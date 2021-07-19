“Kill Two Birds With One Stone”: Well-Known Colorado Lawyer and Animal Rights Advocate Pleads Guilty to Murder-For-Hire Plot

A well-known Colorado lawyer and animal rights activist, Jennifer Emmi, 43, is facing an impressive array of charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the girlfriend of her estranged husband. While she previously claimed the entire thing was a set up, the host of a Facebook show has now pleaded guilty to a slew of serious charges.

The 35-page affidavit filed in January stated that a ranch hand came to the sheriff’s office on November 2, 2020 with a tale right out of a film noir script. He said that his boss, Emmi, asked him if he could “take care of” her estranged husband’s girlfriend. When he asked if she also wanted her husband dead, she allegedly responded “Just her.” He described her as “psychotic.” Emmi reportedly kept with the discussions, including at least one that was recorded and involved a “middleman.” She also reportedly spoke to a ranch hand who was a former special forces sniper about doing the deed. She was not exactly offering a king’s ransom. The initial down payment was to be between $2,500 to $5,000.

What is interesting is that, as time went on, Emmi warmed to the idea of killing her husband as well. She is quoted as saying “I’m inclined to kill two birds with one stone so to speak” because her husband was the “one leading this battle.”

After she was arrested in January, she told Denver television station KDVR that “I was set up, and I have been repeatedly set up. All I can say is I want the truth to come out. The whole thing is crazy. I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Now it is being reported that Emmi pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire charge in a plea including solicitation to commit second-degree murder, menacing, heat-of-passion strangulation, attempting to influence a judge, violation of a bail bond, retaliation against a witness, and stalking, all of which are felonies. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of child abuse, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence tampering. The plea allows for the dropping of 11 other felony charges and 12 misdemeanor charges Emmi was facing, according to another report.

That is an impressive list of charges and she is clearly looking at jail time.

Emmi will be sentenced on August 16 at 1 p.m.

