The Right to Exclude: The Supreme Court Delivers Haymaker Reversal of the Ninth Circuit In Major Takings Ruling

While not one of the matinee cases often discussed in the press, the Supreme Court handed down a major ruling this week on takings under the Fifth Amendment. In a 6-3 decision that broke along ideological lines (a departure from a long line of unanimous or non-ideological rulings), the court ruled in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid that a California law was a takings under the Constitution. As I mentioned yesterday, I expect to be teaching this case in the fall and it represents a very significant new precedent in the area.
Cedar Point addressed a California law requiring agricultural growers to give union organizers access to their property for three hours per day, 120 days per year. The question is whether such required periods of access constitutes a “per se” takings covered in past Supreme Court precedent dealing where the Court has focused on “permanent physical occupations” of property.
For those seeking an expansion of takings protections, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit created a perfect opportunity with a sweeping and poorly conceived opinion that ignored countervailing precedent. It found that there was no violation because the law did not require growers to give union organizers the right to “unpredictably traverse their property 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Chief Justice John Roberts pounced on the sweeping generalization:
“That position is insupportable as a matter of precedent and common sense. There is no reason the law should analyze an abrogation of the right to exclude in one manner if it extends for 365 days, but in an entirely different manner if it lasts for 364.”
Roberts then used the opening from the Ninth Circuit to drive through a major new holding structured around the right to exclude:
“The right to exclude is “one of the most treasured” rights of property ownership. …According to Blackstone, the very idea of property entails “that sole and despotic dominion which one man claims and exercises over the external things of the world, in total exclusion of the right of any other individual in the universe.” 2 W. Blackstone, Commentaries on the Laws of England 2 (1766). In less exuberant terms, we have stated that the right to exclude is “universally held to be a fundamental element of the property right,” and is “one of the most essential sticks in the bundle of rights that are commonly characterized as property.” … Given the central importance to property ownership of the right to exclude, it comes as little surprise that the Court has long treated government-authorized physical invasions as takings requiring just compensation.”
In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer insisted that the California regulation “does not ‘appropriate’ anything,” but merely “regulates the employers’ right to exclude others.” His approach would allow the government to force access to others on private property for shorter periods without the protection of Takings Clause.
The decision is a huge victory for those who favor a robust Takings Clause.
There is no “long line” of any non-ideological cases here, Turley. More of your partisan hype and effort to pre-defend the SCOTUS for the big-ticket items to come. As usual, the Republican judges do everything possible to encumber the rights of workers to form and benefit from union membership, so they can have little to no bargaining power. No surprises here. There was no “taking” involved here. Justice Breyer got it right: regulating the “right” to exclude others is not a “taking” under the Constitution.
“Like, totally ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ dude.”
Good decision. Property rights are part of the DOI’s three legged stool.
Teach it in the fall. Teach the students how to read first.
A tough but good call. It’s time we returned rights to property owners that the Left took away.
Another excellent article Mr. Turley!
This is a surprisingly good decision, in the direction of individual liberty and pushback from governmental overreach
As a legal theorist in libertarian law, I can only hope that this and a few recent SCOTUS decisions are a trend in the right direction.
Protections under the takings clause have too long been toothless under the law, and been one of the major encroaches of government intrusion over private life.
Justice Holmes must have risen from the ranks of the Ninth Circuit Court reading the posts just made.
Rights are not about Left/Right….they are about the Constitution and established Precedent.
The Decision was not “anti-union” as claimed….beyond a Union being supported and enabled by the Federal Government in violation of landowners property rights.
I as a land owner have the constitutional right to enjoy the full benefit and enjoyment of privacy upon my property to include any unlawful taking of any of that property and enjoyment.
The Union in this case has every opportunity to make contact with workers OFF the landowners property.
There is no demonstrable need for the Union to be able to come onto the privately owned property to make contact with the workers.
The Workers are free to contact the Union at anytime they wish…..off of the property.
Nothing in this decision harms the Worker/Union relationship.
Once again the Leftist Ninth Circuit has yet another Decision overturned by a solid majority of the SCOTUS.
Why are they not embarrassed to have the claim to fame of being the most over-turned Appeals Court in the Nation…..year after year after year?
In the next Republican Administration I hope the President shall do away with the Ninth Circuit….wait six months and re-create the Court and nominate Judges that look to the Constitution for its decisions so we can be done with the current bunch of Leftist Jurists that sit on the Court extant.
Obviously the only consistent decision to align with Rights ALL posses and the constitutions seeks to protect the people, from the government, by specifically prohibiting government actions. This addresses legislative actions, selecting one tiny segment of the economy, license to violate rights of private citizens. Why corporations were deemed special enough to have been granted this license is a mystery to me.
A 6-3 decision. I can hear the howls of anti-unionism now
It’s is anti union. Don’t need to howl. Just need to read and understand.
“It’s is anti union.”
So trespassing is illegal — unless you’re a union member.
I don’t think the law is supposed to work that way.
Lefties really want to regulate every portion of our lives.
Conservatives used to be just as intrusive, but learned better ways.
I hope that Lefties will also learn to step back from overreach.
But I am not sanguine. Intrusion is in their DNA.
Let me see…the right wing tells women what they can do with their bodies. The right wing supports drug testing of anyone taking federal assistance but not Congress members. The right wing is fine with investigating “liberal” college students and “liberal” professors. The right wing wants religious privilege and government sanctioned discrimination. The right wing wants to stop people from voting.
I’d say the right wing is pretty intrusive but of course they only want to intrude on people who disagree with them..women, minorities, poor, working class. Give me a break.
“Justice” Holmes showing projection at its best.
Dang, by choice you misinterpreted every single one of those issues. Hard to do, but you managed it. SCOTUS made the right decision here to protect property ownership.
JH:
” … the right wing tells women what they can do with their bodies.”
*********************************
Well, if it makes you feel any better, the “right wing” also tells men what to do with their bodies. You know like the law that stops men from using their bodies to kill innocent life. So it’s equal “injustice” in your eyes, I guess.
Every law commands exactly what every “person” can and can not do with their bodies. There is nothing different in this way about abortion laws. If you don’t like your state’s abortion laws, move to a state with abortion laws you prefer. Vote with your feet you lazy slob.
“Conservatives used to be just as intrusive, but learned better ways.” — monumentco
ROTFL