seriously remorseful, they should adopt seppuku to atone properly.
Seriously, the only teachers for minorities will be minorities?
Talk about adopting a cycle of defeat.
The white Lefties really are racists.
And the black Lefties are stupid.
A BLM group had a rally in Tulsa, OK calling themselves The New Black Panthers, heavily armed saying we will KILL all white people…now do you think they will listen to this discussion about race or cancel culture?
If they’re so stupid to cancel themselves then they have no business teaching others. Maybe this will be a weed out program to get rid of the indoctrinating garbage teachers?