Better Sooner Than Later? Oklahoma Coaches Claim Right to Discipline Players For Unpopular Viewpoints

However, the damage was done and McLaughin was effectively declared persona non grata. She was reportedly given the option of transferring schools, keeping her scholarship as a student, or “redshirting for the season and practicing separately without her teammates throughout the year.” (McLaughlin ultimately transferred from OU to Ole Miss).
What was notable about the motion to dismiss was this argument:
“While Plaintiff was free to make bigoted statements, she was not free from the consequences of how her teammates perceived those statements,” the Waltons’ motion states. “The First Amendment cannot force her teammates to trust Plaintiff or desire to play with her. Consequently, the Complaint makes clear that Coach Walton was within her rights to cultivate a winning ‘team atmosphere by ensuring the players that ‘trust’ each other would be on the court.”
The implications of this argument are chilling. It would suggest that any unpopular athlete can be — and should be — excluded to “cultivate a winning team.” (Notably, the Sooners ended the 2020-21 season with a 4-14 record and went 3-11 in Big 12 play.)
There are a great number of reasons why a player could be unpopular. Indeed, this argument was once used against minority students to preserve team “cohesion” or “identity.” In this case, McLaughlin was excluded not because of her athletic skills (which were obviously considerable) but her unpopular viewpoints.
Yet, the Board of Regents also filed a motion to dismiss. It is based primarily on an Eleventh Amendment claim of immunity. The university argues that:
“Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint (the “Complaint”) amounts to nothing more than an inimical rant targeting several characters—parties and nonparties alike—for difficult conversations that followed the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide discussions of social injustice and inequality in America. Plaintiff states that she has been branded a racist and a homophobe by the Defendants. It was only after the Complaint was filed that Plaintiff received the attention complained about: in other words, Plaintiff caused her own harm.”
The university also insists that there was no concrete harm committed on campus by the university: “While the Complaint’s digressive nature espouses instances of roommates, teammates, and third level hearsay, Plaintiff can point to no conduct by the University or its officials in retaliation to on campus free expression.”
The two motions to dismiss clearly have some inherent conflict. The coaches are suggesting that they could — and should — exclude some players due to unpopular beliefs while the Board is arguing that there was no official retaliation for McLaughlin’s viewpoints. However, motions to dismiss often state extreme positions to show a lack of merit in a claim. Here the coaches are saying that, even if they did what McLaughlin said, they would have been in the right to do so.
This appears to have free speech implications. If you are effectively ” punished ” for what you say or think that is antithetical to any form of a free society. And it never ceases to amaze me how some on this blog turn the ” water is wet” argument into a never ending referendum on
Trump. He is out of office. He cannot effect your life. If others seem to ” follow him” your argument is with them.
I would be more concerned with a President that thinks more people are vaccinated than our entire population.
Read a Gen. Patton quote today that resonates with me on this topic. “If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.”
There are two problems with the situation, one is the treatment and harm to the student and the other is the fact that the viewpoint of the coach is wrong and indeed stupid. Kicking the student off the team and out of school is a “process” injustice but the pc assumptions of coaches are “content” related and irresponsibly moronic. Just because process harms can be dealt with in civil and sometimes criminal courts and content stupidity almost always is legally permitted does not free the content from severe criticism. I notice that even conservative commentators sometimes miss this point. Consider the Cultural Revolution in China where the process harms consisted of beating, torturing and imprisoning those who were politically incorrect. But the content (Communist Maoism) behind the process motivation was really bad. Content and process affect each other – the deeper one sinks into the abyss of extreme ideology the more one feels justified in more intensive process harms. Today, like this example, free and more honest speech is routinely dealt with by attempts to cancel the offender. Cancelling is awful process, but let’s not lose sight of the awful content of racially divisive thought behind it. Its a double whammy of doing the wrong thing for the wrong reasons.
Why did the coaches feel compelled to show the team a documentary that has nothing to do with players improving the game? What does that have to do with a bouncing ball?
In cult methods “systems of influence” is a means to teach members to bring attitudes and thoughts into conformity and to shape group culture and group norms. Leadership pressure, peer pressure, self renunciation and modeling are used for the desired effect of conformity.
One could argue that sports teams are in fact cults. But what happens on the playing field and how one thinks personally off the field or court is another matter.
She should be applauded for her ability to critically assess the excessive use of coercion.
This is where alumni can bring pressure on the school by cutting donations. Universities, with exception of a few, are short of funds.,
This, in my view, has more to do with harassment of a non-conformist, a person who can think for themselves than a particular social issue. Group think is unchallenged thinking.
And yes, Turley. We notice that you're choosing to post this on yet another day where it becomes increasingly clear that trump, the guy you've acted as a mouthpiece for, actively attempted a coup in his final days in office…, as was predicted would happen by those who knew him and also by one of your nemesis' Adam Schiff.
You mouthpieced for a guy who caused the greatest constitutional crisis in modern history. There is probably good reason to be concerned how the blow back from it will affect you, Turley. My sense is you did it because the money is good, not so much that you believed in the man, so now's the time to find the exit ramp. Past time, actually.
“According to the complaint, they further suggested that such action prepares “Sooner” athletes for the real world.”
No truer statement. The real world now is a world where the Constitution is being shredded and the liberties we’ve had for nearly 250 years are fast disappearing. Why else would the Left want to pack the Supreme Court and add over 200 Fed judges if not to destroy the last line of defense for the Constitution?
They are no longer “teams.” They are tribes. This is cult-like behavior. Everyone must think and speak alike, or the “cohesion” of the tribe is in danger. We are beyond Orwell at this point. Science fiction has become reality.
This is exactly the same rationale used to segregate the armed forces and government bureaucracy until the 1950s and later. Tyranny is tyranny
I guess my question is why is a sports coach even talking about political issues to a team in the first place?
My thoughts exactly.
It would be swell if Turley informed us what additional negative repercussions may follow bad speech because he only mentions “more speech” as a remedy. In lieu of impeachment, he did propose Congress censuring Trump for what he condemned as his “reckless” 1/6 oration. When are offended listeners permitted to shun, shame or ostracize speakers of bad speech? EVER? Under Trumpism, it would seem that offended listeners no longer have the freedom to do so.
That’s how free speech works. Offended listeners are irrelevant. At no time in in humanity has everyone agreed on anything. There has always been offended listeners. If I was the judge my response would be: embrace the suck. 😜
jeffsilberman:
Everyone can potentially feel uncomfortable because of some speech, and thus, if the criterion for limiting speech is how someone feels, no speech would be protected. We should be teaching people how to ignore speech they do not like or how to respond with better speech. I think though, the vast majority of Americans are ignoring speech they do not like. News coverage could be creating the impression that many Americans are investing time and energy into policing speech.
+100
eb
“offended listeners” — You mean anyone who disagrees with your opinion? Have you thought about the many people you must offend? What are we to do about that?
Giocon1,
I would like you to do anything you want.