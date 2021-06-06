Res Ipsa Hits 51,000,000

Last night, we passed the 51,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Our steady increase in traffic continued this month. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our regular readers who email me to flag my signature typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have over 19,890 posts and well over 1,000,000 comments. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers as thousands of people have boycotted the company over its censorship policies. Nevertheless, we are gradually picking up Twitter subscribers again. We stand at over 209,000 Twitter followers and 5,333 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Spain

5. Australia

6. Brazil

7. Germany

8. Netherlands

9. France

10. Mexico

The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:

1. CDC Admits That It Miscalculated The Risk Of Outdoor Covid Transmission

2. Project Veritas Wins Victory Against New York Times In Defamation Action

3. Twitter Censors Criticism of BLM Founder Buying $1.4 Million Home In Predominantly White Neighborhood

4. Preference or Prejudice? Federal Court Finds Biden Administration Is Engaged In Racial and Gender Discrimination

5.Prosecutors Ask Jurors To Dismiss George Floyd Autopsy Findings

Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

