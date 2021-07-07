Court Rules Air Force Is More At Fault For Mass Shooting Than The Shooter

There was a remarkable decision by a Texas federal judge this week when U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez for the Western District of Texas ruled that the Air Force was legally at fault for the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas by Devin Patrick Kelley. The Air Force failed to enter a prior offense into the federal background check database to bar him from purchasing a firearm. The liability alone is notable but Rodriguez found the Air Force more at fault that Kelley for the killing of 26 people and wounding of 22 others in the massacre at the First Baptist Church.
Judge Rodriguez found that Kelley was 40 percent responsible for the shooting while the U.S. government was 60 percent responsible.
The failure to enter the data allowed Kelley to make four separate firearm purchases in preparation for his attack. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) showed Kelley as eligible to buy such firearms despite his 2012 conviction by a general court martial of domestic assault on his wife and child. That should have made him ineligible.
The court ruled that
“The trial conclusively established that no other individual — not even Kelley’s own parents or partners — knew as much as the United States about the violence that Devin Kelley had threatened to commit and was capable of committing. Moreover, the evidence shows that — had the Government done its job and properly reported Kelley’s information into the background check system — it is more likely than not that Kelley would have been deterred from carrying out the Church shooting.”
The ruling of liability is a major victory for those who want tougher gun enforcement. Such a judgment against a federal agency is exceptionally rare.
The division of responsibility however seems inversive to logic. To say that the Air Force is more responsible than a mass murderer is bizarre. It reminds me of the case of Alisa Prueitt, 43, who killed another driver in 2013 in a drunk-driving case. Prueitt had been sent home by her employer, Southlake-based Senior Living Properties, for showing up intoxicated. The family sued both Prueitt and the company. A jury then awarded $16.7 million to the family of Sam Graham, including $5 million in punitive damages, in a wrongful-death lawsuit. However, it found Pruiett only 35 percent responsible while finding Southlake-based Senior Living Properties 65 percent responsible.
This was likely a clerical error with tragic results. It is not clear that Kelley would not have succeeded in acquiring weapons regardless of the error. However, there is clearly fault and a nexus present in this case to the fatalities. The failures of the Air Force were documented in an Inspector General report. Yet, it is otherworldly to suggest that the Air Force is more responsible for these deaths than the murderer himself. The ruling makes Kelley look more like a mere accomplice to an Air Force murder spree.
So, does that this mean that in Judge Rodriguez’ district, if a judge releases a violent offender on bail who then commits a felony, the court is 60% responsible?
I could warm up to this judgement.
The AF knew that he was a threat. They obviously didn’t take it seriously.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41884342
In 2012, two years into his military career, he came up before a court-martial for the assault on his wife and stepson – the young boy’s skull was reportedly fractured – and was sentenced to a year’s confinement and demoted in rank.
Later that year he escaped from a mental health clinic in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, before being caught, according to a local police report. The report stated that he had attempted to sneak weapons onto the air base and “carry out death threats” against his chain of command.
–BBC
The only thing the air force is at fault for is a clerical error. The notion that they share ANY fault for this nuts mass shooting spree is insane.
Read this:
https://media.defense.gov/2018/Dec/07/2002070069/-1/-1/1/DODIG-2019-030_REDACTED.PDF
Take a look at the timeline that starts on page 37.
‘”The trial conclusively established that no other individual — not even Kelley’s own parents or partners — knew as much as the United States about the violence that Devin Kelley had threatened to commit and was capable of committing,” Rodriguez wrote.’ — from the AP article, linked below
https://apnews.com/article/texas-religion-shootings-bf5d07c321325bbec407dd39917e0304
Excerpt:
The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
“The trial conclusively established that no other individual — not even Kelley’s own parents or partners — knew as much as the United States about the violence that Devin Kelley had threatened to commit and was capable of committing,” Rodriguez wrote.
-AP
Democrat judge, I don’t even have to look it up. 100% sure of it.
Have you read this report, Jonathan:
Inspector General
U.S. Department of Defense
Report No. DODIG-2019-030
DECEMBER 6, 2018
“Report of Investigation into the United States Air Force’s Failure to Submit Devin Kelley’s Criminal History Information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation”
https://media.defense.gov/2018/Dec/07/2002070069/-1/-1/1/DODIG-2019-030_REDACTED.PDF
Look at the chronology of events, starting on page 37. The guy was a walking time bomb.
Something tells me that if he couldn’t buy a gun legally, he would get one by another means.
True enough, but there were many, many red flags and the AF knew that he was a danger to others… He was a walking time bomb and the AF knew it.
Irrelevant. Someone determined to commit violence and homicide is going to find a way to carry out their evil intent no matter what their past was or what database they are in.
Way for the judiciary to build respect among ordinary Americans.
The American thesis is Freedom and Self-Reliance, which includes self responsibility.
“Gun control” and “gun laws” are oxymoronic contradictions in terms.
The only law on guns allows Americans to keep and bear them absolutely.
Let’s all read it together including you dolts, anti-American enemies perhaps, in the judicial branch:
______________________________________________________________________________
2nd Amendment
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Prof. Turley, your title could have been “Lunatic judge over thinks Lunacy”. The hammer of that gun needed a finger on that trigger and only one man’s mind conspired to commit this hellacious act. God forbid we tell it straight.
Mark, that’s to simple and strait forward.
The judicial branch, with emphasis on the Supreme Court, is the singular American failure.
_______________________________________________________________________
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
Turley wrote, “Yet, it is otherworldly to suggest that the Air Force is more responsible for these deaths than the murderer himself in my view.”
I agree; however, shifting blame away from the choices and actions made by the individual criminals, etc and onto others is becoming standard fare in the USA and social justice warriors are the primary reason why this nonsense is happening. Social justice warriors want to remove all individual responsibility for any criminal activity and close the jails and prisons put it all the responsibility on others. Social justice warriors have actually been successfully advocating for the police and the justice system to completely ignore criminal activity, heck they excuse theft because the individual must “need” what they steal, the companies have insurance to replace it and therefore they shouldn’t be prosecuted. Social justice warriors think that if a thief breaks into your house you should let them steal what they want because they “need” it and you can just replace it, this nonsense is actually happening in the USA.
These kinds of things enable criminal activity.
What a bunch of nonsense.
Anonymous wrote, “What a bunch of nonsense.”
That sir, is not an argument.
Since you didn’t address what part of my comment is nonsense and specifically why it’s nonsense your comment is not a rebuttal argument but pure ad hominem and I categorically reject it.
Try again.
Anonymous wrote, “Sure, go ahead and “reject it.” Your comment is still a bunch of nonsense.”
FO troll.
Nonsense? lol. Have you been living under a rock.. or are you just a liberal?