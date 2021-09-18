Res Ipsa Hits 53,000,000

Today we passed the 53,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our regular readers who email me to flag my signature typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have over 20,100 posts and over 1,111,000 comments. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers but we have since made up much of the decline. We stand at over 218,000 Twitter followers and roughly 6,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Netherlands

7. France

8. India

9. New Zealand

10. Israel

The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:

1. Beware the Eephus: Washington on Edge As Durham Prepares Possible Indictments and Report

2. Twitter Suspends Science Writer After He Posts Results Of Pfizer Clinical Test

3. “It Was F***ing Crazy Sh**”: Videotape Shows Hunter Biden Purportedly Admitting Russians Have Blackmail Material on Him

4. Justified Shooting or Fair Game? Shooter of Ashli Babbitt Makes Shocking Admission

5. Court Rules Air Force Is More At Fault For Mass Shooting Than The Shooter

Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.

