George Mason Law Professor Challenges School Vaccine Mandate

George Mason University law professor Todd Zywicki is objecting to the school’s mandatory vaccine policy for faculty and students as a condition to returning to campus. Zywicki is raising an issue that is largely being ignored by the Administration and the media in the push for mandatory vaccine rules by private companies: the millions with natural antibodies to the virus. Zywicki recovered from the virus and says that blood tests confirm that he has antibodies. Given that test, he does not want to expose himself to an unnecessary vaccine given the risk (albeit low) of complications or a negative reaction.
Zywicki has taught at George Mason since 1998 and is being represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance. The case could represent an important challenge. The Biden Administration has openly called on private companies to enforce an effective vaccine passport system. However, George Mason is a public institution. Even though it might be able to secure review under the low rational basis test, Zywicki and his supporting experts are saying that there is no rational basis to require him to be vaccinated against a virus that he already has antibodies to combat. Zywicki has relied on a letter from his physician who advised him not to get a vaccine. He also has a joint statement from Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, saying that it makes no sense to require him to get vaccinated when he shows such natural antibodies. They note that “the existing clinical literature overwhelmingly indicates that the protection afforded to the individual and community from natural immunity is as effective and durable as the efficacy levels of the most effective vaccines to date.” His case highlights a glaring issue in the failure of the Administration and private businesses to distinguish between unvaccinated individuals and individuals who are unvaccinated but with antibodies. I have not been able to find a clear answer on why people like Zywicki cannot show test on antibodies rather than proof of vaccinations. Studies indicate that recovered victims show the same level of antibodies. It seems like the issue should be antibodies whether produced naturally or through vaccinations. At a minimum, it is worth discussing. I was eager to receive the vaccine and my entire family took the first opportunity to become vaccinated. However, I would be interested in reading a full discussion of this issue. However, there are few places where such a discussion is occurring in an uncensored format.The media has portrayed anyone who does not get the vaccine as morons or even terrorists. However, millions have recovered from the virus and may be making the same decision as Zywicki. Part of the problem is that such debates are often banned by social media companies under their censorship policies. You are not allowed to discuss whether it is responsible for some like Zywicki to decline the vaccine due to natural antibodies. The university issued a statement that did not address Zywicki’s case directly or even the underlying question of requiring vaccinations for those with natural antibodies. One possibility is that the university could argue that the risk of vaccinations is so low that there is no reasonable basis for declining vaccination. On the other hand, it could claim that the variation among natural antibodies and the administrative burden is very high in allowing such exceptions to be claimed. However, it would seem like the university could simply require a test showing a minimum level of antibodies. It is an ironic fight in a school named after George Mason who was a fierce advocate for individual rights. Indeed, George Mason’s motto is “Freedom and Learning” and features the Declaration of Rights on its seal. Mason was the principal drafter of the Declaration.
11 thoughts on “George Mason Law Professor Challenges School Vaccine Mandate”
Surely even Professor Turley has heard of the Nuremberg Code? Speaking of things we’re “not allowed” to talk about. Or the lawsuit by Thomas Renz on behalf of a whistleblower from within the insurance industry indicating that at the time of filing, over 45k people had died within 72 hours of getting the jab. Is that your definition of “low risk?”
He has a right to say NO.
Turley says:
“The media has portrayed anyone who does not get the vaccine as morons or even terrorists.”
ALL the media? Even your beloved Fox News? Can you paint with a broader brush? Can’t you be more *journalistic* and less of a polemicist? We expect facts from you, not gross exaggerations.
Again we have to hear Jeff throw “FOX NEWS” at the good Professor as a way to try to argue against his the professor’s point. Of course it is not on point, it is useless and it does not further the discussion. In fact when Jeff does the “FOX NEWS” thing it is an attempt to stifle the discussion rather than to push it along.
Okay Jeff, 99% of the media portrays anyone who doesn’t get the vaccine as morons or terrorists…feel better.
PS. I am conservative and I argue the conservative POV all the time, but I think anyone that has not had the virus and who doesn’t get the vaccine is a moron. I was extremely anxious to get my shots and I helped my wife get hers as quickly as possible too. For someone to not get a vaccine against this virus is non-sensical and/or scared or just contrarian to a point of self-destruction.
PSS. One common political or cultural fallacy making the rounds these days is that it is exclusively conservatives, Trump voters or rednecks that are vaccine hesitant, but the vaccination rates among Blacks and other minorities is just as high as the aforementioned rednecks. Would the Democrats like to promulgate a new law that mandates a vaccine in order to vote?
PSSS. Wouldn’t mandating proof of vaccine, a vaccine that I needed to show an ID to receive, be seen as racist under the new liberal paradigm of IDs being somehow racist??
HullBobby,
I was wrong about you. You do have common sense by getting the vaccine.
As an attorney, Turley knows better than to make such blanket accusations about “the media.” He could never get away with it in a court of law. He should cite which specific individuals in the media have called the unvaccinated morons or terrorists. Is that too much to ask?
It should be noted that Turley never fails to mention that he and his family did not hesitate to get vaccinated. His repeated admission is telling. He obviously wants to go on the record that he does NOT subscribe to the paranoid suspicion of the medical establishment prevalent among Trumpists. As an intelligent and well-read academic, his example of getting himself and his family vaccinated would be good enough for me. It’s ironic that Trumpists on this blog respect Turley’s legal opinion but do not value his opinion that the vaccines are eminently safe.
But he is not a journalist – he’s writing an opinion piece. Of course I an understand why many cannot distinguish the difference these days
Whig98,
So what that Turley is writing an opinion piece. Opinions are predicated upon facts! Is he entitled to make up his own facts? If not, then even an opinion piece can be criticized for making false statements notwithstanding Turley is not acting as a journalist.
Another discussion that is being censored is the fact that there are alternatives to vaccines. Ivermectin is one and Quercetin is another. It’s all about the money and control not medical science and health.
It’s all about the 2022 midterms & the Democrats wanting to force the fraud laced practices that served them so well in 2020.
My understanding is that there is benefit in using BOTH Ivermectin & Quercetin but not to take both simultaneously. Suggestion is to take one am & other pm.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/FLCCC-Protocols-%E2%80%93-A-Guide-to-the-Management-of-COVID-19.pdf
The real problem with mandates is that the so called “vaccine” which does not meet the definition of a vaccine is not FDA approved. It is only allowed, not approved and it is against the law to force someone to take anything that is not FDA approved and mandates are force.