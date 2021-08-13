Bryn Mawr College Professor Declares America a “Failed Experiment” Created Just “For White People

Chanelle Wilson is an assistant professor of education and director of Africana Studies at the affluent all-women’s Bryn Mawr College. She is the author of a new book on teaching critical race theory and anti-race practices at universities. On a recent podcast, Wilson offered a glimpse into those teachings which include the “fact” that America is a failed experiment that has done nothing for any group other than white people.
Wilson was speaking on the “Refuse Fascism” podcast with host Samantha Goldman. Goldman was the organizer of the much covered “Handmaid’s Tale” protests during the Trump Administration. Goldman, who reportedly identifies as a communist, can be seen here organizing in the 2020 election.
Wilson’s extremist views have not been widely reported outside of conservative sites like College Fix. However, in the podcast, Wilson shares an unvarnished account of what she claims to be undeniable “facts” about this failed country and the goal of this work. She insists that the country was designed and has only worked for white people. She then added that it
“didn’t work for black people” and “Damn sure it didn’t work for indigenous people… It did not work for people of Mexican ancestry. It didn’t work for Asians, it didn’t work for Jewish people, it didn’t work for Japanese people. It didn’t work for Chinese people. So who is this country for? This country is only for white people.”
She added that people of color are told by white U.S. citizens: “Don’t ask for too much, be happy that you’re allowed to be here, don’t make a ruckus, don’t say anything, don’t have a brain, don’t learn, don’t do any of those things…that is the truth.”
That truth may come as a surprise to the many in these groups. It is bizarre to claim that Jewish people and Asian people for example did not find success in this country, but Wilson claims that as an undeniable fact. Likewise, many in the Latino and Black communities have found great success in this country despite the continuing struggle with poverty in all of our communities. There is no denying a wealth gap between racial groups, which continues to trouble many in our country. However, it is ridiculous to claim that groups have not found success in this country, which continues to draw millions to our shores as immigrants.
Wilson uses the claim of America as a “failed experiment” to call for people to “recognize that none of this works for your average ‘American citizen.’ It doesn’t. So why wouldn’t we try something new? This whole experiment is failed. Their experiment has failed.” That clearly appealed to Goldman who declared “I don’t think there can be redemption until there is no America.” It was a weird moment since Goldman was an organizer for Joe Biden in 2020–just six months ago.
All of this was part of any effort to get educators and others to buy and assign her new book “Building Courage, Confidence and Capacity in Learning and Teaching Through Student-Faculty Partnership.” The book seeks to further organization student and faculty classroom collaboration in advancing critical race studies.
Despite the false factual claims and extremist rhetoric, I would be the first to defend Wilson right to espouse such views (though I am not sure either she or Goldman would feel the same inclination to defend my right to speak). We have been discussing efforts to fire professors who voice dissenting views on various issues including an effort to oust a leading economist from the University of Chicago as well as a leading linguistics professor at Harvard and a literature professor at Penn. Sites like Lawyers, Guns, and Money feature writers like Colorado Law Professor Paul Campus who call for the firing of those with opposing views (including myself). Such campaigns have targeted teachers and students who contest the evidence of systemic racism in the use of lethal force by police or offer other opposing views in current debates over the pandemic, reparations, electoral fraud, or other issues.
The support for such diversity of thought is essential for higher education. However, that does not mean that we should not call out such inaccurate and extremist viewpoints. While figures like liberal theorist William Galston has called out critical race theory as challenging the very foundations of our country:
“one thing is clear: Because the Declaration of Independence—the founding document of the American liberal order—is a product of Enlightenment rationalism, a doctrine that rejects the Enlightenment tacitly requires deconstructing the American order and rebuilding it on an entirely different foundation.”
19 thoughts on “Bryn Mawr College Professor Declares America a “Failed Experiment” Created Just “For White People”
that’s a really stupid comment from a supposedly educated woman. She by all standards of most people would be considered a person who had achieved success in life. College education and a director of studies at a college. WOW. And looking around we see a black person on Supreme Court of US, we see black men and women in Congress, we had a black President, a woman (Oprah) of huge wealth and success in many areas, we have Dr. Carson a brain surgeon and politician, we have black athletes who are super rich and successful and enormously popular in baseball, football, basketball, film, music industry. AND she thinks it is only a white society. She needs to come out from under that cloud of victimization she is living under.
The United States of America is a failure. IF you use the right metric.
In this case, failure is defined by a Race Hustler, earning a living without producing anything of value. A vibrant nation would not allow that to happen? Or, wait…freedom?
Gottdamn right!!! America is a great country! Where else can an academic Republican attorney amass a million hits on a blog and then market that email list to all interested in selling right wing things or collecting donations? All the while mouthpiecing talking points from several iterations of the right wing lobby…
And nothing gets that base jamming like red meat thrown into the pack of animals. Good on ya, Turley. You figured out how to work this game masterfully. Rev ’em up and watch them pound their chests while spewing sheer insanity!!
No coup attempt by a failed president here! If you don’t write about it I guess it never happened…
Not that there aren’t legit things to write about, hell, we’re watching an absolute cluster f^&k in Afghanistan right now. And clearly the CIA botched a public/private assassination and coup in Haiti, but the magats don’t really care about those…, so you’ve ‘read the room’ correctly also. Sheer genius, Turley. You’ve got a finger on the true pulse of the nation.
eb
Sheer genius, Turley. You’ve got a finger on the true pulse of the nation.
Halarious. First LOL rant i’ve read in a while. (is it OK to laugh at the mentally deranged when they say ludicrous things?)
Another way of saying that, iowan2, is that you’re ‘talking to yourself’. Or in this case, laughing.
eb
test
If America is a “failed experiment” why not leave and go to Cuba, Venezuela or Russia that seems to be the type of government they crave. They all hate America and blame Whites for who they are but they all stay and thousands keep coming to this horrible White America.
That is why so many people from every part of the planet want to come here. A failed experiment? It was working pretty well until the Marxists and communist wing of education, media and politics have grabbed the agenda. This is nothing less than an attempted takeover of the United States of America by the new new breed of elite Marxists.
Mexico, for example, has had 280,000% inflation in the past 40 years. In a greater majority of the countries around the world it is the same story. How do the hardworking families make out on the north side of the border? They thrive. They send their kids to graduate school. Their cousins on the south side are oppressed and graft is rampant.
I think this Marxist professor should spend three years on the streets in some places like India, China, or Central America and then tell us how wonderful things are in those places.
I cannot unforget shocking scenes I witnessed years ago. A restaurant owner in India at closing throwing scraps on the sidewalk while a crowd fought to scrape what they could with their bare hands. There were so many more.
This person has a right to free speech outside the curriculum of the classroom. But isn’t it interesting how Democratic liberal, civil libertarians now look conservative compared to the Neo-Marxist faction of their party?
“Bryn Mawr College Professor Declares America a “Failed Experiment” Created Just “For White People”
THIS trash is the kind of narrative that these people feel fully vindicated to push on Universities and we the people? Chanelle Wilson knows good and well that any opposition to her trash will be tarred as racist and because the opposition are “racists” and therefore evil then her message will be accepted as “fact”.
Chanelle Wilson’s willingness to publicly spew this trash and the willingness of people to jump on her bandwagon is signature significant that the Critical Race Theory brainwashing ROT is already a wide-spread malignant cancer in our society.
Remember Barack Obama’s words calling “progressive” activists to action during his Presidential campaign in 2008?.
Well folks here we have a lunatic SJW (aka progressive activist) that’s wants to fundamentally change the USA based on Critical Race Theory trash, pure propaganda lies, and they’re doing everything they can to implement their irrational “social justice” changes. So-called “progressives” and SJW’s ideology is an enemy to everything that makes the USA what it is, both the ideology and those that push it are an enemy of the people.
How do you like the “change” that Obama inspired?
Racism is not dead, but it is on life support — kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racists’
Thomas Sowell
A better case can be made that some of our universities are a failed experiment with professors like this one.
Interesting, and very common recently by the way.
Yet, this is really baseless with all due respect, such claim that the so called American experiment, has done nothing for any group.
This is because, the whole idea, at least theoretically, de jure, has been, that this nation, has been founded, on the idea, that what counts, are the individuals and their freedom, over any group.
Let’s take as illustration, the first amendment, I quote:
” Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
So, the basic of basic, is that no institutional respect, shall be granted to no religion whatsoever. Even not to Christianity (speaking of whites). For, the lack of ethos, is the ethos, upon which that nation has been founded. So, how to work for any group whatsoever, group as such.
If there is indeed racial gap, this is because of other reasons, surly we shall fall short here.
In fact, one of the strongest lobbies, in the Capitol Hill, is the Israeli/ Jewish one. Obama was black( last time checked by me). Here, Colin powell, black, I quote from Wikipedia:
Colin Luther Powell (/ˈkoʊlɪn/; born April 5, 1937)[1][2] is an American politician, diplomat and retired four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.[3] Prior to the election of Barack Obama as president in 2008, Powell and his successor, Condoleezza Rice, were the highest-ranking African Americans in the history of the federal executive branch (by virtue of the Secretary of State standing fourth in the presidential line of succession). Powell served as the 16th United States National Security Advisor from 1987 to 1989 and as the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.
This is baseless with all due respect. Highly subjective. One doesn’t even want to know, what’s going on, in the world in this regard. Simple global comparison, would refute it at once.
Here to Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Powell
Thanks
Well, I wouldn’t grace her diatribe by calling it “thought,” but sure, she’s free to say whatever stupid thing comes into her head. We shouldn’t expect much from people who come out of the “Studies” departments: Africana, Feminist, Ethnic, etc. These departments are political creations, and don’t belong to either the hard or soft sciences. In fact, they are anti-science and anti-facts, as Wilson’s idiotic rant shows. But they do appeal to the gullible. First of all, who is Wilson to speak for other ethnic groups? If a white person had done that there would be no end to the “white supremacist” accusations. Yet, here is an elite black woman (who clearly made it in this horrible system) assuming the right to tell Asians and Jews that America doesn’t work for them. BTW, are most Jews not white? Here’s where people like Wilson get tripped up on their racial essentialism and their own essential racism. I’d like to hear the blowback from these communities, because dollars to donuts they will oppose her racist rant. And if she’s trying to be provocative just to sell her book — well, there’s a word for people who degrade themselves for money. It seems like most of the unhinged arguments about race are coming from elites in these inferior academic departments. They scream about “white supremacy,” but then mimic that very same behavior. I agree that she has every right to blab on about things she knows nothing about, but in reality, I hope no one buys her silly book.
She’s a professor at Bryn Mawr living a comfortable upper-middle class existence in what is quite frankly, a well-funded patronage position. Yet she can’t stop complaining. That says it all. There is a group of people in this country who will never, ever be content. Give each one of them a million bucks in “reparations” and they’ll still complain. It’s completely pointless to listen to them. Just tell they don’t like it here, then go somewhere else. Which they will never do, of course, because they want the hand-outs from the Democrats and self-flagellating white liberal hand-wringers.
Just like her “sister” Angela Davis!
I want her comments, I want her, to be heard everywhere, loudly, clearly. Discuss her, support the ideas or consider them ludicrous as I do. Turn the light on the concepts she calls indisputable so they need the front door to enter society – not the back doors they use.
Don’t like our combined efforts?
You know what this country was like when only half tried.
Race relations appear to be deteriorating thanks to Lefties.
Remember, it is far easier to destroy than to build.
Ms. Wilson’s fails to understand that not for the otherwise unemployable intellectually vapid academe, she would be scrubbing toilets and serving tables.
Imagine someone like her serving you food. Everything on the menu would be labeled according to its “racist” roots. That double cheeseburger with onions and fries is nothing more than a culinary vehicle to suppress African Americans by foisting heart disease and diabetes on them.