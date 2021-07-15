Baltimore Public School Data Shows 41% of Students Have a 1.0 GPA or Less

We have previously discussed the continued failing of the public schools in preparing African American students for college or the workforce. I have specifically discussed the horrific figures coming out of Baltimore despite being one of the top districts in terms of per capita spending. Recent data now offers another chilling statistic: 41 percent of students in the Baltimore system have a 1.0 (D) GPA or less.

Project Baltimore obtained a chart assembled by Baltimore City Schools. Keep in mind that this is almost half of the 20,500 public high school students in Baltimore.

What astonishes me is the lack of criticism of the school and political leadership of these major cities who have failed the African American community for decades. It is hard to imagine how the school system could possibly do worse while receiving some of the highest levels of federal and state expenditures per student.

This is not due to a lack of funding or support. It is a catastrophic failure that is not being addressed in the media despite occurring annually in cities like New York, Baltimore, Chicago, and other media hubs.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

