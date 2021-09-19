Indiana Police: Drunk Driver Called Wife To Rescue Him…Wife Then Crashed into his Car Drunk

Police in Poseyville, Indiana have a curious criminal case. It started when at 8:24 pm Donald Ricketts, 56, of Poseyville, drove left of center of a highway and struck the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer. He was allegedly drunk and called his wife to come get him. Cheral Ricketts, 55, then drove to the scene and crashed into her husbands car. She was also allegedly drunk.

Police say that Donald had a BAC of .28 while Cheral had a BAC of .22.

They are now both charged with DUI.

The case shows the brilliance of that great American philosopher Groucho Marx who asked:

“Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?”

