RES IPSA HITS 52,000,000

Today we passed the 52,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our regular readers who email me to flag my signature typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have over 20,000 posts and well over 1,100,000 comments. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers but we have since made up much of the decline. We stand at over 210,000 Twitter followers and roughly 5,500 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Spain

5. Australia

6. Brazil

7. Germany

8. Netherlands

9. France

10. Mexico

The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:

1. CDC Admits That It Miscalculated The Risk Of Outdoor Covid Transmission

2. Preference or Prejudice? Federal Court Finds Biden Administration Is Engaged In Racial and Gender Discrimination

3. As The Supreme Court Prepares For Major Rulings, Sen. Blumenthal Issues Warning To Conservative Justices Of “Seismic” Changes If They Rule The Wrong Way

4. Unpacked and Undivided: Is The Court Sending A Message With A Litany Of 9-0 Decisions?

5. “Keep As Much Money As You Can”: Hunter Biden Disclosures Offer New Details On His Chinese Financial Dealings And Associations

Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.

