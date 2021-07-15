We have previously discussed the continued failing of the public schools in preparing African American students for college or the workforce. I have specifically discussed the horrific figures coming out of Baltimore despite being one of the top districts in terms of per capita spending. Recent data now offers another chilling statistic: 41 percent of students in the Baltimore system have a 1.0 (D) GPA or less.
Project Baltimore obtained a chart assembled by Baltimore City Schools. Keep in mind that this is almost half of the 20,500 public high school students in Baltimore.
What astonishes me is the lack of criticism of the school and political leadership of these major cities who have failed the African American community for decades. It is hard to imagine how the school system could possibly do worse while receiving some of the highest levels of federal and state expenditures per student.
This is not due to a lack of funding or support. It is a catastrophic failure that is not being addressed in the media despite occurring annually in cities like New York, Baltimore, Chicago, and other media hubs.
12 thoughts on “Baltimore Public School Data Shows 41% of Students Have a 1.0 GPA or Less”
These stats are demonstrative of what happens to unionized bureaucratic monopolizes. They have dominion over the educational system nationwide. They have fostered the removal of the basics, reading, writing and math, and even postulated that math is racist in nature, replacing some of the instructions with CRT, and other absurd notions. The only course for correction is banning unions and placing teachers as at will employees. Unions have no place in any government bureaucracy, local, state or federal. President Franklin Roosevelt wrote that the process of collective bargaining had “insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management.” How can the citizenry trust any negotiations between government bureaucratic management and a government employee union?
Keep em stupid and pregnant and feed them the swill that you are there to take care of them. This is plan one, two and three. Plan four is to go into their neighborhoods to help them with the harvest of their vote. Keep em stupid so they can’t figure it out. It’s been the tried and true process since 1964. Why change the process when it’s working so well.
I was living in New Orleans LA when I first saw first hand the Charter School debate.
For those poor and minorities, that was only their real chance of getting out of poverty.
There was a long waiting list to get in.
Truly sad.
You want real racism? This will show you real racism and it’s insidious. The African-American leadership of Baltimore has failed these kids along with their parents. This is child abuse pure and simple and the Dims don’t want to talk about it.
Democrats rule! Show me a large urban school district and I’m certain their “numbers” are similar to those of Baltimore. Democrats spend the big bucks .. awhile inner-city youngsters experience no educational benefits. It’s just what the Ds want: minority youngsters remain victims of lousy educational systems.
Gallup poll percentage of Americans that trust Western News media 21% (A bit high me thinks)
Two factors at work: (1) Lefties cynically use blacks for political purposes, but don’t do much for them; and (2) blacks refuse to demand what they deserve (the vast majority of these unfortunate students are black).
I say Lefties because the teachers’ unions and Baltimore politicians are overwhelmingly Democrats.
Blacks overwhelmingly vote Democrat, the same party that led them to this shameful outcome.
And things will not improve until blacks demand what they deserve, good education.
Unfortunately, many black leaders focus on defunding the police, reparations, and “voting rights” (the red meat that Biden et al mendaciously dangle in front of blacks).
Blacks need and deserve a good education; until they get that education, their kids are condemned to the underclass.
Jason Reily’s book “Please Stop Helping Us” is a great read along the lines of your comments.
One can not emphasize enough the recent comments by a former North Korean immigrant woman currently a student and a top American University. In order to plumb the depths of what she claims can be condensed. Americans are educated what to think not how, more akin to merely getting a dead-end job. Remember the policies and procedures of the IRS (5lb vol version ) only benefit those who operate their own companies everyone else is required to bend over… for a Covid shot.
The entire district should be dissolved and each family given a voucher to enroll in a private, parochial, charter, or cyber school of their choice.
That is so sad. Just throw more money