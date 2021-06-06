Res Ipsa Hits 51,000,000

Last night, we passed the 51,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Our steady increase in traffic continued this month. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our regular readers who email me to flag my signature typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 19,890 posts and well over 1,000,000 comments. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers as thousands of people have boycotted the company over its censorship policies. Nevertheless, we are gradually picking up Twitter subscribers again. We stand at over 209,000 Twitter followers and 5,333 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
1. United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Spain
5. Australia
6. Brazil
7. Germany
8. Netherlands
9. France
10. Mexico
The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:
1. CDC Admits That It Miscalculated The Risk Of Outdoor Covid Transmission
2. Project Veritas Wins Victory Against New York Times In Defamation Action
3. Twitter Censors Criticism of BLM Founder Buying $1.4 Million Home In Predominantly White Neighborhood
4. Preference or Prejudice? Federal Court Finds Biden Administration Is Engaged In Racial and Gender Discrimination
5.Prosecutors Ask Jurors To Dismiss George Floyd Autopsy Findings
Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.
23 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 51,000,000”
Thank you, Professor Turley! Your dedication to this blog and defending civil liberties is deeply appreciated!
Thank you to you, too, Darren, for your blog posts! I especially enjoy your photography.
Sam says:
“A celebratory moment that you co-opt to criticize the host. Pure nihilism”
I do welcome Turley’s condemnation of the revolting and absurd comments by Trumpists Powell, Flynn, and Giuliani. But it is not enough. Turley refuses to criticize the leader of the movement. For the very first time, Fox News did not air Trump’s major speech last night at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention in which he continued to espouse the lies that the election was stolen from him. Fox’s news rivals Newsmax and OAN did air it live. Turley is following Fox’s strategy of pretending that the Big Lie doesn’t exist.
I’m going to keep holding Turley accountable for his continued silence, like it or not.
The Big Lie does exist. It’s called the Russia Hoax. You are repeating the propaganda of the Democrats by using the words Big Lie which actually come from Adolf Hitler himself. The Russia hoax went on for YEARS and it was a lie, a fraud, a hoax. What Trump says today is actually The Truth.
“I’m going to keep holding Turley accountable for his continued silence, like it or not.”
Why?
As a free speech absolutist, Turley holds the Left accountable for its hypocrisy in “cancelling” conservative speech. Similarly, I am holding him accountable for his hypocrisy in following his employer’s lead in keeping silent about Trump’s lies.
You do know, don’t you, that the media regularly lies about all the “Trump lies”? Part of Trump’s appeal to the masses is that he actually told the truth about what was going on. The “system” was going to stop him (and his supporters) no matter what. The election was stolen and they ALL know it because they all colluded in the efforts to steal the election and stop Trump. THAT is the Truth they don’t want you to know.
If and when Trump is indicted and perhaps convicted of a crime, I’m sure you will say it was a “Deep State” conspiracy. You will never believe what you refuse to know.
Thank you Professor Turley. I look forward to reading your posts every day, and forwarding them to friends and family.
Congratulations Professor!
Keep up the good work.
Your posts/articles make for good conversation.
Congratulations! Thanks to you (and Darren) for the blog and the opportunity to comment.
On “Fox and Friends,” Turley did say,”First of all, what you should not do is have the president continuing to talk about stealing the election. He has an army of lawyers who are preparing to litigate these questions. This is undermining their effort. It makes judges less likely to take these issues seriously or approach them aggressively.”
As a Fox News spokesman, Turley was giving Trump good legal advice back in November, but those cases were found wanting and the election has been officially certified. To his credit, Turley has seen fit to denounce Sidney Powell for her cockamamie theory that Trump could be reinstated in August. He has also condemned Michael Flynn for raising the prospect of an armed insurrection and even called upon Trump to condemn him as well.
Needless to say, Trump neither condemned Flynn nor disassociated himself from Powell’s comments. Indeed, it has been reported that he believes he will be reinstated in spite of his closest senior advisers telling him otherwise.
While taking a stand against Powell and Flynn, Turley dares not confront Trump’s incessant lying for months that the election was stolen. I have no doubt that his silence is due to the fact that he is retained by Fox News which has had a blackout of any coverage of Trump’s Big Lie ever since it was sued by Dominion and Smartmatic for defamation for promoting it. Though he holds himself out as an impartial free speech advocate, when it comes to condemning the Big Lie, it seems all too clear that Fox has bought Turley’s silence.
A celebratory moment that you co-opt to criticize the host.
Pure nihilism.
Thank you Jonathan. You’re providing a service to humanity.
Congrats JT.
Your steadfastness
Says it all.
Your e-mails are a breath of fresh air. It’s so hard to find objective commentary and although the left think you’ve sold your soul, I find your take on political issues — especially the larger issues as opposed to today’s news tidbits — helpful and refreshing.
Many thanks to you for taking on such a monumental project. This is a must read for me everyday. God bless you and may you stay healthy and hearty as you continue to educate us.
John Bolton said yesterday, “The lies that he tells are damaging not just to the country. They’re particularly damaging to Republicans, and I think we have to understand that we will be anathematized by our opponents if we don’t make it clear we think the kind of things Trump’s been saying are simply crazy.”
If only Professor Turley had the courage to stand up and call out Trump’s Big Lie which he just yesterday reiterated. To date, Turley has not done so. Why not? Could it be his allegiance to his employer Fox News?
Do the right thing, Professor, at long last and denounce the Big Lie which is damaging Americans’ faith in our elections. You have a large platform; put it to good use by adding your voice to those like Liz Cheney. Please!
Seems to me that is an in-house problem for the Republican party. Professor Turley I believe is a Democrat and really shouldn’t get involved in the other major party’s toying with splitting. I’m an Independent and would never vote for Liz Cheney but that’s a Republican decision and we who are not in that club shouldn’t really influence the outcome.
I would suggest though that your read _The Deep Rig_ written by Patrick Byrne who while not a Republican did participate in the uncovering of just went on during that last election. He led a bunch of white hats through a discovery of election fraud. Worth reading because it does show how it is possible to actually steal an election in this country. That we all should be concerned about.
Your quoting a top article on CNN about John Boltons words against President Trump.
We come here to escape the Big Lies that CNN tells including John Bolton