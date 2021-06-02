No, Trump Cannot Be Simply “Reinstated” As President

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, is back in the news with a prediction that Donald Trump could be”reinstated” as president. It is a mystery to me how Powell believes that Trump could be “resinstated” but the Constitution is clear: Joe Biden is our president and will remain so absent his death, incapacity, or his removal through impeachment.
Powell made her statement at a conference in Dallas that has been described as a QAnon gathering. She stated that Trump “can simply be reinstated.” She explained “A new inauguration date is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House, and President Trump should be moved back in. I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately, because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration, but he should definitely get the remainder of his term and make the best of it.”
The first stumbling block is that we already have a president. Biden would be to be impeached and convicted for his removal. In such a case, Vice President Kamala Harris would be president. Even if she were impeachment and removed, her vice president would succeed to the office. The only other process would be the 25th Amendment for a disability or incapacity.
A Yahoo News/YouGov poll last week found that 64 percent of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen from Trump.” However, even if such evidence were found, it would not make this constitutional cat walk backwards. It is not enough for a court to determine that a given state election was incorrectly called. In Florida, later tallies indicated that Al Gore likely won that state. It did not matter. George Bush was already sworn in as president.
As for the inauguration day, that is set by the the 20th Amendment for January 20th. If a vacancies occurred, the vice president is simply sworn in as was the case with Lyndon Johnson after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
7 thoughts on “No, Trump Cannot Be Simply “Reinstated” As President”
Trump is over.
But we can learn from the past and make elections more transparent and confidence building.
Both parties owe that to the country.
And with Biden in office we are once again reminded that elections have consequences.
If Obama was allowed to conduct a coup d’etat * with impunity, President Donald J. Trump may experience fabricated juridical “corrective action” in order to Make America Constitutional Again.
Covert conservative elements of the communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO) judicial branch may arbitrarily “interpret” and effect President Donald J. Trump’s reinstatement, according to artful and subliminal communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO) SOP.
Cheap Justice Roberts “interpreted” the commingling of the definitions of the words “state” and “federal” to legitimize the “exchanges” and support the irrefutably unconstitutional Obamacare.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
*
The Obama Coup D’etat in America is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious crime in American political history.
The co-conspirators are:
Kevin Clinesmith, Bill Taylor, Eric Ciaramella, Rosenstein, Mueller/Team, Andrew Weissmann,
James Comey, Christopher Wray, McCabe, Strozk, Page, Laycock, Kadzic,
Sally Yates, James Baker, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Priestap, Kortan, Campbell,
Sir Richard Dearlove, Christopher Steele, Simpson, Joseph Mifsud,
Alexander Downer, Stefan “The Walrus” Halper, Azra Turk, Kerry, Hillary,
Huma, Mills, Brennan, Gina Haspel, Clapper, Lerner, Farkas, Power, Lynch,
Rice, Jarrett, Holder, Brazile, Sessions (patsy), Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, Obama,
Joe Biden, James E. Boasberg, Emmet Sullivan, et al.
A Constitutional solution is to assemble as in the 1st amendment on your state. With; people that will do the work; people that will form a Lawful grand jury and bring a true bill against these evil doers. On Oregon we bring Article I Section 1. We need; people to populate a VII amendment jury of peers to bring forth a verdict that has no appeal in law in Our Article III one supreme Court claiming original jurisdiction. There may be other solutions!! However, this one works; it is we the people in assembly, forming a civilian court of record, implementing Ex Parte Milligan which nullified Lieber Code/martial law.. DOJ, FBI, USMS, USMC, STATE OF OREGON all acquiesced and defaulted. Will you help your state assemble? You have a pulpit. It only takes 45. Americans on a state in a minimum of 21 days.. Invite all non evil Americans. It only takes 45 people, no persons.. all the best of every good fortune for the good, ronvrooman38@gmail.com
The only book that is telling the story of how the election was stolen is: The Deep Rig by Patrick Byrne. Last I checked it was in paperback form at both Barnes & Noble and at Amazon. Beyond his being very involved, Dr. Byrne is one hell of a writer who interestingly is not a Republican but someone who because of his own background just sensed that things were wrong and pursued them.
Fraud vitiates all contracts.
Ridiculous fake news Professor. I did not say an inauguration date “is set” nor did General Flynn suggest a military coup. However fraud that is being proven by the day is so egregious that yes, it vitiates everything, and Trump should be reinstated in the position he was fraudulently removed from in flat-out deliberate coup.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776