Turley Testifies on Secret Orders Targeting The Media In Recent Leak Investigations

Today I will be testifying in the House Judiciary Committee on the use of secret surveillance and gag orders in recent investigations into unauthorized disclosures of classified information. The oversight hearing is in conjunction with investigations of Congress and the Inspector General following reports that the Department of Justice’s engaged in surveillance of Members of Congress, journalists, the White House Counsel and others.

The hearing will be held in Room 2141 of the Rayburn House Office Building at 10 am. The hearing is titled “Secrecy Orders and Prosecuting Leaks: Potential Legislative Responses to Deter Prosecutorial Abuse of Power” and will stream live here. My testimony is below.

The panel shall consist of the following witnesses:

Mr. Tom Burt

Corporate Vice President, Customer Security & Trust, Microsoft Corporation

Ms. Eve Burton

Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hearst Corporation

Ms. Lynn Oberlander

Of Counsel, Ballard Spahr LLP

Mr. Jonathan Turley

J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School Here is my testimony: Turley Testimony.Final

