PPU Students Seek To Expel Conservative Student Who Spoke Out Against Pronoun Rule

We recently discussed the move by Point Park University to include “misgendering, pronoun misuse, and deadnaming” as forms of discrimination subject to discipline at the school. Now students are seeking the removal of Logan Dubil, an undergraduate student who appeared in media criticizing the policy. The Change.org petition has hundreds of signing students and is the latest example of a rising generation of censors emerging from our campuses. Many today focus more on silencing others than responding to their opposing viewpoints.
The petition states “We need to remove Logan Dubil from campus as well as others like him who refuse to respect other people pronouns.”
The poster called “Max” wrote:
“There is no possible way to be a moral correct person while also disrespecting people’s pronouns. Logan Dubil and others like him are the scum of the Earth. No one belongs on our campus who does not respect other peoples pronouns.”
Of course, anyone can post such an anonymous petition and there is no indication that the university is taking such a move seriously. Indeed, one never knows who is behind such anonymous campaigns in this age of rage. However, what does concern me is the hundreds of signatures in support of the campaign and, most importantly, the silence of the university. I could not find any comment from PPU reaffirming that it will not expel a student over his appearing in the media to express criticism of the university or such policies. Such a statement would certainly be reassuring to the school’s faculty and students who may hold opposing views on this or other subjects.
Ironically, in one of the interviews that triggered this angry backlash, Dubil expressed how he and other conservative students have been subject to regular harassment without support from the university:
A lot of conservative students on campus have reached out to me, going along with what you said, how stupid this is. This is not normal in any sense, but God forbid as student of the liberal descent wants to be respected on campus. The organizations and the university bow head over heel to make sure that they’re safe. But when it comes to conservatives on campuses, we don’t feel that same love. Freshman year I dealt with threats of violence, my door was violated. Sophomore year, I dealt with being threatened to be doxed from other students, and nothing has been done to this day.
And it is really scary how easily and how ready the school is to jump to make sure that one side is protected and on side feels safe, but the other doesn’t.
I support the right of Max to denounce the views Dubil and vice versa. It is all free speech. However, as we have seen in other recent cases, universities are often silent in defense of free speech when conservative students are harassed or sanctioned by other students. Just as it did in expressing its position on pronouns, PPU should be clear that the university stands for the protection of a diversity of viewpoints on its campus.
There is a teachable moment in all of this. While the petition will not succeed, the underlying campaign shows a rising intolerance for opposing views on our campuses. As discussed recently, sixty-six percent of students now believe that shutting down opposing speakers is an exercise of free speech.
Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on the left applaud such censorship. A prior poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
We discussed this issue recently with regard to a lawsuit against SUNY. It is also discussed in my forthcoming law review article, Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, 45 Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy (2021).
Jonathan: It is now abundantly clear. When Fox takes up an unpopular cause, defending Logan Dubil at PPU, you dutifully follow up with a supporting column. I suppose it’s a condition of your employment at Fox. So much for your intellectual independence .Regarding PPU’s policies on gender identification this reflects a generational change in student’s attitudes on not only gender and racial issues but a whole host of other traditional and conventional views of our society. Alex Mastin, a conservative capitalist entrepreneur, put the problem succinctly: “A large portion of GenZ views capitalism as an outdated and negative economic philosophy–due to the trauma and economic iniquity it has had on GenZ and their parents”. This is confirmed by studies that show the GenZ generation has pretty much given up faith in the the capitalist economic model. This should be worrisome to conservatives like you.
Speaking of Fox, your co-worker, Tucker Carlson, is under attack for his openly racist views. The ADL wants him fired for promoting the racist “replacement” conspiracy theory. Carlson, the most popular host on Fox, keeps repeating on his show that the Biden administration is trying to “change the racial mix of the country” to replace white people. When asked about the ADL demand for his firing Carlson said: “Oh, f–k them”. Management at Fox supports Carlson’s racist views. Are you sure this right-wing racist media platform is where you belong? On a host of issues conservative teachers, professors and students are a vanishing breed–isolated in their retro views. You are tilting at windmills if you think you can buck this trend.
Point Park “University” has shamed the Pittsburgh PA area!
Better to expel every student who signed the change.org petition.
The more a society drifts from the truth the greater it will hate those that speak it. The regressives in our schools (universities, high schools and elementary schools) hate traditional liberalism. They hate true diversity and unity. The despise critical thought. This didn’t happen overnight.
Using an extreme to exemplify something as the new norm, one ostensibly netted and fixed from the ongoing process of mass social evolution, change and transformation is more sophistry than meritorious. It is so intensely disappointing to witness a fine mind like Turley implicitly endorse radical GOP authoritarianism. This isn’t to say that some movements within neoProgressivism arent equally radicalized, but only to note these issues and their attending values are currently in generational flux. And paralleling the process of sausage-making inherent to legislative deliberation, the identity issues deliberated throughout the practices informing various social forums are often ugly. Indeed, as Nietzsche foresaw and cautioned more than century ago, we are deeply emeshed in a grand reevaluation of the values, concepts & analyses that structured, if not constituted, the prevailing norms of Western Civilization.
…we are deeply emeshed in a grand reevaluation of the values, concepts & analyses that structured, if not constituted, the prevailing norms of Western Civilization.
So why not let ALL views be heard and accessed?
Extreme? What makes this extreme, anymore? This is a daily occurrence, more-so even.
Radical GOP authoritarianism? Who is acting as the authority…these mentally unstable identitarian clowns are the ones demanding their authority be carried out.
Pointing out extreme authoritarianism is not authoritarian.
“Some” movements within neoProg? Appears to me they are all founded on authoritarian radicalism.
Pure projection in your comment, imo.
bobthere,
I read the article twice.
Did not get the reference to GOP authoritarianism either.
OT…
“Former President Donald J. Trump has lost an effort to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against Omarosa Manigault Newman”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/28/us/politics/trump-omarosa-nda-suit.html
May this be one in a string of losses.
Omarosa Manigault has been trying to be relevant for years, riding the back of Trump…. it hasn’t worked.
Whatever you think of her is irrelevant to Trump’s attempt to NDAs to completely silence her and others about anything Trump-related.
The arbitrator, Andrew Brown, wrote that the terms of the agreement were “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable.” The NDA “effectively imposes on Respondent an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life…Such a burden is certainly unreasonable.”
edit: … Trump’s attempt to *use* NDAs …
Not sticking by your word and not saying remotely critical things are unreasonable for her?
At least the swamp is trying to use potential truths, nowadays.
OT:
Defense Secretary Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley, and the head of U.S. Central Command Gen. McKenzie testify today before the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30am ET.
Expect them to be questioned about the exit from Afghanistan and that Milley will also be questioned about the alleged quotes in the Woodward & Costa book.
Why don’t you comment on the fact that your network Fox has banned Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell from appearing on its shows to continue spreading the claim that the election was stolen? I’m sure the Trumpists here are outraged that Fox has censored them as well as Trump.
While we are on the subject, are you going to comment on the merits of this lawsuit?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-25/ex-trump-campaign-lawyer-powell-sues-voting-firm-for-suing-her
Are you going to continue to maintain radio silence on ALL matters and lawsuits regarding the Big Lie because you must self-censor on account of your allegiance to Fox?
Jonathan “Fox News” Turley is a sellout who has bargained away his freedom to criticize Fox.
Jeffy-When you mention the “big lie” your referencing Russia Russia Russia or the phoney impeachment trials or “we’re getting all Americans out of Afghanistan” or the whipping of illegals? Right Jeff’s?
No, I mentioning your lie that Trump won the election. You deny it?
So what was it when Hillary kept telling people she really won the 2016 election?
Carpslaw says:
“So what was it when Hillary kept telling people she really won the 2016 election?”
Be more specific please.
Jeffy – I don’t recall my mention of an election but since you deflected from my question to you—hell yea he won the election.
Do you copy and paste all your posts, because everyone is the same: “Trump, Trumpist, Fox News, Turley on Fox News”. Your whipping a dead horse bud, your boring.
Margot says:
“Do you copy and paste all your posts, because everyone is the same: “Trump, Trumpist, Fox News, Turley on Fox News”. Your whipping a dead horse bud, your boring.”
Ever notice how much Turley copies and pastes links in his articles condemning censorship? So, I follow suit. I need to repeat myself to get my points through your thick head full of lies like your lie that Trump won.
The question is: how long will you keep it up- lying for Trump?
Turley is clearly free enough to ignore the clowns who feel the need to mindlessly defecate on his site every single post.
Glad he doesn’t ban them because they illustrate the reason why they need to be defeated.
I suggest you ignore my comments because I am not going to stop pointing out that Trumpists are liars and Turley is a hypocrite for not condemning the Big Lie like Liz Cheney. If you don’t like it, tough!
Your posts don’t change the fact that PPU has a bunch of loser nazis trying to control what people say, like you are doing here.
Get your own blog and you can control the editorial content, I’m sure plenty of people are dying to read what you’ve been told to think.
Bobthere says:
“Get your own blog and you can control the editorial content, I’m sure plenty of people are dying to read what you’ve been told to think.”
I have as much right to be here as you, and those of you who do not enjoy my contribution are not going to cancel me from this blog. If I have to put up with your comments, you are going to have to put up with mine. Too bad.
Your anti-Semitism is a problem.
And Bidettes like you are ignorant and need to look in the mirror if you want to see what a liar looks like.
Jeff, how about commenting on the subject matter at hand? Do you rehearse your ” Fox news/ Turley hypocrisy” diatribe the day before and use it to respond on this site regardless of the topic addressed? It is a legal blog and you are a lawyer. Some of use would be interested in your legal opinion on Turley’s comments/observations. Then maybe vent your frustrations.
Also responded earlier to our back and forth on Kamala. Would be interested in your reply.
U.K. betting sites give Trump an 78% chance of beating Biden in the next election and a 93% chance of beating Harris if she’s the nominee. lol.
“Fox has banned Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell…”
We can always watch them on msnbcnndnc…
I suppose we can take solace that the brainwashed nazis have tempered their urges and only want the non-bootlicker expelled.
I suppose we can take solace that the brainwashed little nazis have tempered their urges and merely want the non-bootlicker expelled.
The majority of these social justice people wouldn’t even be in college if there was an active draft. How many are c students and are there on our dime? College used to be a place where you could prepare to enter the world getting a good job, a place of excellence. College has become the 5th and 6th year of high school. We are 26th in math and the sciences that’s where their concerns should be.
The majority of these social justice people wouldn’t even be in college if acceptance was merit based like it used to be.
The petition proves the student’s point about harassment.
“most importantly, the silence of the university”
Are they, perhaps, ignoring the tantrum?
Prairie Rose,
Good morning.
Turley is silent too. He will not criticize Fox for censoring ALL Trump supporters advocating that Trump’s election was stolen. He is a hypocrite, for he condemns the MSM for its silence about the Hunter laptop, but he ignores the total blackout on his network about the Arizona Audit, the Georgia investigation into Trump’s conduct in trying to overturn the election results, etc.
Do you even bother to check your information before you dump a rant on this site? There’s no “total blackout on his network about the Arizona Audit” — a quick search brings up several articles on the audit, including one by Bret Baier and one by Andrew Mark Miller. Likewise for the Fulton County investigation of Trump’s phone call to the GA secy of state — Brooke Singman and Griff Jenkins from Fox did an article on that. Your ad hominem attacks are not only out of place on this site, but they are based on false information — information you could have easily looked up if you weren’t so intellectually lazy and mired in hate. I’ve never seen you reply with a substantive comment on any issue. Rather, you seem to think that personal attacks somehow substitute for intellectual discussion. The very fact that Turley doesn’t block your obnoxious comments is a tribute to his integrity — and a huge black mark against yours.
I watch only the 3 prime time shows- Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham. They do not discuss the Arizona Audit and the Georgia investigation as topics. I have no doubt that these matters are noted in print by some reporters, but these topics are *ignored* on Fox’s most watched programs! The prime time programs which broadcasted that the election was stolen are now silent on topics which prove that claim was a lie. Turley does not appear any longer in prime time to comment on the legal fallout of the defamation lawsuits against Fox or the Trump lawyers being disciplined by a judge for perpetrating a fraud on the court. The main Fox personalities are silent as I have said.
You need to get over your obsession with Fox. Seek help!!!