Turley Testifies on Secret Orders Targeting The Media In Recent Leak Investigations

Today I will be testifying in the House Judiciary Committee on the use of secret surveillance and gag orders in recent investigations into unauthorized disclosures of classified information. The oversight hearing is in conjunction with investigations of Congress and the Inspector General following reports that the Department of Justice’s engaged in surveillance of Members of Congress, journalists, the White House Counsel and others.
The hearing will be held in Room 2141 of the Rayburn House Office Building at 10 am. The hearing is titled “Secrecy Orders and Prosecuting Leaks: Potential Legislative Responses to Deter Prosecutorial Abuse of Power” and will stream live here. My testimony is below.
The panel shall consist of the following witnesses:
Mr. Tom Burt
Corporate Vice President, Customer Security & Trust, Microsoft Corporation
Ms. Eve Burton
Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hearst Corporation
Ms. Lynn Oberlander
Of Counsel, Ballard Spahr LLP
Mr. Jonathan Turley
J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School
Here is my testimony: Turley Testimony.Final
Too bad Turley didn’t cover the fact that a wide swath of the media aka “the press”, in the classic sense of the word, have turned into Pravda like propaganda and/or pure political advocacy outlets instead of typical outlets of journalistic news. These propaganda outlets are a HUGE problem in the 21st century. Malcolm X said, “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”; these Pravda like propaganda outlets have pushed Malcolm X’s statement to absurdity with their intentional psychological manipulation of the masses. Giving additional protections for “the press” with a new federal shield law(s) will likely make the propaganda problems we are facing in the 21st century much, much worse. Far too many media outlets have shown themselves to be purveyors of ideological/political propaganda are not “the press”, in the classic sense of the word, that should be getting a virtually impenetrable legal shield against pure defamation, these news (I’m using that word rather loosely) outlets are not providing a service to the people they are pure propaganda outlets and an enemy of the people.
Every new law passed and every new protection enacted for a specific group of people has negative consequences and those negative consequences MUST be weighed against any positive benefits.
Remember; the defamation targets of Pravda like media outlets have civil rights too and the media has shown that they will intentionally abuse their rights as “the press” and hide behind defamation protections so they can destroy their targets, this is pure abuse of their rights and violating the rights of their targets. Give the press a new law protecting them even more and they WILL abuse that law too.
At this point in time I am not in favor of giving any additional protections for “the press” because they have shown to me that in the 21st century they will abuse any protection they are given.
Do not create new laws, strictly enforce existing laws.
The Questions I would pose to the Professor were I on that Committee…..”What is the obligation to be the purveyors of truth to the People that should be required of the “Journalist”?
What requirement should be placed upon the Journalist to ensure that only the truth is being reported?
When Anonymous Sources are used for the Journalist’s reporting….what Rules should be in place to ensure the veracity of those sources?
What punitive actions should be available for the occasion a Journalist knowingly publishes false information?
If the Journalist is to be afforded special protections….then should not the Journalist not be held to a higher standard?
IMHO….today’s media has lost all semblance of impartiality and very much acts as a propaganda arm of a single political party and quite often knowingly publishes patently false information and does so with malice aforethought.
Then, when proven to be wrong and shown to have known themselves to be wrong, there is neither admission of that or any punitive action taken.
When all parties involved in foisting lies upon the People are. punished for that….in the media, in the government, and in the Big Tech companies….as well as the individual blogger…..there is no hope of turning this around.
At this point….as much as I believe in the First Amendment…..I do not see the need to grant the Media yet more protection unless there is a punitive side to the legislation that will ensure the truth being published.
In fact….I would remove ALL protections from the media and put them back on the standing with the ordinary Citizen until it can prove they have cleaned their own house to ensure they deserve the current protection yet alone additional protection.
The Professor is exactly right that we need to re-define what a Journalist and Journalism is….and be far more inclusive.
Despite all the abuses and criminal acts re the FISA Court system…..and all of the promises by the Federal Government to take effective action….how many people have been fired for cause and/or criminally prosecuted?
The Government that itself is violating the law still thinks and does get away with prosecuting those who expose its wrong doing but does not prosecute the wrong doers.
That is irrefutable and intolerable….and until that changes….this whole Congressional exercise is just a Circus Act complete with Clowns.
Wrong document link.
Quite long to be spoken.