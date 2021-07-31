Twitter Suspends Science Writer After He Posts Results Of Pfizer Clinical Test

Just yesterday, we discussed the censoring of a commentator by Twitter for merely expressing an opinion over the need for a “pause” on any federal mandates on Covid-19 as new research is studied. Now, a former New York Times science reporter, Alex Berenson, has been suspended for simply citing the results from a clinical trial by Pfizer and raising questions over any vaccine mandate. In the meantime, the White House accused both the Washington Post and New York Times of irresponsible reporting on Covid, but surprisingly Twitter has not suspended those accounts. It is the license of the censor. Twitter is unwilling to let people read or discuss viewpoints that it disagrees with as a corporation. Many on the left, however, have embraced the concept of corporate speech and censorship. It turns out that the problem with censorship for many was the failure to censor views that they opposed. With the “right” censors at work, the free speech concerns have been set aside.
I have little ability to judge the science on such questions. Moreover, I was eager to be vaccinated as was my entire family. I would get the vaccination today with equal enthusiasm. However, I welcome the debate for data. Yet, rather than answer such critics and refute their arguments, many people focus on silencing anyone with dissenting viewpoints like Berenson.
Berenson has been effectively confined to Substack by Big Tech due to his discussing dissenting views on the science surrounding Covid-19. His latest offense against Big Tech came when he posted the results published by Pfizer of its own clinical data. He claimed that the research showed little difference in mortality between those in the trial with a vaccine and those given a placebo.
Wakana addressed the same issue with a New York Times tweet stating “Breaking News: The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be spread by vaccinated people as easily as the unvaccinated, an internal C.D.C. report said.” That sent Wakana into all caps: “VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE AND IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG.”
Now all three posters (Berenson, The Post, and The Times) were citing studies and accused on not putting them into context. However, only Berenson was suspended.
Obviously, none of these posters should be suspended and Twitter should not be enforcing one of the largest censorship programs in history. However, the silence of free speech supports, academics, and journalists to this hypocrisy is deafening.
The rise of corporate censors has combined with a heavily pro-Biden media to create the fear of a de facto state media that controls information due to a shared ideology rather than state coercion. That concern has been magnified by demands from Democratic leaders for increased censorship, including censoring political speech, and now word that the Biden Administration has routinely been flagging material to be censored by Facebook.
This is why I have described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
If Pelosi demanded that Verizon or Sprint interrupt calls to stop people saying false or misleading things, the public would be outraged. Twitter serves the same communicative function between consenting parties; it simply allows thousands of people to participate in such digital exchanges. Those people do not sign up to exchange thoughts only to have Dorsey or some other internet overlord monitor their conversations and “protect” them from errant or harmful thoughts.
Riddle me this professor – if you’re really opposed to censorship, where is your is your lawsuit? Not a rhetorical question.
Typo: In discussing the Alex Berenson comments on the Pfizer vax, you write that there was little difference in “morality” between two groups. Since the comments were in reference to the number of deaths, I believe you meant to write “mortality”.
Okay, now I did what I should have done before commenting at all–read the study to which AB refers. It is even worse than I thought.
He simply asserts–disingenuously?–that the “deaths” were due to the virus. He has absolutely NO evidence of this. In a group of 44,000 people, over the course of many months, we can expect people to die. The participants were age 16+; 40% were over age 55. There is a supplemental table–not included in the paper to which AB linked–that goes into cause of death. I am going to look for that–I think it is part of the original paper (this one is just a longer-term followup).
I am not arguing that he should have been censored. I don’t believe he should be. But he is acting in bad faith–and he needs to be called out for this. The problem is, as always, that almost no one reads the original studies. They just jump on the bandwagon of bad interpretation.
And yet, to attribute all deaths to Covid to justify unreasonable lockdowns is okay, right?
Pfizer announced just a couple of days ago that it would have earnings of $33 billion from its covid vaccine this year. I wonder what that did to its stock value, and thus to the wealth of its stockholders.
Heh. I am one of the stockholders. Sadly, not that much for those of us who don’t own hundreds of thousands of shares. Pfizer stock never seems to get above 45–and mostly languishes below 40. Having 5.6 billion shares outstanding will do that.
…and yet you won’t allows honest debate on your own site, Jonathan. You need to find a new moderator and lock down your password/s. Pay some attention to what’s going on, here.
It’s obvious that China’s Sinovac vaccine is better than the Pfizer vaccine….Because its made in China & is safe.
Give credit where credit is due. Especially to China’s front line scientists working in the biological weapon labs.
China state run contractors are also biding on US $1 Trillion dollar infrastructure projects using cheap US immigrant labor. China will low bid everyone….And due quality work.
All those Apple I Smart phones are made where? In China of course. Don’t worry, having a Chinese combat boot on your neck isn’t that bad. China is the best.
And Alex doesn’t understand the results he is going on about.
If significantly fewer people contract a possibly fatal illness due to a medical intervention, but the same percentage OF THOSE THAT FALL ILL happen to succumb, the intervention has reduced the fatality rate. If the fatality rate is 10% (for ease of math) for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, but the vaccinated “pool” of infections is 10, while the unvaccinated pool is 1000, then the death rate is higher in the unvaxed group.
Further, looking at the individual cases is important when the n is so small. Remember, every death in a study is counted, whether it results from the disease or drug or not.
Correct interpretation of clinical data is difficult.
Oops–rather than death rate, I should have said, the absolute number of deaths. Which is what we really care about.
Then make the point, don’t suppress the argument.
I am very loud in declaring my contempt for Lefties.
This incident is a prime example of their arrogance, authoritarian ways, and intellectual dishonesty.
You must be kidding. The right wing just wants to disenfranchise those who disagree with them or is it execute them.
Professor you whine about the power of corporations to censure on their own platforms and blame the alleged left wing but it is the Republicans and the right wing who argue that owners of private property and corporations should be permitted to do what they want, when they want. This is exactly what the right wind has worked hard for but now it doesn’t want it.
I object to censorship but if a corporation doesn’t want someone on its platform it can kick them off whether I object to it or not! It’s the Republican way!
“Justice” guilty of PROJECTION.
I usually really like and enjoy Berenson and I abhor Twitter and censorship, but I agree with the poster above who stated that Alex has jumped the shark on this subject. To say or even imply that vaccines give zero protection against covid deaths is ridiculous to any objective observer. I love and I watch Tucker Carlson every single night, but he too is of the charts on vaccines. Odd that Tucker and Alex both took the vaccine and both had theior families take the vaccine. Alex even stated just last night that his child got the vaccine?????
I do not want Alex censored and I agree with another poster above who argues that people should shun any site that censors “our” side. But I wish that Tucker, Laura Ingraham and Alex would stop downplaying the efficacy of the vaccine, it is demonstrably a godsend. If you don’t think so then please look at the mortality rates among the over 65 age group. People over 65 are the most highly vaccinated group and also the most highly at risk group of people without co-morbidities and their mortality rates have plummeted. Why would the most at risk group and the most vaccinated group have deaths go down if not for the vaccine? It is just darn common sense.
So linking to the actual study offends you? Why do leftists want information suppressed? Carlson cited the VAERS data (a government source) referenced the website so all could see it for themselves and was roundly criticized as spreading misinformation.
Biden blares out the if you get vaccinated you won’t get Covid. This is provably misinformation. Should he be banned from social media?
Or are some animals truly more equal than others?
Ti, If you are talking to me I suggest you LEARN TO READ. I say in my comment that I do NOT support censorship and I call for people to stop using Twitter and I also state that I love Tucker and I watch him every night.
I will now suppose that you were referring to others and not me even though your comment is a reply to me???
I don’t think Twitter should suspect people for having different opinions but, while I really enjoyed Alex’s take on lockdowns, he’s jumped the shark on vaccinations. Pfizer’s updated trial data showed continued strong efficacy. The conclusions Alex tries to draw (and I don’t think he quotes anything directly) come from more of a place that he believes the data and science around the vaccines is all fabricated to enrich Big Pharma.
That’s a bridge too far for even this sketpic.
Still, I’d rather we respond to Alex with more, better informed speech, than to silence him. That simply feeds the narrative that he’s hiding some sort of obscured truth, when he’s not.
Alex Berenson did not, and does not, simply quote results from clinical trials. Rather, he misquotes, manipulates, lies and fabricates results. He is a charlatan, a grifter and a public menace. Does he have a right to misquote, manipulate, lie and fabricate? Absolutely. Is Twitter wrong in censoring him? Yes. Do I give a damn? NO.
Twitter and facebook only exist because people use them. If people walked away from this communist party behavior, this would stop. But unfortunately people also said they couldn’t smell the smoke from the nazi crematoriums either.
It is time for everyone who supports free speech to quit Twitter.
This is the era we live in. One of team politics and binary thinking. I get called a Trump apologist as has Prof Turley, for taking a principled position that is at odds with Trump opponents. I get the feeling that if Trump spoke glowingly about motherhood, there are many who would come out against it as white supremacy.
It is possible to think that Floyd was wrongfully killed, and that he was among the dregs of society, and that he Chauvin did not receive a fair trial, and that the judge imposed a just sentence based on the verdict rendered, all at the same time.