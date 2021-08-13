Putting The Pen Back Into Penmanship: Unreadable Note Leads To Failed Bank Robbery

As schools abandon penmanship across the country, Alan Slattery, 67, may be the ultimate example of the costs of bad penmanship. In this case, a sentence of four years in the pen. Slattery sought to rob a bank but his handwriting was so bad that the teller could not make it out. Eventually either his writing or a teller’s reading improved because (after failing a second time), he succeeded in making off with $3,300 before being arrested, according to the Sussex Police.

