Half Baked or The American Dream: Can States Ban Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream?

The calls to boycott Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in states like Texas, Florida,and Oklahoma will give citizens the common choice between something Half Baked and the American Dream. The American Dream for many is based on notions the free market and free speech. Government boycotts run against the grain of such principles but many are calling for barring sales of the ice cream after it announced it will no longer sell ice cream in “Occupied Palestinian Territory.” Politicians have suggested barring sales within the state but there is still a lack of specificity in such plans. Indeed, some of these laws do not seem to support an actual boycott as opposed to a divestment in “listed companies.” Indeed, I am a bit confused by the disconnect between the rhetoric and the reality of these laws in calls for statewide boycotts.
Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he has directed his staff to review whether Ben & Jerry’s or its parent company Unilever has violated the state’s “boycott Israel” laws. Under Chapter 808, Texas companies are barred from refusing, terminating business or taking “any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations” with Israel. The law however is primarily focused on divesting from such companies as opposed to a real boycott as suggested by some figures to stop sales of the ice cream.
What is interesting is that the Chapter includes a ban on any constitutional, contractual, or regulatory lawsuit for losses under this ban.
808.004. NO PRIVATE CAUSE OF ACTION. (a) A person, including a member, retiree, or beneficiary of a retirement system to which this chapter applies, an association, a research firm, a company, or any other person may not sue or pursue a private cause of action against the state, a state governmental entity, a current or former employee, a member of the governing body, or any other officer of a state governmental entity, or a contractor of a state governmental entity, for any claim or cause of action, including breach of fiduciary duty, or for violation of any constitutional, statutory, or regulatory requirement in connection with any action, inaction, decision, divestment, investment, company communication, report, or other determination made or taken in connection with this chapter.
We have previously discussed the serious constitutional issues raised by these laws. As will come as little surprise to many on this blog, I oppose such government requirements imposed on individual contractors and employees as inimical to free speech, a view shared by various federal courts. I have the same concerns over the arrest of protesters in other countries like France.
This has nothing to do with the merits of the the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) or its opposition. Requiring contractors and employees to pledge that they will not support the BDS movement contravenes core free speech values. Ironically, many of these same politicians support corporate free speech rights in cases like Citizen’s United but want punish companies who disagree with them to be punished.
I have no problem with private boycott calls, which is an exercise of free speech. People have a right to speak through their purchases when a company takes official positions like this on major controversies. Thus, politicians have called for people to stop buying the ice cream and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said he would be forgoing “Cherry Garcia for a while.”
An actual state boycott could raise serious constitutional questions in interfering with interstate commerce and free speech. However, states have a right to be market participants. In Reeves, Inc. v. Stake, the Court noted:
“The basic distinction drawn in Alexandria Scrap between States as market participants and States as market regulators makes good sense and sound law. As that case explains, the Commerce Clause responds principally to state taxes and regulatory measures impeding free private trade in the national marketplace. There is no indication of a constitutional plan to limit the ability of the States themselves to operate freely in the free market….
Restraint in this area is also counseled by considerations of state sovereignty, the role of each State “as guardian and trustee for its people,” and “the long recognized right of trader or manufacturer, engaged in an entirely private business, freely to exercise his own independent discretion as to parties with whom he will deal.” Moreover, state proprietary activities may be, and often are, burdened with the same restrictions imposed on private market participants. Evenhandedness suggests that, when acting as proprietors, States should similarly share existing freedoms from federal constraints, including the inherent limits of the Commerce Clause. Finally, as this case illustrates, the competing considerations in cases involving state proprietary action often will be subtle, complex, politically charged, and difficult to assess under traditional Commerce Clause analysis. Given these factors, Alexandria Scrap wisely recognizes that, as a rule, the adjustment of interests in this context is a task better suited for Congress than this Court.”
However, in a true official boycott, the state is seeking to bar others from buying products from a specific company due to its political stance. If the boycott is on state purchases or sales on state property, that would come closer to a market participant rather than market regulator model.
The better approach is state officials to speak to their fellow citizens in using their market individual power as opposed to dictating what ice cream can be purchased in the state. The company understood that it was triggering such a response when it made this the official position of the company as opposed to the view of individual corporate officers or owners. That is the distinction between this boycott and those directed against companies like Chick-fil-a for the views of individual owners.
15 thoughts on “Half Baked or The American Dream: Can States Ban Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream?”
With the stroke of a pen, the government makes it illegal to build a pipeline (Keystone).
But it’s wrong for the government to ban an ice cream company?
Some people are in dire need of the *principle* of private property, and the *principle* of the government’s proper function.
As far as I am concerned Ben & Jerry can put their ice cream where the sun does shine.
Ben & Jerry’s in Texas? This is Blue Bell country!
Florida is not banning the sale. DeSantis according to State law is having them included on the “Scrutinized Companies List” which would prevent the State Board of Administration in accordance with Section 287.135, Florida Statutes from buying stock in Unilever, parent of Ben & Jerry’s, and its corporate entities. The state would also be unable to contract with these companies unless they ended their boycott. So no “ban”. No different when states stopped doing business with South African companies during Apartheid.
Professor Turley is absolutely right in his comments.
Government may invest retirement funds as it wishes so long as it in the best interest of the Fund and may state why monies are shifted away from one entity to another as long as its fiduciary responsibilities are met.
Government may encourage individuals to do the same by its public stance on an issue.
Government cannot ban, bar, or penalize individuals for their investment or trade decisions re any private entity for political reasons.
This boycott thing is a personal decision for the People….we decide where and how we spend what little money the Government allows us to retain from our earnings.
Don’t we all wish we had the ability to pick and choose our spending decisions with government as we do private entities.
I quit buying Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream years ago for the very reason that we see occurring now…..they took a political stand completely opposite of what I believe in….and by doing so lost my patronage.
That is the way it is supposed to be….just as we see the go woke…go broke reaction at the NBA and other businesses.
Bluntly said…..Piss off enough of your customers and you will go out of business.
Business needs to stay out of politics, Sports needs to stay out of politics, Government needs to stay out of politics…..run your business, run your League, run your Government….but stay out of politics….except as an Individual Citizen then use every means you wish to express your political views.
“ Indeed, I am a bit confused by the disconnect between the rhetoric and the reality of these laws in calls for statewide boycotts.”
Isn’t this the “cancel culture” many on the right complain about? Here you have state government engaging in cancel culture because it didn’t like a private company’s free speech right to make a statement on an issue.
Why is it so special that any boycott against Israel that such a response is necessary?
Are Israelis so sensitive to the idea that someone or a company disagrees with them?
“ The better approach is state officials to speak to their fellow citizens in using their market individual power as opposed to dictating what ice cream can be purchased in the state.”
Here it seems Turley is suggesting government go around constitutional restraints by encouraging individual citizens to use their “market individual power” to do what the state can’t really do on its own. But Turley is against government making essentially the same thing when it comes to social media by flagging misinformation on social media platforms.
Svelaz, once again, you are misreading what Turley is saying. He is stating an alternative to state action for those that wish the government to do something. That is appropriate. I will interpret for you if English isn’t your first language. The government should not and cannot do what you want. That type of task is left to the people.
On the point of cancel culture, you should only be so concerned with cancel culture in general. That is impossible for you because you are a hypocrite.
@S.Meyer
But the government can dictate how it will invest in its pension funds right?
BDS is a racist act judged to be Antisemitic.
So Florida can decide to divest from Unilever its parent company, and if there are any tax forgiveness programs in Florida where the state / city gave prefferential treatment to gain a factory or jobs … they could rescind it.
That would hurt their bottom line.
Businesses are already pushing back and removing B&J from their shelves.
BDS is based on a lie.
BDS is based on a lie. Many of the leaders and promoters of BDS have been promoting the destruction of Israel by any means. Many of them would like to see all Jews exterminated from the world. In fact, many of them hate the west and would like to see this nation in ruins.
We have solid proof of the last sentence. It is in print. The Muslim Brotherhood memorandum said one of their goals was the destruction of the west. In this case, I don’t think they are liars and accept what the memorandum says. If they hate this country so much, we should be prepared to defend ourselves from ruin. However, the Islamists and the ‘Marxists’ have one thing in common, the destruction of America as we know it. They have teamed up together. Should they achieve some type of joint victory, the next thing will be the Islamist and the ‘Marxist’ killing each other. They are incompatible.
I am not saying all Muslims are bad, rather Sharia Law makes the religion political as well as religious. Even nice people in a crunch might follow their religious leaders that are also political.
“But the government can dictate how it will invest in its pension funds right?”
Precedent says yes, but I don’t know if that is the best response, whether it be South Africa or Israel. I think a better way exists, but that takes a population that wishes to be free and not under the thumb of big government.
Reality Check:
Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream founded and named after two Jewish-Americans is being portrayed as anti-Semitic by a former Jim Crow state? Vermont were the company was started never practiced Jim Crow and is generally friendly to all people, including Jewish people. It’s also likely that the real Ben & Jerry support “J Street” (a pro-Jewish organization) that many members of Congress and even some presidents support.
Music:
Ben and Jerry’s his name.
He rode off with Robert E. Leeee…
Some states regulate the sale of spirits more than others, and regulate the sale of liquor; that is, there may certain brands not available for sale. I assume that is what you mean by the state as an actor in the marketplace.
NTL, I have issues with the state banning the sale of an otherwise legal product. I assume that the state could encourage their citizenry to boycott without any repercussions
You scream, I scream, we all scream for … Any company stupid enough to annoy 50% of its customers to the point of a boycott is a pretty stupid group of people. Hopefully Unilever will do a B&GBDS and get rid of the company so as not to affect its other brands. In the meantime, I’ll enjoy other brands when I scream for ice cream.
De crazy she grows daily.
Buycots (Goya) and boycots (Chick-fil-a) are political speech. Political speech must be free.
What an excellent reason to buy MORE Ben & Jerry ice cream.