The Biden Administration Goes To War With The “Non-Vacs”: Is Coercion the Answer?

Below is my column in the Hill on the shift from reasoned consent to coerced consent in the campaign for vaccinations. The push by the Biden Administration for private companies to enforce mandates and restrictions has increased in the last week. There is a high likelihood of a new round of litigation as pressure builds for new mandates and even lockdowns.
Just before this column ran, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was asked by Fox host Bret Baier “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” She responded “That’s something that I think the administration is looking into.” Later she reversed herself by saying “I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.” It was a telling response because she was asked about a federal mandate directly. She now says she meant to say a privately enforced mandates is what they are thinking about. The reversal may be a problematic as the original. It would confirm that the Biden Administration is using private companies as a type of direct surrogate for a public mandate.
Here is the column:
“They didn’t get vaccinated.” Those words from President Biden summed up why his administration made a critical shift in its COVID policies, from mask recommendations to mandatory shots for federal workers. And that represents a third stage of government policy, toward a more confrontational approach to “them” — the increasingly demonized unvaccinated class that is roughly half of America.
But this stage could face legal challenges in coming weeks, as citizens and some states push back on mandates.
This month was a clear break from persuasion and a step toward coercion in dealing with those who refuse to be vaccinated. Even the normally staid Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is ramping up its rhetoric, declaring that the “war has changed” due to the Delta variant. For some, however, there is concern that Biden’s “they” is a declaration of war on them.
Clearly, there is a rapidly diminishing level of communication between the “vacs” and “non-vacs.”
Stage One: Reasoned consent
Until recently, the Biden administration relied largely on what could be called the “reasoned consent” model. Not unreasonably, it assumed that Americans would want the vaccine, given the dire consequences of being unvaccinated. For many of us, it took little persuasion. My family and I took the earliest possible date for vaccinations. But this first stage was in some regards a failure: While more than 85 percent of the high-risk population of older Americans have been vaccinated, roughly half of the wider population has not been fully vaccinated.
A myriad of reasons exist: distrust of government programs among some minorities and conservatives; people who previously had COVID-19 considering themselves immune; those concerned with religious or medical issues. Billions spent on state and federal outreach programs failed to penetrate that wall of resistance.
Stage Two: Induced consent
As long lines disappeared at vaccine centers, it became clear that many citizens have come to distrust the media and the government on this, as on so many issues. Anyone raising questions about the virus — even its origins — was censored by Big Tech, and politicians weaponized the wedge issue for their own purposes. Such censorship continued this week even for those merely suggesting a “pause” to examine the data. For people already distrustful of the government, the censorship and overheated rhetoric only confirm their suspicions.
Government officials then shifted from reasoned to induced or compensated consent. In Ohio, $1 million lottery prizes were offered to those willing to take the shots; other states offered free metro or free museum passes. It didn’t work — but that didn’t stop President Biden this week from telling states to use federal funds to offer $100 for every person who consents to take a shot. It is the monetization of vaccination under the logic that those not motivated by self-preservation will be persuaded by a C-note.
The government and the media, however, remain unwilling to engage vaccine resisters beyond stereotyping them as “Trumpers” or pandemic-spreading morons. That includes censoring questions and opposing discussion of whether the level of statistical risk should leave this to be a matter of individual choice, as with other viruses and illnesses.
Stage Three: Coerced consent
We are now entering the “coerced consent” stage. Unable to persuade or purchase consent, many are arguing to make it difficult to be gainfully employed or functionally active without proof of vaccination. It is a type of de facto pandemic passport. After indicating the administration was considering a federal vaccine mandate, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week, “I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”
Unwilling to face the legal or political challenges of mandating a vaccination program, the Biden administration has actively encouraged companies to bar unvaccinated people from planes, restaurants and other venues. The danger is that using companies to censor opposing views and restrict people can amount to a type of government-by-surrogate, a shadow state.
There clearly are good reasons why many companies and schools demand vaccinations to rejoin workplaces or classrooms. As expected, those rules have been upheld, including a recent favorable ruling for Indiana University.
More concerning are those calls to use mandates to make life miserable for anyone who still has doubts. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her citizens that they will have fewer “freedoms” until they consent. Some in the media have echoed these calls, and some private organizations are following the same strategy. The NFL, for example, has been openly making life “a living hell” for NFL players who prefer to be tested but not vaccinated.
For the most part, the motivation behind government and private mandates are hard to litigate. Courts tend to defer to measures ostensibly protecting others from risk of illness; even in criminal cases, the government has been allowed to conduct “pretextual traffic stops” if it can cite an objective basis.
There may be new legal challenges ahead, however. First, those with religious or medical concerns can challenge mandated vaccination programs. CNN’s Don Lemon this week called for barring unvaccinated people from offices and businesses, insisting “It has nothing to do with liberty. You don’t have the freedom and the liberty to put other people in jeopardy.” In truth, there are constitutional questions when you force people to take medications or vaccinations that violate their religious beliefs or that fail to satisfy a rational basis.
States also are moving to counter private mandates or to bar mandatory masking rules; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just signed an executive order allowing parents to ignore masking orders for their children in the state’s public schools. That could force the hand of the Biden administration on implementing federal mandates or executive orders — a conflict that would raise core federalism issues.
The federal government is on shaky ground in mandating hood behavior or inactivity. In 2012 in NFIB v. Sebelius, Chief Justice John Roberts declared that “Construing the Commerce Clause to permit Congress to regulate individuals precisely because they are doing nothing would open a new and potentially vast domain to congressional authority.”
The greatest danger with the coercion model is that it will further deepen our divisions and turn vaccine resistance into a type of patriotic resistance for some people. Recently, a shocking poll found that almost 50 percent of Republicans believe “patriotic Americans [might] have to take the law into their own hands.” The poll shows how many Americans are increasingly alienated from the government, the media and the established order. Conversely, some commentators on the left have declared that the unvaccinated are terrorists using “biological warfare” against the nation.
Threatening to make the lives of the unvaccinated a “living hell,” or isolating them from society, likely will do little to increase the level of vaccination — but it will do much to increase the level of alienation in our society.
37 thoughts on “The Biden Administration Goes To War With The “Non-Vacs”: Is Coercion the Answer?”
Mandated experimental drugs on an entire population for an infection that has a 98%+ recovery rate? No friends, the ‘official’ reaction to “The Covid” outbreak is, and has always been, a gullibility and obedience test. Nothing more.
It’s also a Darwinian IQ test.
‘Threatening to make the lives of the unvaccinated a “living hell,”…’
Who made this threat?
From the article:
“The NFL, for example, has been openly making life “a living hell” for NFL players who prefer to be tested but not vaccinated.”
https://fansided.com/2021/06/16/nfl-vaccination-protocol-updates/
CTE is a greater threat to most NFL players than COVID-19.
Let me start by stating that my wife and I have been vaccinated. Members of my family had Covid but none died. My sister was hospitalized after testing positive and had a bad case of something. Now, this whole thing was exaggerated from the beginning, particularly by Democrats. Most of the “cases” are actually test “positives” rather than diagnosis based on symptoms. I live in one of the first counties in the nation to report cases but it has never been widespread. (None of my family live here.) Of close to a million population, some 62,000 “cases” have been reported. Not a single case has been reported in my community. Yes, people have died but some 8,000 Americans die EVERY DAY and most of them are elderly, the same group among which some 90% of “Covid deaths” have occured. The media started off using the John’s Hopkins web site, which was flawed from the beginning because they don’t use actual data but use news reports, which were often inaccurate. If the media hadn’t gone wild, there wouldn’t have been hysteria, there would have been no lockdowns and Biden wouldn’t be in the White House. And deaths from flu would be at 1000-1500 a week instead of 15-20.
I have been too, and in addition I have antibodies that I apparently have had since *January 2020*. At no point have I been a threat or at risk. Zero. It’s madness with a clearly designed purpose, and that doubles the insanity. I respect people’s personal choices. This should not be a point of contention in a free society.
Incidentally, I have decided that the trolls here are either very young or very old and very calcified in their thinking. Cracks me up whenever they try to paint our host or the many men and women here in the actual field as the REAL trolls. I know they are being paid and think they are ‘just doing their job’, but that isn’t going to fly here. A literal free speech and legal blog that boldly proclaims it largely shares opinions was probably a very stupid choice on the part of their employers.
They really do believe we are as Neanderthal in our thinking as the kids they hire to do their dirty work, or that as very grown adults with perfectly functional brains and rafts of life experience, they will somehow convince of us anything.
Reasons for vaccine hesitancy:
– From what we have learned, the risk of COVID-19 complications to young people are nil. Absent risk factors, most young people do not feel the need to get vaccinated.
– Young women have concerns about the vaccine’s effect on their ability to bear children, as the vaccine was rushed. As such, even those with one or two risk factors (overweight, diabetes) decline the vaccine, even if they get flu shots every year.
– Finally, a Los Angeles Times editorial pointed this out. “Granted, many unvaccinated people, particularly Black and Latino Americans, are leery of the shots because of the government’s poor track record when it comes to their communities’ health.” (Emphasis added) The CDC and WHO have done more than enough to earn mistrust, which predictably aggravated vaccine hesitancy.
Axios has reported that former President Obama is celebrating his 60th birthday on Martha’s Vineyard next weekend with 465 invited guests and 200 workers in attendance, at his estate . Reportedly, they “ask” that everyone be vaccinated and take a covid test before attending. No word if they “ask” attendees and workers to wear masks, isolate after attending and get a covid test post visit, before circulating in the general public, which may be prudent behavior as vaccinated individuals are spreading the delta variant as asymtomatic carriers.
DC mayor Bowser has reimplemented an indoor mask mandate to take effect the day AFTER she hosted a birthday bash, part outdoors part indoors, with approximately 200 unmasked guests.
‘Threatening to make the lives of the unvaccinated a “living hell,”…’
You’ve put “living hell” in quotation marks. Who made this specific threat?
I bought some Pine Sol yesterday. It says right on the bottle that it ‘kills COVID-19’. So, a floor cleaner can defeat the virus but not a vaccine? This has all gotten so out of hand it’s probably nigh on impossible to disentangle fact from fiction. That this is likely intentional, with *livelihoods*, rather than physical lives on the line, is pure insanity. I am deeply troubled by our lack of regard for one another’s well-being, and it has nothing to do with physical health or vaccination status. If this had been the case when I was a kid over something like the mumps vaccine, I doubt society would have survived. Madness.
James,
“ I bought some Pine Sol yesterday. It says right on the bottle that it ‘kills COVID-19’. So, a floor cleaner can defeat the virus but not a vaccine?”
You can’t ingest or shoot up with floor cleaner. It will definitely kill the virus within you, the downside is you won’t live to see the results either. BUT according to Trump you should try it. He suggested it as an alternative to fighting it. Good luck with your choice.
BUT…BUT….BUT…..What about freedom? If the bridge is out and the sign says so, is it still freedom to keep driving to and off the bridge?
If the odds of driving off the bridge without even serious damage to the car- let alone death- was 99.97%…
Turley seems either deliberately ignorant or naive.
“ A myriad of reasons exist: distrust of government programs among some minorities and conservatives; people who previously had COVID-19 considering themselves immune; those concerned with religious or medical issues. Billions spent on state and federal outreach programs failed to penetrate that wall of resistance.”
Turley should know full well why it this problem exists. It’s not just simply “distrust of government programs”. It’s the deliberate politization of the pandemic and vaccination. The very reasons why there is so much hesitancy is because of the spread of misinformation and outright falsehoods about vaccinations and the effects of COVID itself. Turley unwittingly of stupidly is party to that problem by making the argument that such misinformation and falsehoods be allowed. He rails agains censorship of such misinformation and falsehoods by private social media companies while at the same time. Laments the current situation. Turley’s arguments that such misinformation should be treated as protected speech couldn’t be more wrong. That misinformation and falsehoods are no different than yelling “fire” in a crowded theater.
They are resulting in preventable deaths and unnecessary hospitalizations. By deliberately downplaying the severity of the situation. What is happening is the opposite of the “yelling fire in a crowded theater” and is equally as damaging. It’s now about yelling that everyone will be fine and there’s no real fire in a theater clearly being engulfed in flames. Getting vaccinated is the equivalent of being able to head to the exits while the unvaccinated are those waiting to see how bad the flames really are until it’s too late. They won’t get out until they get burned or the fire is at their feet by then the exit is no longer available.
The government is acting as the firefighters who are pleading with those still in the theater to get out, now they are past the point of pleading, they are actively forcing those ignorant and oblivious to get out by limiting their choices.
And the CEDC is a major source of this misinformation.
The ever-shifting justifications for the coercion and vitriol leveled at the unvaccinated are troubling.
First, we were assured that the vaccines have Saddam Hussein election results levels of effectiveness at preventing people from contracting and spreading the virus. Ok–if that is so, why does it matter that some people choose not to be vaccinated? By the vaccine advocates’ own assertions, they pose essentially no risk to the vaccinated, who are incredibly well-protected by this wonder drug.
Then, our ever-inconsistent public health experts said, “Hm, well, maybe the vaccine is not so effective at preventing people from getting or spreading the illness (after all, in a recent outbreak in Massachusetts, 74% percent of the ill were vaccinated–a slightly higher percentage, indeed, than the vaccination rate for the Commonwealth as a whole), but it protects very well against severe illness.” Ok–but again, how does that justify forcing the unvaccinated to take the vaccine, or any other coercive measures against the unvaccinated? If the vaccine is essentially a therapeutic, that reduces the severity of the illness but doesn’t reduce its spread, then why can’t each individual decide if they need that therapeutic?
The core problem is that President Biden and the Democratic Party more broadly have tied themselves so thoroughly to the vaccines that they cannot allow any critical thinking to interfere with the relentless push to vaccinate more and more people. One could see this clearly in a recent CNN tweet: “Vaccination alone won’t stop the rise of variants and in fact could push the evolution of strains that evade their protection, researchers warned. They said people need to wear masks and take other preventative steps until almost everyone is vaccinated.” How does that make sense? If vaccination doesn’t stop the rise in variants, and could actually lead to the emergence of vaccine resistant variants (which is, of course, consistent with basic evolutionary science), then why would reaching the point when “almost everyone is vaccinated” change anything? Indeed, if it is the case that vaccination pushes the evolution of strains that evade their protection, then that would seem to suggest that the vaccines should be used as sparingly as possible–only for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions that significantly increase the likelihood of an adverse outcome from COVID. That way we protect those people while limiting the risks of creating vaccine resistant (and potentially more dangerous) strains.
But under the current political discourse, one is simply not allowed to ask these sorts of questions, even though they are obvious from what is being said. The only approved perspective is: “Yes, the vaccines are wonderful, and we should not stop until every single person gets the vaccine.”
My own elderly (but in great shape) aunt claimed that people who are not vaccinated are putting HER LIFE AT RISK, and repeated the leftist mantra that they are like terrorists, lol. This shocked me as my aunt is a fairly moderate democrat and also has some conservative views. I tried to reason with her and explain that it normally takes years for drugs to get FDA approval PRECISELY BECAUSE long-term testing needs to be done to prove the safeness of said drugs before the FDA will allow it to be on the market and that because the various Covid vaccines were rushed through and approved in three or four months NO ONE knows for sure what the long term effects are and that THAT ALONE is reason enough for people to decline to get vaccinated if they so choose. She wasn’t having any of it! lol. I also got a little upset with her and said, “listen, this is America and you’re not the only American who gets to decide what’s best for themselves!”. I personally choose to get the vaccine because my wife is a nurse at a prison where almost all inmates eventually got covid, but I don’t begrudge anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable getting this or any vaccine, for WHATEVER REASON they decide.
And yet the Administration has allowed 1 million illegal immigrants to enter through Mexico with the vast majority untested and unvaccinated. And from the candidate who cast doubt on any vaccine approved by the Trump Administration. The lies and hypocrisy arising from the mouths and actions of this administration, including Dr. Fauci are breathtaking. Blaming the uptick in COVID cases on republicans is just another piece of propaganda from amplified by the administration’s partners in the media
Trying to scapegoat immigrants for the current surge in COVID cases is as disingenuous as it gets. Florida is currently the epicenter for the most cases and hospitalizations in the country. Florida doesn’t get immigrants from the border. They are getting all their infections from the unvaccinated citizens, Trump supporters, who are adamant about their “natural “ immunity.
You have people in Missouri sneaking around in disguise and making sure their vaccinations are secret because they were the ones who spread this disinformation about the vaccines only to get it due to their realization that they are going to get the blame and they rightly are getting the blame.
Tucker Carlson is vaccinated, yet he still spews doubt and misinformation about the vaccines. Fox News employees ARE required to be vaccinated.
“ Fox News has a strict COVID-19 policy that includes the kind of vaccine passport Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and other right-wing hosts have railed against”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-covid-protocols-vaccination-passport-memo-tucker-carlson-2021-7%3famp
“Impfstoff macht frei.” Angela Merkel
Im not sure which part of public health you don’t understand or why you seem oblivious to the dangers posed by refusals to take even the most minor steps to protect one’s self and others, that is, mask up. Covid is no hoax. You can’t shoot it with your gun or nuke it. We have to work hard to drive down the number of cases and limit the damage as much as possible. The right wing always has some reason these steps should be take it’s not 100% effective, people who have been vaccinated still get sick and on and on. No one seemed bothered by Republican loyalth loyalty tests to be on a congressional committee or to work at the WH.
Since the current surge is due to the hesitancy or ignorance of the unvaccinated after encouraging and promoting vaccinations after months of waiting for it them so people could get back to work and get the economy going again. Now with with the entirety of the unvaccinated bringing back mask mandates and disrupting businesses trying to start back up and threatening the economy again it may come down to more businesses mandating their employees be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
That’s already happening with hospital systems and governments requiring state employees to be vaccinated or be tested every two weeks.
Thanks to all the misinformation and outright falsehoods about the vaccine we are being forced to re-employ mask mandates and possibly bring back certain restrictions.
There are no excuses this time and as the Alabama governor so succinctly pointed out its time to blame the unvaccinated for this mess.
Gee, aren’t vaccines supposed to primarily protect the person vaccinated? How is an unvaxxed person a threat to them? Given that these have from day one been admitted as being non-sterilising vaccines, i.e. they reduce severity of symptoms but do not necessarily prevent infections and re-transmission, it was quite careless to roll these vaxxes out en masse precisely because they would add to evolutionary pressure for new variants to develop. Delta appears to be more virulent, but fortunately less lethal. Will that always be the case?
This gives a perverse result that the vaxxed are a serious threat to the unvaxxed. Furthermore, since the vaxxed can transmit to others, it would seem illogical to give the unrestricted access to venues even with other vaxxed. By any reasonable logic, the vaxxed would necessarily need to be tested and masked to avoid being threats to others, vaxxed or not.
Fortunately for the guilty parties who created the current situation, they have either been indemnified by law or granted the shield of sovereign immunity, which is much more useful than their experimental genetic therapeutics are for the hundreds of millions upon whom they’ve been inflicted.
Cato,
“ Gee, aren’t vaccines supposed to primarily protect the person vaccinated? How is an unvaxxed person a threat to them?”
This is the biggest misconception about the vaccines. None are 100% effective. Pfizer is 95%, moderna, 90%, Johnson & Johnson, 80%. These are my estimations I may be off by some FYI. Regardless, the unvaccinated who are spreading the new more virulent variant do put the vaccinated at risk of getting covid delta 5% may experience breakthrough and may be contagious to the unvaccinated. The difference is those who are vaccinated will experience milder symptoms to no symptoms and not need hospitalizations.
The vaccines are no longer experimental. They have been in use by literally billions of people worldwide. Their safety and efficacy have been shown to be well documented.
Proof of the maxim of MPAI.
If you took the jab, you are test subject in Phase three trials. All of the vaxxes are deployed on Emergency Use Authorizations, pending more safety data. Tens of thousands of deaths coinciding with COVID vaccinations have been recorded worldwide, and it is commonly accepted by authorities that the adverse events reporting is likely to be significantly understated. Just because vaxxed people aren’t dropping like flies now (but think of that the next time you read about a 23-year old having a heart attack), doesn’t really indicate what will be experienced in two, five, or ten years. People getting vaccinated are subjects in the largest medical experiment employing novel, relatively unproven technology in all of history. There is plenty of documentation that shows these are not nearly as effective as hoped … that is why you are hearing more and more about “breakout” cases, and those are vaxxed people, not unvaxxed.
The problem is an epidemic of premature vaccination.
Cato,
“ Delta appears to be more virulent, but fortunately less lethal.”
It is more lethal. It’s hitting younger people and sending more to ICU’s. It won’t be long before deaths start to increase. Previous outbreaks always started with increasing hospitalizations followed by deaths later on.
It is more lethal.
Prove it.
I was going to suggest he/she demonstrated the logical flaw of post hoc ergo propter hoc, since the deaths will follow as they always have, but your answer is more to the point.
Olly, like I said, right now we are seeing increasing hospitalizations. It’s the early stages. It won’t be long before increasing numbers of deaths will follow.
This has been the pattern throughout the pandemic after every surge. It is my view that it will be more lethal as it progresses and overwhelms hospitals. I hope I’m wrong, but as it has happened before it’s only a matter of time before it gets worse.
So, you’ve concluded it is more lethal, but you’re still waiting for the bodies to show up.
Don’t quit your day job.
This Administration is proving the “Carter 2.0” theory true. They are not capable of making decisions that fly in the face of poll results, with the possible exception of printing more dollar bills. If they want a mandatory vax, with penalties for non-compliance, then do it. Or at least be honest about it.
People of my age have small pox scars on their left arm, and I can remember the sugar cube laced with the polio vaccine that everyone in my school had to take. Big difference is the EUA designation. And, BTW, I have received both of my shots – voluntarily
I was think about those very same examples! Imagine if the Eisenhower administration or its opponents had politicized the polio vaccine! What politicians on all sides are doing over this pandemic and vaccine is criminal.
It talk nearly a decade for the Jonas Salk to develop and extensively test his polio vaccine before it was made available to the pubic. His son Doctor Peter Salk said in 2020 the covid vaccines should not be rushed.
Salk’s polio vaccine was not sterilising, so while it was useful for protecting individuals, it had the potential to expose the public to greater risk because those who received it could still transmit polio to others. This is why a sterising oral vaccine was developed and became the preferred prophylaxis. Salk’s son’s caution reflects the experience of hard lessons learned by rushing out non-sterilising vaccinations.
It was necesasary to rush them because of the threart to hospitals.
What the vaccine scolds are missing is that it is only sufficient to vaccinate old people to eliminate the threat to hospitals.
And instead of having secret parts of his formula, Jonas Salk donated his discovery to the people of this Country. He never made a dime profiting from his work. I lived through that era and none of the heavy handed things going on today happened back then. The single thing I recall is the swimming water in lakes and the ocean were tested before being opened up on a summer day. Kids went to school and adults went to work. No masks and no quarantines. That approach worked because of the consistency of government behavior and the absence of threatening people. When the vaccine was finally approved there was no resistance because people trusted the then system.
And when HIV/AIDS surfaced no one overreacted though some stayed away from venues where it had surfaced. The Fauci who carries on every day with doom and fear still 40 years later has not provided a vaccine or even a decent therapeutic solution. He is like a man who has done a 180 turn and his demeanor is just not helping things at all. And he doesn’t provide clear thinking and most people end up having difficulty accepting his “wisdom.” Starts off with no masks needed and at one point was talking about people wearing three. He leaves it to others to do the data mining which does indicate that this may just be a serious flu but such a small percentage of people have died that his reaction frankly is off putting. And to find out that he was using US tax dollars to support that gain of function lab in Wuhan is frankly astounding.
And no work is being done for people who have known illnesses that would not be helped with a vaccine with so many dangerous side effects. Doctors just refuse to get involved in providing the information needed to apply for an exemption to the point where one wonders if they are under pressure, too.