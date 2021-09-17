Our Crisis of Faith on Constitution Day

Not long after the ratification of our Constitution, the great Justice Joseph Story marveled “How easily men satisfy themselves that the Constitution is exactly what they wish it to be.” The Constitution is designed to be a type of waltz with a three rather than six-step pattern in our tripartite system of government. Many today however treat it more like an interpretative dance, an invitation for expressive individual moves. Indeed, in the last few months, President Joe Biden often seems to be dancing alone. The improvisational element to constitutional interpretation reflects more than mere political opportunism. It reflects a crisis of faith on the Constitution Day.
Most politicians enter office sounding like ballroom dancers and end up as break dancers. When you are out of office, the structural limits of the Constitution are hugely important as you seek to force the other party to justify actions or seek compromises. Once in power, the shield afforded by the Constitution seems more like a shackle. Every president in my lifetime has found achieving his agenda at some point to be more important than complying with the Constitution. Whether it is the circumvention of Congress or launching unilateral wars, presidents dance to their own tune to the gleeful applause of their supporters.
Take the series of losses recently by the Biden Administration in areas like immigration. The Administration lost a number of unilateral moves by Biden on the basis of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), a law requiring the government to consider objections and countervailing facts before making final decisions. For example, in terminating policies like Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, the Supreme Court ruled that Biden acted in violation of the federal law. It should sound familiar. During the Trump Administration, Democrats denounced the failure by Trump to satisfy the same statute. At the time, I noted that Democrats would likely find themselves on the wrong side of that precedent when the next Democrat came to power. Right on cue, Biden immediately to did exactly what Trump did in discarding the federal law. Indeed, Biden has been accused of pushing knowingly unconstitutional provision like one in the pandemic relief bill declared to be racially discriminatory.
The greatest departure from the constitutional framework came recently in Biden’s call for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reimpose a nationwide moratorium on the eviction of renters. The CDC previously claimed the authority to control all of the rental agreements across the country under a vague federal law. So, according to this interpretation, a small agency could cite a concern over a possible disease in taking over a huge part of our economy without any consultation, let alone approval of Congress.
Not surprisingly, a majority of justices said that no such authority existed. In its 5-4 decision in Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services, the Supreme Court kept the CDC moratorium in place. However, five justices indicated that the CDC order as unconstitutional. Yet, Justice Brett Kavanaugh who agreed that no such authority existed, still voted with the majority because the CDC’s original order was about to expire anyway. He allowed the law to simply expire and thereby enable an “additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance.” Putting aside the curious position of Kavanaugh, five justices clearly stated that no authority existed for the CDC to issue the order and it was only allowed to expire because it was about to expire anyway.
When Democrats pushed Biden to reinstate the moratorium despite the views of the majority of the Court to the contrary, Biden was told by his White House Counsel and an array of legal experts that the order would clearly be found unconstitutional. That is when Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Biden to just call Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe, who predictably gave Biden the green light.
In one of the most chilling press conferences by a president, Biden admitted to the press that it was still probably unconstitutional but he hoped to get billions of dollars out the door before the new order could be struck down. When confronted on the fact that five justices already said that the CDC lacked this authority, Gene Sperling, a senior advisor to Biden, declared his willingness to act without legal authority is a measure of his empathy and greatness: “This is a president who really understands the heartbreak of eviction. The reason why he is pressing and pressing, even when legal authority looks slim, is because he wants to make sure we have explored every potential authority.”
Despite Tribe’s assurances, the order was declared invalid.
Indeed, on this Constitution Day, it seems like the Constitution itself and its supporting institutions are under unprecedented attack. When the Court refused to enjoin the Texas abortion law, various figures immediately renewed the call for court packing in install an instant liberal majority. While the number of justices is not set by the Constitution, the move reflects the same impatience with constitutional provisions or institutions that stand in the way of political demands.
The Constitution remains a leap of faith for citizens. We agree to live within its confines despite the fact that it may slow or frustrate our efforts to achieve our immediate goals. It has served us well through rageful times and reckless leaders. It was designed by Madison to be idiot-proof and every president in my lifetime has put that design to its test.
Not much has changed over the centuries. The Constitution was written not just for times like this, it was written in times like this. The Federalists and Jeffersonians were actually trying to kill each other. Yet, here we remain. We are no more united than we were. Indeed, the only essential thing we have in common is the Constitution itself. It is a covenant of a common faith that unites us and protects us . . . despite our best efforts to the contrary.
We agree to live within its confines despite the fact that it may slow or frustrate our efforts to achieve our immediate goals.
The constitution is a legacy barrier to the political class. They make promises to their constituents to get elected and then they are on the clock to justify their vote. The constitution doesn’t care about their clock or their legacy. It doesn’t care about the millions of things that voters want. It doesn’t care about foreign or domestic policy. It doesn’t care about debt ceilings or unalienable rights. It doesn’t argue in court or grandstand behind a microphone. It is what is was from the beginning, an obstacle to human nature, created by a generation of people that by and large honored the accomplishment. That is until they discovered the average citizen was too busy and with “needs”, to care “how” things got done. It’s been fairly effective at keeping Democrats and Republicans in check, despite the demands of their liberal and conservative constituents. For 200 years our common enemy existed outside our borders. Or so we thought. The Communist/Socialist/Marxist enemy we were united against wasn’t just outside this country. They had already established roots in our country and were hard at work demoralizing the next generations of Americans. This cancer on the United States has metastasized into nearly every public/private institution in this country, including our military. We need a new color to identify its influence. Red for conservative (Republican), blue for liberal (Democratic) and black for this cancer. Our constitution has no defense for this cancer. It just sits there, at the ready, waiting to be used to remove this scourge. For the politicians and other public servants, isn’t that a legacy worth fighting for?
“The Communist/Socialist/Marxist enemy we were united against wasn’t just outside this country”
And the country hasn’t ever been united against its white supremacist enemies, who have been in the country since our founding.
“This cancer on the United States has metastasized into nearly every public/private institution in this country, including our military.”
And that’s even more true for the white supremacist enemies.
“black for this cancer”
Or white. Or gray, as an indication that there are domestic enemies on both sides.
“The Constitution is designed to be a type of waltz with a three rather than six-step pattern in our tripartite system of government. … The improvisational element to constitutional interpretation reflects more than mere political opportunism. It reflects a crisis of faith on the Constitution Day.”
There is a “crisis of faith” in all 3 branches and their commitment to upholding the Constitution, including a lack of faith that the judicial branch will act in a nonpartisan way in its rulings.
The Constitution is itself a flawed document, and it is purposefully difficult to improve it.
“The greatest departure from the constitutional framework came recently in Biden’s call for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reimpose a nationwide moratorium on the eviction of renters.”
What is “the greatest departure from the constitutional framework” is a matter of opinion. In my opinion, the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s ongoing efforts to reject the election results are a MUCH bigger departure.
Turley is not helping matters with our so-called “crisis of faith” when he ignores or deflects anything that has to do our voting rights and republican “voting integrity laws”.
Who are Tech Executive 1 and Tech Company 3?
Have you even read Special Counsel Durham’s indictment?
Professor Turley, was the name of George Washington University changed to Karl Marx University?
3/5ths of a great document.
That’s meaningless.
I understand the meaning. You have difficulty understanding the meaning?
Maybe take a guess Young?
No guessing. Your post. Explain it if you can.
Let’s start with the first word, “3/5ths.” Do you recognize what it’s a reference to?
Ahh…, so you’re stumped. Well the original post explained itself. 3’5ths of a great document means 3/5ths of a great document.
What 40% of it is not a great document?
Olly, he must have done some research and discovered he beclowned himself.
Olly clearly disagrees with you that it’s “meaningless.” He just thinks Bug’s wrong.
That’s being too kind. What’s more likely is he was told what to think about that number and he never questioned it. Otherwise he would be able to explain his reasoning.
I suggest you take Bug’s comment less literally.
Speaking of constitutional abuses by the Biden administration.
Biden has banned drone filming of the tens of thousands illegals streaming unimpeded by an overwhelmed boarder patrol. Reporting facts on the ground silenced by the federal government.
If the Constitution is not a binding standard – strictly upheld by SCOTUS – then the Bill of Rights is up for abusive interpretations. I look forward to progressives going apoplectic over a right wing president using the 2A as an excuse to federally fund gun ownership and the organization of local militias as the federal government does with abortions
“as the federal government does with abortions”
What does that mean?
With few exceptions, all of them written into law by Congress, the federal government is proscribed by law from funding abortions.
Ya think this could also have anything to do with Trump supporters trying to violently install him as an unelected President and the bulk of the Republican officials being ok with that?
No.
Totally.
320+ million people in this country. Roughly 70 million voted for Trump. An effort was made through every available legal process to challenge alleged voting irregularities. Thousands and thousands of supporters were in the Capitol on January 6th to hear President Trump. A “mob” rioted at the Capitol and out of the millions that voted for him and of the thousands that were in the Capitol on January 6th, 640 or so were arrested on what amounts to disorderly conduct and trespassing charges (no weapons). Do the math: .000009% of those that voted for Trump were arrested for their activities on January 6th. Given what we’ve seen over the last 8 months and especially in light of the border crisis, the Afghanistan disaster and the revelation of the Milley/Pelosi coup, 640 unarmed rioters as a constitutional crisis is a joke. That number would be a slow morning for the border patrol.
“640 or so were arrested on what amounts to disorderly conduct and trespassing charges (no weapons)”
Quite a number used weapons and have been charged with weapons violations, as is clear from the charges: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
You can even search on “weapon” to identify them.
You can also read the other charges, many of which are more serious than “disorderly conduct and trespassing.”
Assuming my .000009% is fairly accurate, then what percentage of voters supporting President Trump ended up rioting with “weapons” they brought to the Capitol? In other words, how many or what percentage of Trump supporters tried to “violently” install him as President? Hint: <.000009%. Wow, that's some insurrection. Lock up the football!
He’s already pleaded not guilty and Durham’s case looks awfully weak.
Faith in government only exists when all citizens respect each other and the constitution…that’s been over for many years. Did anyone notice the very loud cheering that went on in almost every SEC stadium this past weekend. FU*K JOE BIDEN!!! The left just said OMG they are not social distancing and wearing masks. OMG they are breathing on each other! While the world watches Biden call the leader of Australia my friend from down under…has no idea what his name is or where he is? France was left out and very angry. But at least AU,UK and the US have formed some coalition. But Biden had nothing to do with that folks and finally Milley committed treason. Of course nothing will happen.
Interesting that the left seems more concerned about breaking the rules of Covid-19 behavior than anything else. This is clearly an expression of what C. J. Hopkins calls “the Covidian Cult”, in his (so far) 3-part series of essays of the same name on the Consent Factory site. Below is the link to the latest entry, but all three are worth reading:
https://consentfactory.org/2021/09/02/the-covidian-cult-part-iii/
“the left seems more concerned about breaking the rules of Covid-19 behavior than anything else.”
No doubt that’s why the Democrats in Congress are focused on other things, like the infrastructure and voting rights bills.
Interesting you include federal voting legislation, in a post about the federal govt exercising power not enumerated in the constitution. It is very clear the constitution specifically states elections shall be conducted in a manner directed by the States.
“the constitution specifically states elections shall be conducted in a manner directed by the States”
Actually, it says “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”
As the Supreme Court noted, “The Framers understood the Elections Clause as a grant of authority to issue procedural regulations, and not as a source of power to dictate electoral outcomes, to favor or disfavor a class of candidates, or to evade important constitutional restraints.”
There are other places in the Constitution that discuss voting. If you want to discuss one or more of them, perhaps you’ll quote what you want to discuss.
