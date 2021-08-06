Biden Administration Drops Lawsuit Protecting Pro-Life Nurses

The Biden Administration took a little discussed but significant action this month in dropping a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center for allegedly forcing pro-life nurses to participate in abortions. It is not clear if the Biden Administration believes that pro-life nurses can be forced to participate in procedures that they consider to be immoral. However, it is clear that they are not willing to protect those religious views in this important action despite the faith-based claims under federal law. Indeed, the nurse believed the procedure constitute murder of the unborn and the Trump Administration agreed that she should be able to decline.
According to the prior findings letter, the medical center refused the request of the nurse to excuse herself from the abortion procedure. Other nurses were all allegedly forced to help despite such objections. There was no evidence that the Center could not accommodate the religious objectors by using other nurses.
During the Trump Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) asked the DOJ to investigate the matter as a civil rights violation. However, Biden Secretary Xavier Becerra asked for the investigation and lawsuit to be terminated.
The HHS told Fox News:
After a detailed evaluation of the underlying legal theory used to issue a referral to the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services withdrew the original referral and requested DOJ dismiss the suit against the University of Vermont Medical Center, a request which was granted.
In line with this, HHS removed the Notice of Violation issued against UVMCC last Friday. HHS continues to evaluate the underlying facts of the matter and notified all the parties about its actions last Friday.
That says virtually nothing. It is particularly glaring in light of the prior findings. The prior Administration found:
UVMMC forced the nurse complainant to assist in an abortion against the nurse’s religious or moral objection. The nurse had expressed an objection for many years and was included in a list of objectors, but UVMMC knowingly assigned the nurse to an abortion procedure. The nurse was not told the procedure was an abortion until the nurse walked into the room, when the doctor—knowing the nurse objected to assisting in abortions—told the nurse, “Don’t hate me.” The nurse again objected, and other staff were present who could have taken the nurse’s place, but the nurse was required to assist with the abortion anyway. If the nurse had not done so, the nurse reasonably feared UVMMC would fire or report the nurse to licensing authorities.
The prior referral was based on the view that this violated the the Church Amendments by forcing employees to participate in abortions against their moral or religious objections. 42 U.S.C. § 300a-7(c)(1) of the Church Amendments which state:
“(c)Discrimination prohibition
(1)No entity which receives a grant, contract, loan, or loan guarantee under the Public Health Service Act [42 U.S.C. 201 et seq.], the Community Mental Health Centers Act [42 U.S.C. 2689 et seq.], or the Developmental Disabilities Services and Facilities Construction Act [42 U.S.C. 6000 et seq.] after June 18, 1973, may—
(A) discriminate in the employment, promotion, or termination of employment of any physician or other health care personnel, or
(B) discriminate in the extension of staff or other privileges to any physician or other health care personnel, because he performed or assisted in the performance of a lawful sterilization procedure or abortion, because he refused to perform or assist in the performance of such a procedure or abortion on the grounds that his performance or assistance in the performance of the procedure or abortion would be contrary to his religious beliefs or moral convictions, or because of his religious beliefs or moral convictions respecting sterilization procedures or abortions.”
The Center received $1.6 million in federal aide in the prior three years.
HHS did not explain the basis for the withdrawal and just said it was “continuing to evaluate” the situation. The Biden Administration needs to be more clear on the government’s positions on religious objections. These nurses deserve better than a perfunctory, conclusory statement when they feel they are being forced to choose between the jobs and their faith.
What is interesting is that the Biden Administration is planning on the controversial step withholding federal funds from hospitals and other institutions that do not impose a mandatory vaccine requirement. However, it is dropping an enforcement action to withhold funds to protect religious objections to participating in abortions.
100 thoughts on “Biden Administration Drops Lawsuit Protecting Pro-Life Nurses”
This move by the politicized legal arm under Baccterria…. does not fit the woke prog agenda/narrative of the handlers managing our goobermint from the shadows. And yes it’s from the shadows as lord knows senile baizou biden can’t even eat ice cream and have a cogent thought let alone verbalize one,
I use to practice nursing and accommodation was the norm. So too was the practice of finding ways to cut payroll costs by eliminating nurses with longevity,higher pay and vacation days
One would think that the ‘my body, my choice’ groups that demand elective abortions as a woman’s personal choice would be up in arms knowing that other women are being forced to perform abortions against their will.
Well, one would think the “my body, my choice” folks would be up in arms about mandated vaccinations too. Apparently, their principles are merely situational.
We’ve arranged a society on science and technology in which nobody understands anything about science and technology, and this combustible mixture of ignorance and power sooner or later is going to blow up in our faces. I mean, who is running the science and technology in a democracy if the people don’t know anything about it? – Carl Sagan
I am glad you mentioned “the Biden administration” instead of “President Biden.” He has anywhere from one to three items on his agenda each day doing basically nothing except giving a statement or what he is told to do. Never in our history has a President had such a ridiculous schedule. He cannot complete a cohesive thought nor could he answer a real question from a real reporter.
When he does pick the reporters who are on his approved list, he generally has to read the answer. The press and corporate media covers for him and reporters have to do what they are told. Pitch him softballs and for goodness sakes don’t follow up with hard questions. I would love to see him face real scrutiny, the kind all politicians should face. They should be raked across the coals. They wanted the job, then they should face the hungry lions. Watch British parliament. Their debates are blood sport.
So, who is really calling the shots? What is their ultimate agenda? There is something deeper going on. The constant barrage of confusion in my opinion is a smokescreen.
There is at least one person on the blog who sounds like he doesn’t even bother reading what Turley wrote. I will quote what that person missed.
“The nurse had expressed an objection for many years and was included in a list of objectors, but UVMMC knowingly assigned the nurse to an abortion procedure. The nurse was not told the procedure was an abortion until the nurse walked into the room”
Add to that other nurses could have assisted.
Such accommodations are not unusual. It sounds as if some leftist wanted to get off on using unnecessary force and means.