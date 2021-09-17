Turley Speaks At Santa Monica College on Constitution Day

Today at 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (PDT), I will have the pleasure of speaking as the Constitution Day speaker for Santa Monica College. It will be on a crisis of constitutional faith in our country, particularly in the abandonment of free speech principles. The moderator for the event, which will be shown by Zoom, is Professor Hari Vishwanadha.

Santa Monica College serves over 30,000 students in more than 90 fields of study. That is a remarkable size given that it started in 1929 with 7 faculty members and 153 students in classes held on the second floor of Santa Monica High School.

As a sports fan, I note that the college has one of the most unique mascots: Pico the Corsair. The school is located on Pico Boulevard. Pico is often shown on his ship The Lady Sixteen with his pet Pearl the Parrot while carrying his Sword of Silberkraus. I plan to wear a suit for the speech however.

The event is sponsored by the Associated Students of Santa Monica College, with support from the SMC Civic Engagement Committee.

For more information, please call (310) 434-4003.

