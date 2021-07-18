New York Officials Accuse Lawyer of Falsely Claiming Police Abuse

Suffolk County police and officials have accused an attorney of making false claims about the alleged abuse of Cindy M. O’Pharrow who was arrested after a recent shooting. She is now suing. O’Pharrow, who is black, alleged that the police injured her when they forced her out of an ambulance without cause — allegations amplified by her lawyer, Frederick K. Brewington in front of camera. However, officials claim that a dash camera disproves the allegations and accused Brewington of lying. The controversy raises the question of when lawyers can be punished for making unsupported claim. In relation to Trump lawyers facing disbarment or sanctions, I have previously written by such charges should be a concern for all attorneys. Notably, there has been none of the hue and cry for bar action from those supporting such sanctions against Republican and Trump counsel.
O’Pharrow filed a notice of claim against Suffolk County and its police department, alleging that officers injured her arm while forcibly removing her from an ambulance after they responded to a June 27 shooting at a Dix Hills graduation party.
An internal investigation on Long Island reportedly disproved the allegations.
The officers lashed out at Brewington who told the press that there was physical abuse without cause or provocation. Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said the video shows O’Pharrow getting angry and “waving her finger” at EMS personnel and then climbing into the ambulance. The EMS crew needed to leave and the cousin of the victim is seen telling her “Just get out so they can leave.” She was lifted out of ambulance by officers so that a critically injured person could be taken to the hospital.
The controversy raises again the consistency and implication of the move to punish lawyers for claims later found unsupported. As noted earlier,
In reality, many cases collapse in court over insufficient evidence. Election challenges are made without access to critical records or data held by election boards or officials — indeed, litigants often go to court to gain such access.
Likewise, public interest lawyers often bring cases against the government, which classifies or withholds evidence. When I litigated the Area 51 case, I was suing a base that the government claimed did not exist, and all information about it was classified; we prevailed in establishing environmental violations but only after years of intense litigation and denials.
The concern in this case is that we are seeing a weaponization of bar investigations after a wide (and well-funded) campaign to harass Republican lawyers, their firms and their clients after the 2020 election. And it has worked: Many law firms are unwilling to take on Republican or conservative causes for fear of being targeted.
It is doubtful that the same lawyers and groups will be calling for disbarments or sanctions in this case. However, that is the point. There is a lack of consistent and coherent standards in when such claims will be treated as matters for bar action. I do not know what Brewington knew when he gave these interviews, but I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. While there is a duty of reasonable inquiry, lawyers are allowed to believe their clients and their accounts. I remain concerned about the weaponization of bar actions and how they may impact public interest cases, including police abuse cases.
9 thoughts on “New York Officials Accuse Lawyer of Falsely Claiming Police Abuse”
And Turley hit the nail on the head.
The issue is that lawyer can and will make outrageous claims prior to learning the facts where they solely take their client’s word.
This is a typical ambulance chaser tactic. Trying to get a payday from the city.
The only way to stop it is to fight these types of suits, win and ask for sanctions against these types of lawyers.
“Falsely Claiming Police Abuse”
– Professor Turley
Funfact:
If it’s right for Giuliani it’s right for Brewington.
Isnt this something the Bar should clean up? I agree its a tremendous problem, and attorneys are degrading their own currency by not making sure the standards are uniformly applied. And defending the firms that do a public service by representing the distasteful. What next? Sanctions and disbarment for firms representing pedophiles or murderers? But I am not sure the government should do it—or can be trusted to do it, since they are in the justice business themselves.
This is why some lawyers are called “ambulance chasers.”
Bar associations tend to be political.
Favored or connected lawyers are rarely sanctioned; indeed most complaints about these lawyers are rejected without an investigation.
On the other hand, disfavored lawyers are often railroaded.
Americans who have filed bar complaints have learned to their dismay that there is little justice in the justice system.
Favored or connected lawyers are rarely sanctioned… disfavored lawyers are often railroaded.
Social justice anywhere is injustice everywhere.
Early on I said that cops should be in favor of cameras as they will end up protecting all the good and decent officers out there. When the police unions balked at the cameras in a cheesy attempt to actually bargain for more money for wearing cameras it made the police look bad. Unions do this all the time, see the teachers unions. However, many police have been proven to have done the right thing with video proof and the good cops are winning in this battle against them. This is a win-win situation, good cops are shown doing the right thing, bad cops are stopped form acting like thugs and the citizens reap the benefits.
Just an added aside: If lawyers can and should be sanctioned for bad acts how about judges? How about Judge Sullivan, the partisan “jurist” that wouldn’t end that Michael Flynn prosecution to the point of outright harassment?
For federal judges, impeachment is the only remedy,.