Greg Piper writers for the news site Just The News and recently decided to share a story from The College Fix, where he was previously an editor. The story included the line “Vaccines are not safe for everyone.” That line appears to have prompted Twitter to suspend his account despite the fact that some people have medical exemptions from the vaccine due to the high risk posed by preexisting medical conditions. Indeed, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that some people cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons. The latest censorship controversy is reminiscent of the suspension of writer Alex Berenson after he posted the public results of a Pfizer vaccine trial.
The CDC repeatedly has stressed that “All states provide medical exemptions.” CDC website also states that “all states and the District of Columbia allow a medical exemption. A medical exemption is allowed when a child has a medical condition that prevents them from receiving a vaccine.”
This is a standard question for all vaccines. The CDC has a site titled “Who Should Not Get Vaccinated with these Vaccines” that stresses “because of age, health conditions, or other factors, some people should not get certain vaccines or should wait before getting them.”
Specifically on Covid-19, the CDC warns “adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.” The CDC offers a list of people who have a high risk of severe illness from the vaccine.
However, when Piper noted that “vaccines are not safe for everyone,” he was hit with a suspension for spreading misinformation by Twitter:
5 thoughts on “Twitter Suspends Journalist Who Repeated CDC Fact on Vaccines”
twitter and facebook are publishers.
If you actually read the law (47 U.S.C. § 230, a Provision of the Communication Decency Act)
It is very broad and gives a lot of leeway to the internet provider.
The issue is that our government has made these companies quasi government organizations. Under the SEC rule FD guidelines… the obligation of disclosure is met thru a twitter announcement. So if you want to follow a stock… you had best get on twitter and follow that stock otherwise you will not be the first to get announcements. Same too for Government news as well.
Same with FB.
The problem w Section 230 is that the only violation is if the company acts in ‘Bad Faith’. Yet how could they act in ‘Bad Faith’ if the law allows them to censor anything that they themselves find objectionable?
Zuckerberg is Jewish. Suppose he kept Kosher. Someone posted a recipe for the ‘perfect cheeseburger’. This isn’t kosher and Zuckerberg finds it objectionable. He orders all conversations around cheeseburgers to be censored. Under Section 230, he would be protected from any ensuing lawsuits, including restaurants who can’t publish their menus that mention cheeseburgers. (I don’t have a FB account… so I have no idea what gets posted…)
Now that’s an absurd example, but it goes to show a point. You can’t say that they acted in ‘bad faith’.
Because we as a society now rely on these tech giants who along w MSM have censored news to the point that over 50% of the people never knew of Hunter’s laptop prior to the election… We need to scrap or rewrite CDA. The issue. FB and Twitter can hire a team of lawyers to defend themselves. Smaller competitors can not. So here, doing the right thing protects their monopoly.
And yes, I said it. These companies are monopolies and its easy to show how and why competition cannot be successful in becoming competitive.
-Gumby
The first thing a lawyer should do is to examine the terms and conditions agreed upon by a Twitter user. To my knowledge, Turley has never referenced this contract in his articles. Nor, to my knowledge, has Turley ever cited case law to bolster his contention that Twitter, et.al., are subject to the First Amendment free speech prohibition.
I am not unsympathetic to his concerns, but if he wants to make a legal case, he should cite supporting case law, if any, and explain how the consent by the user to the terms and conditions of Twitter is a nullity.
Finally, just once, it would be nice if Professor Turley would provide a hypothetical example of vaccine disinformation which he believes Twitter should remove from its platform. Presenting hypotheticals is the sine non qua of a law school education by which good cases are distinguished from bad.
Regrettably, Turley, the polemicist, is not giving us the full benefit of his expertise as a lawyer or a professor.
@Jeff,
Again as always you attack Turley and miss the point.
Twitter is a monopoly and their actions of censorship cause harm.
One area of law never looked at is if Twitter and FB are found to be monopolies would they still be able to argue CDA Section 230 protections?
-Gumby
I closed my Twitter account several months ago. Too bad. I enjoyed following a number of well known commentators. I just go to their websites instead and move on.
Fool me once.
The same is true for Google. They have great analytics but for 95+ percent of my searches I use alternatives with success and they don’t track every move I make. Google holds 92% of the market.
Finding reliable information is like an Indiana Jones movie and everything around is collapsing or blowing up! We used to be able to mostly trust editors and reputable publishers to verify and assure that their news was “Just the facts ma’am.”