In 2016, a post concerning musician Ted Nugent appeared on the blog.
The original posting included this photo which was later deleted:
This photo was taken by Larry Philpot of www.soundstagephotography.com.
In 2016, a post concerning musician Ted Nugent appeared on the blog.
The original posting included this photo which was later deleted:
This photo was taken by Larry Philpot of www.soundstagephotography.com.
6 thoughts on “”
Is this part of a settlement or correction?
All pictured in the linked article are abject lunatics and have destroyed the constitution and country. Ted is far more sane than they are. That said has nothing to due with religion.
Tell Ted that we have the right to arm bears. Not to bear arms. I have a bare arm not bear arm.
Who the frig is Ted Nugent?
Who is Demi Lovato, and why is she unable to tell the difference a plug from an outlet?
He’s an Amboy Duke