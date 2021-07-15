Gulf Shores: Fort Morgan and the Commanding View of American History

The site is dripping with history. A sign stated that Marquis de LaFayette gave his final farewell from this location before boarding his ship to return to Europe. Union Major-General William Tecumseh serves as quartermaster and commissary at Fort Morgan in 1841-42. General Andrew Jackson was also at the fort and the first Alabama solider in the Civil War died at this location (It was Noble Leslie DeVotie who served as the first Chaplain and fell off the Engineer’s Wharf and was washed out to sea).

The construction of the Fort is fascinating with tunnels, reinforced magazines, glacis, battery, dry moat, Sally Port, flank casemates, and cisterus. It is also a beautiful location at the very end of the peninsula including beaches looking out on the bay and Gulf, including oil rigs. You want to give yourself at least two hours and you can bring lunch and have a picnic on the beach.

The fort saw action in the War of 1812 and fought off the British fleet and a ground attack. However, on February 11, 1815, a larger force returned and took the fort. Then a few months later, the British received word of the Treaty of Ghent ending the war was signed on December 24, 1814 — before the final battle was waged. The British withdrew from the fort.

Of course, the highlight is the Battle of Mobile Bay on August 5, 1864. Farragut led the Union fleet with a contingent of soldiers and was opposed by Admiral Franklin Buchanan. The South had placed a line of what were called “torpedo mines” across the bay. That is was led to the famous order of Faragut to defy the mines and proceeded forward any way. Farragut believed that the mines had a high failure rate over time in the water.

He was wrong in that the Union ironside Tecumseh was sunk by a mine. Accordingly, when one of his captains hesitated, he ordered “Damn the torpedoes! Four bells. Captain Drayton, go ahead! Jouett, full speed!” That would later become “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”

It is notable that this was the largest engagement of ironclads until that time with a variety of monitors in the Northern fleet including Tecumseh, Winnebago, Chickasaw, and Manhattan.

Farragut’s gamble however paid off. The rest of the ship ran the minefield and the guns of Fort Morgan. Soon the Confederate fleet was reduced to just the ironclad CSS Tennessee. That ship bravely engaged the entire Northern fleet. Union ships suffered more damage ramming her than did the ironside itself but the cannon fire eventually left the Tennessee dead in the water and it surrendered. The Union took the fort and the last major port on the Gulf of Mexico east of the Mississippi River — a major blow to the Confederacy.

As in most Civil War battles, the commanders often knew and liked each other. One such example is engagement with Confederate gunboats Selma, Gaines, and Morgan which were chased under fire by the superior Union fleet. The Metacomet under Commander J. E. Jouett chased the Selma after the Morgan and Gaines were knocked out of commission. The Selma fought valiantly but was forced to surrender. When its commander, Lt. Murphy, went aboard the Metacomet to surrender his sword, he was met by his friend, Jouett, who said “Pat, don’t make a fool of yourself. I have had a bottle on ice for the last half hour!” Jouett then treated his friend to an elaborate breakfast of oysters, crabs, and beefsteaks.

The fort continued to be used through World War II, but in 1947 was finally handed over to the State of Alabama.

As you can tell, this was the top of my list for this trip and it was even more thrilling than I anticipated. I admit that I am a military history nerd, but I think everyone would find this site incredibly interesting. You will need to drive to the site. It is roughly 50 minutes from the Lodge and the Gulf Shore Park area. It is an straight shot so keep driving until you can drive no more on the peninsula. Go in the morning and have a picnic on the beach.

For my part, I intentionally left a visit to Ft. Gaines on Dauphin Island for my return visit. (A trip to Ft. Gaines requires taking a ferry).