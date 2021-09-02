Subpoena Tsunami: House Democrats Issue Hundreds of Secret Subpoenas Targeting GOP Colleagues and Others

Below is my column in the Hill on the subpoena tsunami coming out of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot in Congress. The list of hundreds of targets include not only GOP members of Congress but demands for secrecy from these companies on the identity of targets. Just two months ago, the Democrats denounced such secret orders by the Justice Department as a threat to our civil liberties.
“We have quite an exhaustive list of people. I won’t tell you who they are.” With those words, House Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) confirmed that a subpoena storm was about to be unleashed in the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot in Congress. The targets would include Republican members, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who have already been told to preserve their phone records to be surrendered to the committee. The Democrats are reportedly trying to prove their prior claims that Republicans conspired or assisted “insurrectionists,” even though the FBI reportedly found no evidence of a planned insurrection.
The Democrats’ move to investigate members of the opposing party is a dangerous precedent in an institution that has always protected the privacy and confidentiality of phone and office records.
Two months ago, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was on practically every network denouncing one of “the most dangerous assaults on our democracy” — meaning the Trump administration’s search of phone log information related to Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) while looking for leakers. For his part, Swalwell publicly fretted about this “fragile time for our democracy” if members could have their phone logs seized through secret surveillance orders issued to telephone companies.
After those disclosures, I testified in Congress on the need for greater protections for from secret surveillance for members and reporters alike. At the hearing, the Democratic members expressed nothing short of disgust at the notion of such seizures of member phone logs.
Thompson has now admitted that he has sent letters to telecommunications companies to preserve documents — including phone logs — for hundreds of people, including members of Congress. He would offer only a type of “the usual suspects” response when asked for specificity: “you know, in terms of telecom companies, they’re the ones that pretty much you already know, maybe the networks, the social media platforms, those kinds of things.” Reports indicate that among the “hundreds” will be Trump family members and leading Republicans. The House has decided to subpoena them all and let God (and the courts) sort them out.
This is not the first such subpoena tsunami in the House. A couple years ago, Schiff unleashed a massive secret surveillance order to companies. Schiff expressly barred the companies from informing targets — another abusive tactic that was the subject of the June House hearing. That practice was denounced by many as negating Section 222 of the Federal Communications Act which allows for targets to challenge such orders.
As with the Schiff subpoenas, Thompson is not only refusing to list names of the targets, he has also asked the companies to keep the subpoenas secret. It is not clear that Congress has such enforcement authority for secret subpoenas. What’s more, the Democratic House Judiciary Chairman denounced such secrecy demands just last month, saying “they deny American citizens, companies, and institutions their basic day in court and, instead, they gather their evidence entirely in secret.”
The storm of secret subpoenas also seems to run against the thrust of recent Supreme Court decision, Trump v. Mazars, which addressed congressional subpoenas seeking personal information of the president. In sending the case back for further consideration, the court recognized the broad authority of Congress to issue subpoenas; however, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that congressional subpoenas must address a “valid legislative purpose” and be “related to, and in furtherance of, a legitimate task of the Congress.”
The “task” at hand in this subpoena storm is highly questionable. The announcement follows an extensive investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department which reportedly did not find any planned insurrection on Jan. 6. The vast majority of the tens of thousands of protesters were not charged. Of the roughly 570 people arrested, virtually all face relatively minor charges for trespass or parading. Only 40 face conspiracy charges. As with violent protests in places like Portland and Seattle, a small percentage of Jan. 6 protesters came prepared and eager for violence and property destruction.
The FBI has already seized the phone records for those arrested, including the small number facing more serious charges. Nevertheless, according to media reports, they found that “90 to 95 percent of these are one-off cases … There was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”
Moreover, despite federal investigations, neither the FBI nor Congress found any evidence to support the much publicized claims of Democratic members that Republican colleagues helped plan or supplied access or “reconnaissance” tours to “insurrectionists.”
As someone who has long favored congressional authority (and once represented the House), my natural default still remains with the authority of the House to acquire records under Article I. However, even if there were a cognizable legislative purpose, it would not make this move right. Democratic leaders, it seems, clearly do not like the fact that the FBI did not establish a conspiracy to overthrow the country or identify co-conspirators among their Republican colleagues. So, Congress apparently will substitute its own investigation by a special committee entirely controlled by Democrats with virtually no Republican members.
Of course, this is not what Schiff previously denounced as the “politicization of the Justice Department.” Congress is by definition politicized, which is why such fishing expeditions targeting the opposing party are so dangerous. It is using subpoenas to try to embarrass or label members of the minority.
The use of subpoenas for political purposes is nothing new, particularly to paint others as “un-American.” In 1957, the Supreme Court reviewed the contempt conviction of a union official, John Thomas Watkins, who refused to name communist union members to the House Committee on Un-American Activities. The Supreme Court overturned the conviction 6-1, and Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote that “there is no congressional power to expose for the sake of exposure.” Citing the statements of House members, the Court found that “the predominant result can only be the invasion of the private rights of individuals.”
As in the Watkins case, it would seem the point here is to establish that key figures of the opposing party are un-American or “insurrectionists.” Indeed, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) even sought to censure members who refused to call the riot an “insurrection.”
There are times when the Congress may have serious concerns over whether an administration scuttled or undermined an investigation. No such claim has been made here.
This is a fishing expedition on an oceanic scale.
Jan. 6 remains a national disgrace and a desecration of our constitutional process. Many of us welcomed any further inquiries that might shed light on what occurred or what might have prevented this tragedy. However, that is no license to weaponize a national tragedy for political purposes.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
17 thoughts on "Subpoena Tsunami: House Democrats Issue Hundreds of Secret Subpoenas Targeting GOP Colleagues and Others"
Numbers don’t lie. Since 9/11 there over a million persons on various terrorist watchlists. Any legitimate program, using legitimate evidence, should net a minimum of a 70% terrorism-conviction rate. Terrorism-convictions should greatly exceed 700,000 persons convicted of terrorism.
If there is legitimate probable cause evidence, most terrorism-searches (homes, cars, computers, etc) should result in terrorism-convictions. The statistics would indicate that terrorism-authorities are being exploited for non-terrorism cases bypassing constitutional due process – which police, FBI and homeland officials swear to uphold.
Meanwhile, Reuters broke a story with transcripts from a conversation with the 46th President and the former leader of Afghanistan that highlight this administrations knowledge of the confusion that led to botched exit and their subsequent gaslighting of the citizens of this nation and those around the world. He threw our military under the bus, granted himself a pass from the requirement to inform congress about the exit, acted unilaterally and is unapologetic in his speech (at least the speech he read from the teleprompter). One wonders if he is cognitively impaired or if he is just playing the fool…or both.
This is a classic case of psychological warfare, propaganda, and deception. People have died, will die, and oppression will ensue. This debacle and stunning ineptitude will haunt us for years and years to come.
We are witnessing the direct assault of the United States of America not by mainstream political parties, everyday citizens and their families, but by those from within who mean us harm, those who wish to bring this nation and all that is stands for down. One need only put on lenses that cut out the noise and look deeper to see what is really at play.
Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, Mao are all smiling in approval.
No ones life, liberty or property is safe while the legislature is in session. While such actions are indeed deplorable, I’d rather the House Dems waste time trying to make inane political points than actually try to legislate. And remember, what goes around comes around. I’m sure there will be plenty of fodder for House Republicans to investigate, based just on the first 7 months of this clown show
Turley is taking quite a few liberties here, fact is that nobody has been subpoenaed at all, requests have been made, maybe words don’t matter. He also phrased Thompson as having “admitted” things. He sees conspiracies everywhere while claiming the FBI has absolved the administration and Republicans of working with the mob while in fact very few people have been interviewed, certainly not the Republican Congressmen who spoke to the President during the insurrection and who had contact with some of those arrested. Turley is aiding and abetting those of you unable to think for yourselves.
So the Republicans can dish it but they can’t take it.
These activities constitute a waste of precious resources, especially in view of the conclusions of the FBI. The targets will have to defend, hire counsel and divert attention from the work of the people. The Democrats continue to act outrageously!
If Democrats want to remain in power, they should totally dismantle the largely fraudulent and unconstitutional RESPONSE to 9/11 started by the Bush Administration. Mission-creeping to label Trump supporters as “terrorists” is exactly the wrong move.
Democrats should call the response (after 20 years) what it really is: a fraud and mission-creep targeting and harming non-terrorists and mostly innocent Americans.
Democrats opposed Bush, Ashcroft and friends violating their own Oath of Office, what changed? It’s the wrong move to justify and legitimize one of the biggest frauds is USA history just to go after Trump supporters.
I don’t see how you accurately investigate 1/6 without getting a s much background as possible from House and Senate members who begged Trump to call off the dogs as the crowd became a lynch mob. Put Meadows, Jimmy Diddler and Gaetz under oath.
eb
Well, the Dems need enough distraction to get them through the 2022 and probably the 2024 election cycles because they know they’re in big trouble. This will be another “Russiagate” circus, without Russia, although never underestimate Schiff’s ability to pull Russia into anything. You’d think that after the FBI report, the Dems would see the light. But again, the elections demand some kind of extraordinary deception and deflection. If only they had been this “diligent” when BLM/Antifa were burning federal buildings and police precincts (sometimes with people inside). If American liberals had one brain cell among them, the Democratic Party would be extinct by now.
Anyone with a brain knows what happened on January 6, but as anyone with a brain knows what happened on 9/!!. We don’t need Congressional – or even DOJ – investigators to spin a story. It’s very simple. There were a lot of pissed-off people in Washington and some of them went inside the Capitol where Congress was being informed of the vote of the Electoral College. Although many – including Turley – constantly refer to their venture into the Capitol as “trespass”, videos taken at the time reveal that someone inside the building opened the doors and allowed some of those there to come in. The so-called “trespassers” did very little damage although the media and politicians claimed it “millions.” In fact, there was one table turned over and a window was broken. Then a Capitol cop shot and killed an unarmed woman and claimed he “saved lives” and so on and so forth. In short, the whole thing is travesty. We have a Congress that is out of control. This country is in really big trouble, with a government presided over by a doddering old fool who just caused the worst disaster in the history of the US government.
570 mostly peaceful protestors arrested.
That gives law enforcement probable cause to subpoena 570 different individuals communications and social network platforms. The ugly facts reveal that there is no communication with White House personnel specifically, or Republicans in general.
This is the rule of law. Probable cause, investigation, charges supported by evidence.
Thanks again to Turley for being a spokesman for the constitution and equal justice. It must suck to be a leftist to know the constitution often benefits the Righteous.
(BTW, thanks for illustrating how Democrat Leadership ignores the constitution on a reqular basis, and operates using flagrant double standards)
It seems the Democrats continually find ways to destroy our Democracy and if they are empowered by the people, they will destroy our Democracy, our Republic, and our very system of Justice. The beacon of light for the world, is quickly becoming the culture of darkness. We have always taken pride in our Constitutional freedoms…until now.
This is surely a time in our history, that will go down in infamy.
Dems better win every election going forward, because payback hurts.
Our system of governance is under attack by the Dems; consequences are incalculable.
A real crisis is Americans forgetting what really makes America unique and great. Unlike despotic regimes and unlike our foreign enemies – citizens, police, Congress, judges, intel agencies, military and presidents swear supreme loyalty to the U.S. Constitution – NOT the nation directly and NOT to the people directly.
Congress and state legislatures should start educating both citizens and oath-sworn officials on their proper loyalty. This affects almost every issue in America today from torture to censorship to foreign affairs.
As Biden implodes, these tactics will only increase. Must distract!
Words are no linger sufficient regarding these tyrants. I honestly don’t know what to say at this point, other than that if our elections are once again riddled with dem fraud next year, it might be time to cross the ocean. Just unbelievable, and in light of the past eight months, despicable bordering and pernicious.