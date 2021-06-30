Could Cosby Sue For Wrongful Conviction?

Bill Cosby is a free man after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction that sent him to jail roughly three years ago to serve 3-10 years for sexual assault. The opinion (below) correctly found that the trial judge and prosecutors denied Cosby a fair trial and due process in 2018. The question now is whether Cosby might seek damages for his conviction and incarceration.
In their 79-page opinion, the judges found that a “non-prosecution agreement” reached with Cosby should have barred the prosecution. In the earlier agreement, the prosecutor, Bruce Castor Jr., agreed not to charge Cosby in return for his civil deposition. He proceeded to incriminate himself in what the Court said was a bait-and-switch. The later prosecutor then just ignored the nonprosecution agreement. The trial was also undermined by the decision of the trial court to allow women to testify as witnesses on uncharged alleged crimes against Cosby.
Kevin Steele, the Montgomery County district attorney who convicted Cosby, issued a statement that was embarrassing in its evasion of responsibility. He dismissed the ruling as “a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.” Obviously, it was quite relevant because Steele proved a crime by unconstitutional means. Yet, Steele seems entirely unwilling to acknowledge his errors and declared that
“My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law — including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”
The statement is breathtaking. Of course it could undermine such reports since Steele engineered an unconstitutional verdict that led to Cosby prevailing. Moreover, Steele is right, “no one is above the law” including prosecutors who are not allowed to pursue convictions at any cost in popular high-profile cases.
Judge Steven T. O’Neill (who the defense sought to force off the case for bias) also has much to answer for in this wrongful conviction. O’Neill at trial seemed hellbent to try the case. He virtually mocked the defense arguments on the nonprosecution agreement: O’Neill, rejected that claim, saying, “There’s no other witness to the promise. The rabbit is in the hat and you want me at this point to assume: ‘Hey, the promise was made, judge. Accept that.’”
The victims should be most upset with the prosecutors and the judge. Any chance to prosecute Cosby was lost in a trial that discarded the most basic requirements of due process. The case shows how the gravitational pull of high-profile cases can grotesquely distort trials. The court yielded to prosecutorial demands that were facially unconstitutional. For the prosecution and the judge, the trial was popular with many. However, the ultimate result was the denial of these victims of a defensible verdict and the denial of this defendant of due process.
One question is whether Cosby could now sue for not just the prosecution but the incarceration in light of the ruling of the Supreme Court. Roughly 30 states and the District of Columbia have statutes allowing for recovery for wrongful convictions and imprisonment. Pennsylvania is not one of them (which is quite surprising).
However, recently Gov. Tom Wolf included in his budget plan a proposal for Pennsylvania to pay people who were wrongly convicted $50,000 for each year that they were held behind bars. Cosby would qualify under such a program.
A federal case in North Carolina recently resulted in $75 million in damages for two wrongly convicted men but that award was in the federal system. The men was sent to death row.
A Pennsylvania man is currently suing in federal court for wrongful conviction.
Likewise, there have been Pennsylvania cases that have resulted in settlements. One man reached a settlement with the city of Philadelphia for wrongful conviction worth $9.8 million. Another man reached a settlement for $6.25 million.
As the first major prosecution in the “MeToo” period, a settlement does not seem likely for Cosby.
So Cosby could sue but would have to do so in a state that does not have a wrongful conviction provision. It must be done under common law, which is challenging. Under common law, Cosby could sued for malicious prosecution. The elements of that tort are (1) the individual was prosecuted without probable cause by law enforcement officers, (2) the prosecution occurred with malice, or recklessness to the lack of probable cause, and (3) the prosecution ultimately terminated in favor of the accused.
Pennsylvania cases for malicious prosecution are based on the Restatement (Second) of Torts. Section 653 of the Restatement provides:
A private person who initiates or procures the institution of criminal proceedings against another who is not guilty of the offense charged is subject to liability for malicious prosecution if (a) he initiates or procures the proceedings without probable cause and primarily for a purpose other than that of bringing an offender to justice, and (b) the proceedings have terminated in favor of the accused.
Cosby would likely qualify in states with formal compensation systems. He could also make a plausible case for malicious prosecution. Indeed, his lawsuit could present Gov. Wolf with a political dilemma. Cosby has cognizable claims for wrongful conviction and malicious prosecution. However, he is not exactly a popular cause for many in Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby is the ultimate example that you do not have to be entirely innocent to be wrongly convicted.
Here is the opinion: Cosby v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
And while we’re on the topic of false prosecutions and Philadelphia and the Philadelphia suburb where Bill Cosby resides, here’s another interesting story of false prosecution and damages involving former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, when he was a corrupt District Attorney, and the Philadelphia Mob:
Philadelphia Inquirer: “Neil Ferber, wrongly jailed in ’84” by Sally A. Downey, December 23, 2008
Neil Ferber, 63, who spent 14 months on death row in a mob-related murder he did not commit, died of a heart attack Saturday at his home in Northeast Philadelphia.
In 1981, Mr. Ferber was arrested in the murder of the mobster and cocaine trafficker Chelsais “Steve” Bouras and his dinner guest, Jeanette Curro. They were shot by two men while dining at the Meletis Restaurant in South Philadelphia.
Police initially suspected Mr. Ferber, a self-described con man who was friendly with a member of the so-called Greek mob, which Bouras led. They believed the killer had been hired in a battle for power among the mob’s leaders. Mr. Ferber was arrested after a witness identified him from a composite sketch.
Mr. Ferber was convicted principally on the testimony of Gerald Jordan, a former cellmate at the Philadelphia Detention Center. Jordan said that Mr. Ferber told him he had been hired to kill Bouras.
When he was sentenced to death for the two killings in October 1984, Mr. Ferber told Judge Robert A. Latrone, “The only thing I’ll say is that I’m innocent.”
Mr. Ferber’s family hired attorney Dennis J. Cogan to handle post-trial motions. Cogan said he believed Mr. Ferber was innocent but “had no idea” it would take years to prove. A break came, he said, when he got a call from Lt. Francis P. Friel, head of the Organized Crime Task Force in Philadelphia. Friel’s mob informants had told him that the wrong man had been arrested in the Bouras case, and Friel began seeking evidence.
He discovered that police had given a polygraph test to Jordan, the jailhouse informant. Jordan failed the test but police never passed on the information to the District Attorney’s Office. A new polygraph test was ordered by District Attorney Edward G. Rendell at Friel’s urging, and Jordan again failed.
Cogan discovered other problems with the police investigation. According to findings made known at a later civil trial, a Police Department sketch artist and another officer conspired to frame Mr. Ferber by using a police mug shot of him to develop the sketch identified by the witness. The two officers denied wrongdoing.
On his last day as a district attorney, Rendell requested a new trial for Mr. Ferber. The same day, Latrone overturned the conviction. Mr. Ferber was freed the next day.
In 1996 the city agreed to pay $1.9 million to close the civil suit filed by Mr. Ferber. A jury had awarded $4.5 million for what Judge John W. Herron called Mr. Ferber’s “Kafkaesque nightmare.” The award was later overturned because of technical changes in the state’s liability laws.
No one was ever charged in the case, but authorities came to believe that Bouras’ killing was ordered by mob boss Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo, and set up by mobster Raymond “Long John” Martorano, because Bouras controlled a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine distribution ring that the Scarfo organization wanted to take over.
Mr. Ferber contended that he had suffered bleeding ulcers and a nervous breakdown because of his unjust imprisonment. “It will leave a scar on me for life,” he told a reporter when he was released from jail in 1986. “It’s inhumane. It’s impossible to help yourself. The noise – they’re screaming back and forth. My nerves are shot. It just feels great to be able to take a hot bath, shave when you want, and light your own cigarettes again.” After his release, Mr. Ferber’s case was aired on CBS’s
Mr. Ferber grew up in Northeast Philadelphia. After graduating from Northeast High School, he went to work for his father, Martin, who owned a furniture store in North Philadelphia. He eventually took over the store and relocated to Kensington. He was still operating the business when he was arrested.
After his release, he ran a heart monitoring business for several years.
Five years ago, Mr. Ferber moved from Bensalem back to his family’s home in Northeast Philadelphia to care for his mother, Blanche. She died in July.
“He felt bad about what he put her through,” said his brother, Jay. She had to go through the trauma of visiting her son in chains at Graterford Prison, his brother said, and “Neil never got it out of his mind how she had to beg for his life at his sentencing.”
Mr. Ferber was a meticulous dresser and enjoyed watching old movies and documentaries. He walked five or six miles a day. “He said it cleared his mind,” his brother said.
In addition to his brother, Mr. Ferber is survived by a son, Ronald Feiner; a sister, Shirley Zwanetz; two grandchildren; and his former wives, Kathy Shore and Annette Ferber.
A graveside service was yesterday at Mount Sharon Cemetery, Springfield, Delaware County.
The prosecutors and judge will almost certainly escape personal responsibility (which they will deny in frequent public statements).
The irony is that while the prosecutors and judge will be embarrassed by Cosby being released; they will suffer little embarrassment for having violated their oaths and damaged the justice system.
Cosby had the money to fight; most Americans similarly charged, would have been railroaded, with their attorneys regretfully waving goodbye.
“Bill Cosby is the ultimate example that you do not have to be entirely innocent to be wrongly convicted.”
That is an irresponsible statement. Mr. Cosby had sex with the women. That does not mean he did anything wrong. The Court discharged him not only because of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct, but, also to prevent a 4th rigged trial against him.
There is no credible evidence that Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.
Cosby is old. What would he do with the money? The civil case would rattle him. He needs to sit back and enjoy the last few years of his life.