While some members claimed the bill was entirely covered by existing of dedicated funding, much of the bill, or $351 billion, is deficit spending. Moreover, the study said that any benefits from the bill would not be realized until 2050.
“Unlike the infrastructure compromise outlined in June,” the report says, “we estimate that this bill would increase government debt by 2050. Even with current government borrowing rates being at historical low values, higher government debt mitigates the positive impact of public investment, as U.S. and international savings are diverted from private capital investment toward public debt.”
It is common for members to loosely promise that bills will “ultimately pay for themselves” but we are now in record and crippling levels of debt as well as rising inflation. It may ultimately not matter to the public to add another $351 billion to the pile but the Wharton analysis can add a degree of clarity on the choice.
The bill is an exercise of “dynamic scoring” which can be used as a sleight of hand used in Washington to claim economic effects that are difficult to show or disprove.
Notably, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is citing the support of Republican senators as proof of that the claim is correct: On “Fox News Sunday,” Buttigieg insisted “You don’t see the number of conservative Republicans supporting this bill that you do unless it’s fiscally responsible.”
That is a curious claim that seems to backhand his own party on economic responsibility.
None of this is likely to matter. The wonderful thing about dynamic scoring is that there really is no real numerical or quantifiable score. It is the “plausible deniability” defense of economics.
5 thoughts on “Pile Up: Wharton School Analysis Tanks Budget Claim Underlying New Infrastructure Bill”
Reminds me of the old joke that Democrats like to tax and spend, but Republicans like to borrow and spend. I think that goes back to the 1980s.
In theory, dynamic scoring could be worthwhile, except (a) we do not understand the world and the economy well enough to dynamically model it even 2 months out, let alone decades (sort of like climate, but I digress), and (b) the modeling would have to be done in a stochastic fashion with multiple scenarios tested, and (c) it would have to be done with scrupulous honestly. None of which apply.
Corollary to the statement, “The bill will ultimately pay for itself.”
“In the long run, we are all dead.”
Statistics say “whatever we want them to say by how we run the numbers!” So, just suck it up people. 2050 (30 yrs), my grandchildren may have children then unless they decide like so many couples are saying now that there is nothing for them. If they do not have children, how will it ever be paid. Besides which, it will be growing and growing over the next 30 yrs anyway.
“They lie to us.”
They being politicians.
The 17 Republicans who signed on got rolled.
If they can’t structure a good bill, then pass and vote against the bad bill.