Policing Pronouns: How “Misgendering” is Becoming the New Battleground Over Discrimination

Below is my column in the Hill on growing conflicts over “misgendering” in the use of pronouns. Both governmental agencies and academic institutions are increasingly treating misgendering as a form of hate speech or discrimination. That is triggering major free speech fights in this county and abroad.
Here is the column:
This past week the American Civil Liberties Union honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the one-year anniversary of her death — by rewriting her famous defense of a woman’s right to abortion to remove offensive language. The offensive language? References to women and female pronouns.
While Ginsburg herself likely would have made short work of such “woke” revisionism, the incident highlighted a critical crossroads reached in politics and academia in the treatment of “misgendering” as a form of hate speech or discrimination.
Across the country, universities are ramping up misgendering rules for faculty and students. The most recent is Point Park University in Pittsburgh, which notified students that its Office of Equity and Inclusion will enforce rules against misgendering, pronoun misuse and deadnaming for individuals who do not use their classmates’ preferred pronouns. The university sent an email to students that states “any individual who has been informed of another person’s gender identity, pronouns, or chosen name is expected to respect that individual.” Students were informed that using the wrong pronoun was a violation and “action could be taken.”
Many of us have no objection to using a student’s preferred pronouns. Indeed, many faculty members try to avoid using pronouns altogether in class, rather than look up a student’s designated pronoun. Confirming the right pronouns can be challenging in the middle of a fast-moving class. Students today identify from a growing list of gender identities including, but not limited to, genderfluid, third-gender, amalgagender, demigender, bi-gender, pansgender, and a-gender. Pronouns can include, but are not limited to: He/She, They/Them, Ze/Hir (Ze, hir, hir, hirs, hirself), Ze/Zir (Ze, zir, zir, zirs, ze), Spivak (Ey, em, eir, eirs, ey), Ve (Ve, ver, vis, vis, verself), and Xe (Xe, xem, xyr, xyrs, xe).
Pronouns are fast fading from common discourse under the threat of pronoun penalties. Cities, too, are enforcing misgendering rules; for example, the New York City Human Rights Law allows for fines if employers, landlords or professionals fail to use a preferred name, pronoun or title.
Yet some people have religious beliefs against following the new order and using such pronouns. As a result, there are serious free-speech and religious-freedom objections to mandatory usage rules.
We are seeing a new stage in the fight over pronouns, where usage is mandatory and misgendering is a sanctionable offense. In other countries, it can be a violation of the criminal code. In England, a woman, Kate Scottow, was arrested following a debate on twitter over transgender policy. A transgender activist charged Scottow with harassment and “deadnaming,” or using the prior name or gender of a transexual person.
It is not just religious conservatives objecting to misgendering and new identification rules. Some feminists have objected that the movement endangers feminist values and undermines advances for women. In Scotland, feminist activist Marion Millar was charged with “malicious communication” due to tweets criticizing gender self-identification. She has been labeled a “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).
Will misgendering in the United States be treated as actual hate speech or discriminatory speech?
To protect students from misgendering, universities and agencies would have to compel speech. This already is being litigated in some lower courts. In Loudon County, Va., a school board is fighting the courts in its effort to fire teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross, who was suspended for speaking against gender policies in a public board meeting. Cross refused to use required pronouns and told the board: “It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God.” The courts, including the state supreme court, ruled for Cross, noting that he could keep his job, adhere to his faith and satisfy the policy by avoiding pronouns altogether.
Notably, the school’s rule extends to students themselves, who are required to use correct pronouns, and mandates punishment for those who “intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student’s gender identity by using the wrong name and gender pronoun.” Religious families have said such a rule would require them to leave the public school system as a threshold exclusionary condition for public education.
In Ohio, Shawnee State University Professor Nicholas Meriwether, won a major appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit which reversed a lower court that initially upheld his punishment for using a student’s designated pronoun choices. The school had refused Meriwether’s suggested compromises to just use the last name of the complaining student or use chosen pronouns after adding a personal disclaimer on the syllabus.
The same objections are being heard in other areas. Recently, a California court ruled that misgendering patients is protected despite a landmark LGBTQ+ rights bill. The appellate court ruled that the 2017 law unconstitutionally restricted “freedom of speech” by classifying “willful and repeated” misgendering and deadnaming as a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or imprisonment of up to 180 days. The court stated that “we recognize that misgendering may be disrespectful, discourteous, and insulting, and used as an inartful way to express an ideological disagreement with another person’s expressed gender identity. But the First Amendment does not protect only speech that inoffensively and artfully articulates a person’s point of view.”
Now, as shown by the ACLU, past pronoun offenses are being scrubbed away even for feminist icons like the “notorious” Ginsburg, for referring to the right of “women” to have abortions. Activists like Charlotte Clymer insisted that “trans men and non-binary folks need abortion access.” The result is deepening rather than closing the divide in our society.
It is possible to allow for the adoption of alternative pronouns and the recognition of different gender identities without seeking to compel others to do so. We need to find a place of common accommodation and respect in our society. Religious people, conservatives and “TERFs” also are part of the diversity that we should seek to protect. In the end, a degree of mutual understanding and tolerance could produce greater integration of all of these groups.
Justice Ginsburg herself may have said it best when she advised people to “fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
24 thoughts on “Policing Pronouns: How “Misgendering” is Becoming the New Battleground Over Discrimination”
One of the tactics used by a cult leader in mind and group control is to change language or create new terms in language. Will “they” attempt to change everything ever written in the English language? Good luck with Latin languages where every noun has a gender assignment. Is this why there is a connection of Wikimedia, Wikipedia to the Tides Foundation? Take a deeper look at the funding of large organizations and follow the money.
This is not a few individuals here and there who are offended by being misaddressed. This is a systematic and coordinated effort. Who is directing it? What is their objective?
Step back and look at the bigger picture.
Hate is the cesspool of the left, so it is not surprising that the left will create new classes of hate whenever they wish. This time it is “misgendering”. Like Nazism, the left uses hate to dehumanize, and then destroy anything that gets in their way.
What the SJW are demanding through intimidation, is centuries old exercises of respect. Yet I am the person that is supposed to change my behavior.I’m all for reasonable accommodation, but the starts with those seeking accommodation to come with an attitude of respect, not demanding special entitlement
Not relating to this column but Jonathon any comments on CA”s banning the word “Alien” what is next “Jew,Catholic, Conservative, Republican, Citizen, AMERICAN”!
Gowdy starts about seven minutes into the video…..
I wonder what would happen if a student said the identify as “Jesus Is My Savior”? “Identify as Jesus Is My Savior Bob Smith” and you better call me that every time or I’ll report you! It’s a brave new world, it time to play their game.
Have Americans lost their minds to allow such insanity take root in our nation? Misgendering SERIOUSLY, the Chicoms are laughing their assets off!
“Oh, wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, that has such people in ‘t!”
Opportunity—- it is time to launch a new university system, one that is devoid of insanity. Social media is brainwashing our children and a large population of adults. All “Offices of Diversity & Inclusion,” which are really departments filled with judgmental, “C-students” should be eliminated and resources should be reallocated to things that matter. Stand up administrators, stand up board members, stand up alumni, this is MADNESS!
you are welcome to lie to yourself…I don’t have to play along!
Yes, I deal with this in a volunteer group I belong to. I refuse to call this female a male. Just because you want to believe the sky is green and trees are blue, does not mean I have help your psychological problem. These people need help not catering.
Trey Gowdy did a speech at Liberty University and there are videos of it at YouTube…..called “Persuasion” that aligns with what Ginsburg had to say.
I highly recommend that video and the advice that Gowdy offered to the Students about the need to persuade others to see your point of view and that insult and similar methods are only going to fail whereas persuasion can win others over.
Some here could benefit from adopting that method to what they use currently.
Well said!
Ralph… Persuasion would work if these people really wanted harmony and compromise. But they don’t. This movement, as all movements on the left, is about power. In this case, power and gender narcissism. They have hijacked the legal system to enforce their power play.
Why bother with persuasion when you can rely on the law instead?
Persuasion? How can you persuade the left who drowns you out, chases you off campus, calls you racist if you don’t agree with them?
Not all people on the left are ideologically possessed. There are some out there who are tired of the division, especially since it is acting as a nice legerdemain from other problems that affect us all, like data-mining and survelliance.