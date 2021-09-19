Police in Poseyville, Indiana have a curious criminal case. It started when at 8:24 pm Donald Ricketts, 56, of Poseyville, drove left of center of a highway and struck the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer. He was allegedly drunk and called his wife to come get him. Cheral Ricketts, 55, then drove to the scene and crashed into her husbands car. She was also allegedly drunk.
Police say that Donald had a BAC of .28 while Cheral had a BAC of .22.
They are now both charged with DUI.
The case shows the brilliance of that great American philosopher Groucho Marx who asked:
“Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?”
6 thoughts on “Indiana Police: Drunk Driver Called Wife To Rescue Him…Wife Then Crashed into his Car Drunk”
Too funny but very few people have not at one time or another driven drunk. And just got lucky or given a break from a cop who knew them or knew who they worked for. And cops are the worst offenders. Just ask an honest cop. One DUI will cost you some money in legal fees but that’s about it. Now the second one could get you in big trouble, especially if someone gets hurt or killed. In todays world it’s more likely drugs and texting that cause more accidents than alcohol.
In todays world it’s more likely drugs and texting that cause more accidents
8 kids under 18 have died from covid since spring 2020. Way more than that from texting. Notice where all the effort is.
True. I have really had a lot of fun watching the SEC college football stadiums erupt with the chant…F*&K JOE BIDEN…you will not see that on most news networks…the left just said OMG they are not social distancing, not wearing masks, and breathing on each other.
Its not the same, but it reminds me of the news article that chronicled the tale about a women,(drunk) that hit a person walking on the road. With such force the person was thrown through the windshield, and his head was actually inside the car. Not knowing what to do, the woman continued home, with the victim still lodged in the windshield. Parked in the garage
She called a friend. Asked for help. THE FRIEND CAME TO THE HOUSE. Helped remove the body and dispose of it.
Now I have friends, so close, I would call and admit what I had done. But I don’t have a single friend I could call in the middle of the night, that would come over and help me pull a body from my windshield. That’s a real friend!
Take my wife . . . PLEASE
Wonderful line from Groucho! 😀