“How Much Can You Afford?”: Baltimore Professor Sentenced For Selling Math Grades

Prof. Edward C. Ennels taught math at Baltimore City Community College but appears to have been offering a running lesson on supply side economic theory. Ennels reportedly was selling grades on a sliding scale depending on your worth and your ambition: $150 for a C; $250 for a B; and $500 for an A. He has now earned jail time after pleading to 11 misdemeanor charges, including bribery and misconduct in office.
According to prosecutors, Ennels, 45, would go as low as $300 in this elastic grade market. Moreover, he was hardly shy about the scheme. He reportedly solicited bribes from 112 students. His rate of return was just under ten percent. With 10 payments from nine students.
The scheme was breathtaking in its boldness. For example, in March 2020, he sent an email under one of his aliases, “Bertie Benson,” to another of his aliases, “Amanda Wilbert.” In the email, he offered to complete “Wilbert’s” math assignments and guaranteeing her an A for $300. He then forwarded that email to 112 students enrolled in a class that he was teaching. According to prosecutors, he would then “haggle” students on how much the grade would cost. When one student balked at the $500, Ennels reportedly asked “how much can you afford?” What was striking about that exchange is that the student had written to him to say “Oh I don’t have that sorry. I will be sure to keep studying and pass my exam.” While the default position, the student was prepared to actually learn the material. Yet, Ennels immediately lowered his price.
Presumably, Ennels thought that the alias would offer a protective wall to prevent direct evidence of fraud since the assignments and tests would be completed (by himself).
It is shocking enough to see a fellow academic abandon everything that we believe in. However, Ennels did it for $2,815. He also sold online access codes that enabled students to view instructional material and complete assignments for $90. That proved a more popular product. He sold 694 access codes.
11 thoughts on ““How Much Can You Afford?”: Baltimore Professor Sentenced For Selling Math Grades”
This is why universities and institutions of higher learning must submit to accreditation. They must post yearly reports and then must face a full audit by an accreditation team on a periodic and ongoing basis. The team reviews hundreds and usually several thousand pages of documents and while visiting the site they will separate a sample of academics, students and administrators for one-on-one interviews. The process is grueling but if there is something awry then the institution must set in motion and adhere to the plan, similar to probation. Sometimes severe action is called for, such as this case. If the institution follows the standards, they have nothing to fear. The reports are entered into the public record.
The institution takes federal dollars and the student is burdened with federally backed student debt that they must pay. They are to be given a quality product (education). I certainly hope this institution has been put on notice.
This is a tragedy for the students, faculty and institution. The scar of the instructor’s malpractice will be felt for years to come.
Kids probably learned more math that way than in his math class.
“Oh, I still don’t have enough. Wait 15 minutes while I steal Jabar’s lunch and coke money.”
“He also served on the faculty senate’s ethics committee.”
Almost funny! But, “quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” (Who will guard the guards themselves? Who watches the watchman?)
“… 11 misdemeanor charges, including bribery and misconduct in office….”
OK, misdemeanors can be serious criminal offenses, but, as a non-expert in this field, I think of bribery as being closer to a felony. It involves both a theft and additional misconduct by more than one person. Also, isn’t this close to extortion? Extort: “to obtain from a person by force, intimidation, or undue or illegal power.” – merriam-webster.com (Of course applicable statutes provide their own definitions, but they often resemble common definitions.)
A professor, who can control grades being awarded, shakes down (extorts?) vulnerable students. A travesty.
And yet Hunter and his dad and Hillary and Bill et al remain free to ply their trade. Sigh.
This has been going on forever…buying grades…we used to call it the teachers pet…or very wealthy kids getting into the top schools…make a million dollar plus donation and your kids will not only get in but get straight A’s too…what is a full scholarship?…same thing…getting into Military schools…all free and all political…paid to play…or Brown vs Board of Education…quotas are mandatory…fair no…so a 1600 SAT kid does not get in because he/she is middle class and white and from a very small town…and now no more SAT/ACT tests…then no tests to get into Law school or Medical school or any PhD program…how would you like to be facing major surgery by someone who went to medical school on a lottery system?…we are heading back into the dark ages…how would you like to be experimented on under the Hitler regime with NO anesthetic and then just killed when they were done because the experiment failed…Boris Karloff was great as Frankenstein but that was a movie…are you ready to lay on that table in real life???
This type of criminality is endemic in the black community. It’s why Baltimore and other black run cities are cesspools.
Well, the story could be worse. Of 112 students, only ten agreed to pay for grades. Those who could afford to pay but did not, reflect the vast majority of people. In terns of the access codes, I do not know how many offers were made, and so, I am not able to say the vast majority of students picked the path of integrity that case.
I agree.
And consider his having, “sold online access codes that enabled students to view instructional material and complete assignments….” A student might interpret that as something like an optional and legitimate extra credit assignment, like reading more material in the library, and like paying a “convenience fee” such as, for example, what New Jersey charges for online motor vehicle renewals, etc. I never suspected that the state was acting illegally.
Teacher! Teacher!
I declare:. We can see your underwear!
If you can, then do
If you can’t, then teach
If you can’t teach. Teach teachers.
He remains a Teacher…after his one year in Prison?
That tells the story of the state of Ethics in New York don’t it!