Could The Arrest of FBI Agent Undermine The Whitmer Kidnapping Case?

The arrest of an FBI agent would always be newsworthy. Richard Trask of Kalamazoo has gone from making cases to being a case for prosecution. He faces up to ten years for allegedly assaulting his wife with intent to do great bodily harm. However, Trask was also key to the arrest of men in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Those defendants — and some observers — have criticized the FBI for entrapping the men by pushing them into the conspiracy and facilitating their efforts. The question is whether Trask’s arrest could undermine those cases. The answer is yes.
There are legitimate concerns over the role of the FBI in the planning and preparation for this alleged conspiracy. As a criminal defense attorney, I have long been a critic of the degree to which the FBI often pushes defendants to take actions to trigger criminal charges. However, it is very difficult to make a case for entrapment and the agents know that.
In the Michigan case, six men are charged with a conspiracy that involved kidnapping Whitmer but news outlets like BuzzFeed News have raised serious concerns over how much of the conspiracy was directed and facilitated by the FBI. At every critical juncture, agents like Trask appear to push the effort along, even overcoming reluctance of the alleged conspirators. That includes calling meetings where the conspirators first met and structuring the planning stage for the crime. The FBI even paid for room and foods to keep the planning going. Reportedly, the FBI informant ultimately rose to second in command of the conspiracy.
Courts look to two elements in entrapment cases. While the government can encourage criminal conspirators, the courts ask whether the offense was induced by a government agent and whether “the defendant was disposed to commit the criminal act prior to first being approached by Government agents.” In Jacobson v. United States, 503 U.S. 540 (1992), the Court ruled that a Nebraska man convicting of receiving child pornography through the mail was entrapped.
This was a strong case for entrapment but was still a close vote. Writing for the 5-4 majority, Justice Bryon White ruled that
“by waving the banner of individual rights and disparaging the legitimacy and constitutionality of efforts to restrict the availability of sexually explicit materials, the Government not only excited petitioner’s interest in sexually explicit materials banned by law, but also exerted substantial pressure on petitioner to obtain and read such material as part of a fight against censorship and the infringement of individual rights . . . convincing him that he had or should have the right to engage in the very behavior proscribed by law.”
These cases have raised a long debate over whether the test should be subjective or objective. In Sorrells v. United States, 287 U.S. 435 (1932), the Court followed a subjective test in showing the defendant had a “predisposition” to commit the crime. Some states follow the objective standard advocated by figures like Justice Felix Frankfurter in Sherman v. United States, 356 U.S. 369 (1958), in showing that the crime would not have occurred with the involvement of the law enforcement officials.
So that brings us back to Trask, 39. Trask’s affidavit was used to arrest the men in the Michigan case. He and other agents are accused to prodding the alleged conspirators and ultimately organizing the effort. The FBI emphasizes that Whitmer’s home was “cased” before the arrests, showing a clear intent of the defendants to move forward with the plan.
The question is whether a federal judge will be open to the entrapment defense at trial. In any case, Trask will be key to any proceedings as the author of the key affidavit. However, Trask may decide that he is at odds with his former colleagues now that he is persona non grata at the Justice Department. He could cooperate with the defense through admissions or otherwise damaging testimony. He could even invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in fear of self-incrimination. While the prosecutors could force his testimony with an immunity grant, they would risk testimony that could undermine the case by highlighting the reluctance of defendants to go forward with their alleged conspiracy.
Notably, Trask was charged by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in Kalamazoo County District Court, not federal court. Those prosecutors may not be unduly concerned about his testimony in the federal case. However, federal prosecutors may be interested in reducing his exposure to keep him from becoming a liability in a major case. Federal and state prosecutors often confer on such cases.
The problem is that the allegations are pretty dramatic and serious — and there is no entrapment issues. Trask and his wife were reportedly returning from a “swinger’s party” at an Oshtempo Township hotel when they argued over his wife’s saying that she did not enjoy the party. Once home, Trask is accused of jumping on top of his wife in bed and slamming her head into the nightstand. She reportedly resisted and he choked her. She says that she was able to force him off and seek aid. Police describe her as covered in blood and bruises. He was arrested but then released on bond.
As the author of the key affidavit, Trask could do considerable harm to the federal case. Even without such testimony in favor of the defense, his current status as an accused felon will likely be raised with the court. A judge could conclude that the two cases are unrelated and disclosure to a jury would be prejudicial and immaterial. However, the defense could argue that the pending charges could influence his testimony. He could seek to satisfy his former federal colleagues in the kidnapping case to improve his position in seeking a plea bargain with their state counterpart. Such testimony could also be cited to mitigate any sentence or charged the assault case. Finally, Trask’s FBI career is likely over even if he pleads guilty to a lesser charge. However, any chance to stay a federal employee could depend on his federal testimony — a motivation that the defense could highlight in rebuttal if the court allowed it.
Any entrapment defense carries a very heavy burden that defendants can rarely shoulder successfully in federal cases. The advantage remains with the government in this case. However, this case has a credible claim of entrapment and one of the core witnesses for the government has suddenly become a liability. The Widner case is one o the “matinee” prosecutions of the Biden Administration but one of its stars may have just gone off-script.
21 thoughts on “Could The Arrest of FBI Agent Undermine The Whitmer Kidnapping Case?”
You can’t impose an objective test on undercover cops’s leadership role in a conspiracy, because that then gives a conspiracy leader a well-defined vetting “test”, forcing the an undercover cop to either back down from the conspiracy, or risk having the case thrown out. Keeping a more subjective, ex-post-facto judgment about leadership contribution allows infiltration to be more effective.
However, the FBI should have a strict rule of engagement, where the undercover agent, if he determines that the group are just fantasy-players in it for vicarious self-entertainment, and not dangerous people, the agent should reveal to the group that they’ve been infiltrated by the FBI and warn them about what could happen if there’s ever a “next time”. I know, it’s a judgment call, but much of police work is.
So the FBI: coordinated the first meeting to introduce the “conspirators” to each other AND created the plan for the crime AND paid for room and food to keep the planning going. Sounds like the FBI agents should be prosecuted as the ring-leaders.
I’m okay with the FBI infiltrating EXISTING crime organizations. I am not okay with the FBI CREATING crime organizations, planning the strategy, and paying/reimbursing the participants to commit the crime. And why hasn’t the FBI been doing this to the real destroyers of US cities – the always-fa anti-fa groups!
If you read Andy Ngo’s book, you’d understand that Antifa cells are designed to make it very difficult for infiltration by law enforcement. They are more steeped in long-term friendships. The right-wing militia groups are more porous and accepting of loner types, making them easier targets for undercover agents.
How many times have “right wing militia” groups – actually done anything ?
There is a single incident of real criminal violence of – and that is the OKC bombing – and even that was primarily by McVeigh acting OUTSIDE these groups.
I would further note that McVeigh admitted his motivation was a response to the misconduct of the FBI and ATF at Ruby Ridge and Wacco
I am not OK with the FBI for pretty much anything.
Is there some reason that Michigan is unable to investigate and prosecute this – if there is actually something there ?
The FBI’s prosecutions – of most everything – are self serving and fundimentally corrupt.
I am hard pressed to think of an FBI case that could not have been handled by ordinary8 local law enforcement or that did not involve bad conduct on the part of the FBI.
Ruby Ridge and Wacco brought us the IKC bombing.
something like 43 of 44 prosecutions of “islamic terrorists” in the US involved FBI agents “infiltrating” muslim teen groups and persuading them to behave stupid – maybe.
The FBI thoroughly botched the Anthrax case.
We can go on and on,
We have all now seen the innards of the FBI Crossfire Huricane case – do we really want the FBI doing ANYTHING to ANYONE on that flimsy a basis ?
Get rid of ALL federal crimes that are also or overlap state and local crimes.
Get rid of the nonsense that therfe is some general federal police power – there is not.
Limit FBI to enforcing actual federal criminal laws – of which there should be very few – espionage, treason, maybe forgery.
Nor should this be limited to FBI – DIJ is involved in far more BS than is their business.
The FBI has been involved in too many shady deals. To me, that means it needs to be ended. Let a more honest law enforcement agency take it over. Alternatively, strip the FBI of its leadership, replacing them with others while changing how agents advance in the system.
We will make a libertarian out of you yet.
Any “federal” crime that substantially overlaps a state crime should not exist PERIOD.
there is no general federal police power.
The purpose of federal law enforcement is to enfore those FEW areas of criminal conduct that are uniquely federal.
Treason, Forgery, as an example.
Even to the extent that it is arguable that there should be coordination between state regarding crimes accross state lines – those should be handled by interstate cooperation OR by federal resources that assist and are subordinate to those of the state.
Maybe the entire Whitmer Plot was planned and advanced by the FBI and the defendants were only invited over for beer, pizza and a chance to b.s. with scary hoodlums a few times.
Nothing would surprise me anymore.
At the end of WW II we learned from the German rocket scientists.
At the collapse of East Germany we seem to have learned from the Stasi.
The question is – At what point do the FBI’s actions make it a criminal organization?
We may have passed that point.
Set a thief to catch a thief is a trope embraced by law enforcement to justify hiring corrupt individuals.
But…You can’t cheat an honest man, so if you ask yourself if the act or acts you’re being asked to engage are legal, you can avoid this dilemma. It’s why I never feel sorry by people who are duped by the Nigerian fortune scam. They all agreed to engage in money laundering. Wire fraud. Probate laws of a foreign country. And they hoped for a share.
That said, the FBI doesn’t need be to running around inducing people to commit crimes. I guess it is safer than trying to infiltrate a criminal gang, but then why are we hiring cowards? Stick to the real criminals until that element is locked up before you go looking for the feeble minded.
The fundimental question is not wheether the defendants were “good people” it is whether “but for” the FBI they would have committed these specific crimes.
Even if they MIGHT have committed lessor crimes – this is entrapment.
Many many people are NOT GOOD people, but they still do not commit crimes.
Is this the same FBI that under Mueller kept 3 innocent men in prison even though he knew they were innocent. Is this the same FBI, also under Mueller that gave cover to Whitey Bulger and used him as an informant so they could prosecute the the Italian Mafia in Eastern New England. While under the FBI’s cover Whitey did his business as usual. That is murdering people. When the FBI comes calling, you better lawyer up.
The “left” is desperate to shift focus away from the violence of Antifa and BLM, so they are pushing the “white supremacist” bogeyman. If Americans knew how disorganized, factionalized and incompetent rightwing groups are, they’d see through the propaganda. The FBI is doing the Democrats’ bidding. How long before we read about their pivotal role in the January 6th riot?
I saw some videos recently showing white racist attacking Asian people. Funny thing, the white racists were in black face.
Conservatives need to get past thinking of the corruption in government and the FBI as explicitly a Left thing.
The FBI has engaged in disreputable conduct througout my entire lifetime. This is not new.
They subject people they know are innocent to extreme preassures, they push people into committing crimes – it does not matter whether it is islamic teens or white militias.
There is a LONG LONG list of misconduct by the FBI and DOJ – sometimes politics is an element, mostly it is just over zealous law enforcement flexing its muscle and bullying people.
It does not matter if the target is on the left or the right.
Conservatives should grasp that the “deep state” – whether DOJ, FBI, CIA, …. does not server the left or the right – it serves ITSELF,
Sometimes it is aligned with the left, sometimes the right. ALWAYS its own interests.
Most of us – do NOT support “defunding police” – we are aware that our local law enforfcement is there to actually protect and serve us.
It may not be perfect, but it is of great value to us.
The FBI however serves little or no purpose.
The vast majority of cases that the FBI chases could be perfectly adequately handled by state or local police.
There is nothing about the Witmer case that requires the FBI.
There are very very few FBI cases that require federal law enforcement.
Law enforcement saying: “If there’s no crime, we’ll create one.”
Justice not only has to be fair, it has to be perceived as fair.
Would the Michigan bozos have proceeded on their own?
We will never know.
But as Canuck stated, the FBI certainly gave the venture momentum.
The FBI is certainly in the news a lot – and not in a good way.
There is a growing perception of biased agents, cultural mendacity, and lax oversight.
Not good, especially for an agency with their essentially unlimited powers.
I would hesitate to speak with a FBI agent on any matter.
The entire issue of the FBI, or any police officer, being involved in any way with a criminal activity is not right. Actions leading up to an ‘event’ have a momentum, and that momentum is required for them to occur. Otherwise, the planned ‘event’ withers and dies for lack of it. Let’s face it, a lot of conspirator types are not the brightest bulbs, whereas FBI agents most certainly are.
The FBI has clearly been providing this momentum to people who might very well otherwise just grumble, mutter, have a couple of meetings and then give up – and the FBI needs to stop.
Canuck: “Let’s face it, a lot of conspirator types are not the brightest bulbs, whereas FBI agents most certainly are.”
***
That remains to be seen. Does this Keystone Cops plot seem to be the product of ‘bright bulbs’ to you?
Put the photo up on the front of apt buildings to scare the rats away.