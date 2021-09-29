Taliban Chancellor Bans Women From Kabul University To Create “Safe” Spaces For Education

The Taliban seems to be adopting a bizarre version of “safe space” rhetoric from Western universities. Chancellor Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat tweeted this week that women would be barred from campus until a “safe Islamic environment” can be created for their education. Notably, as this picture shows, men and women once studied together in the 1940s and 1950s. However, the Taliban banned women from going to school in their prior government in the 1990s.
On Monday, Ghairat tweeted: “Folks! I give you my words as the chancellor of Kabul University: as long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first.”
Ghairat later lashed out at the New York Times for reporting this as a ban on Tuesday: “I haven’t said that we will never allow women to attend universities or go to work, I meant that until we create an Islamic environment, women will have to stay at home. We work hard to creat safe Islamic environment soon,.”
Presumably, the safe spaces will protect women from harmful ideas and practices as well as intermixing with men on campuses.
The New York Times noted that Ghairat is a 34-year-old hardcore Taliban believer who once referred to the country’s schools as “centers for prostitution.”
The imposition of extreme Islamic restrictions on women in Afghanistan has been horrific to watch. An entire generation of women now face erasure from society. Even though the Taliban has promised to be more moderate in their policies, a moderate Taliban policy still embodies extremely sexist and authoritarian doctrines, particularly for women.
Putting aside the denial of human rights, the Taliban is showing again the sheer lunacy of their movement. In a country that is struggling to keep essential services flowing, they are pushing half of the population away from educational and professional opportunities that could help their country transcend these worsening conditions.
They’re just hurting themselves by requiring the talent of half their population to be wasted. Something I’ve never understood about groups like Taliban is the biological fact that half of their genetic inheritance came from their mothers, so whatever natural benefits they believe they were born with, like their intelligence, skills, talents or whatever, came equally from their mother. It’s like wasting natural resources that you need for survival.
Jonathan: The Taliban bans women from Kabul University. Are we surprised? Back here in the good ole USA trends are going in the opposite direction. Now women outnumber men at universities–60% to 40%. Wow! Where are college educated women going to find a suitable mate? How about the exclusively male students at Kabul University?
On an unrelated topic in several columns you have charged that Hunter Biden ( and by implication his father) has been involved in “peddling schemes” abroad worth millions–a “scandal” you say has been ignored by the mass media. One claim circulating now is that the Biden family owns part of the biggest Chinese lithium battery company–Contemporary Amperex Technology (CAT) that makes batteries for BMW. Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, etc. This claim was also promoted by Donald Trump. Well, the mass media has investigated these claims by looking at President Biden’s financial disclosure statements and other official records. What did they find? Neither Biden nor any member of his family holds any stake in CAT. The only investment in China was Hunter Biden in 2018 who took a stake in a Chinese private equity firm. So far as I can tell nothing illegal or corrupt for a private US citizen investing in a Chinese company, But since Giuliani, because of all his legal problems, has given up trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens, you will no doubt continue the search.
And are people in the West really surprised by any of this? If so, contact me about some sea front property in Kansas
Meanwhile, the Taliban business model seems to be alive and well in Australia.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/australia-lockdown-protests-police-melbourne-video
“[W]omen will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first.”
Meet your “businesslike and professional” Taliban.
What did anyone expect from radical Islamists? The hubris (i.e. ACTUAL racism and cultural tone-deafness) of the ‘Great White Saviors’ on the left is in full effect. The Taliban are not simply going to ‘behave’. Apparently there are fake Twitter accounts posing as Taliban leadership, and those at Twitter are just fine leaving them be. Biden and his ilk took opportunity away from entire generations, just as they are doing here.
And this is surprising exactly how, Turley? It’s what the Taliban did in the ’90’s. It’s what happens when religious fundamentalism is allowed to dominate government. While the Taliban are an extreme example of this, we don’t have to look to Afghanistan to see the negatives of religious fundamentalism systematically suppressing women. We only have to look to Texas and Mississippi for that.
No women in Texas or Mississippi are “systematically oppressed” by religious fundamentalism.
You are a liar.
Troll McTrollface. I just like saying that name. Between my, likewise, thoughts of you being a liar.
Let one woman in and look what happens. One leads to two, two leads to three, before you know it women are having careers, becoming professionals. What’s next, the Whitehouse. Yeah, I want sharia law in this country.
I hope you are joking. Female scientists like Madame Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin (DNA Crystallography and DNA structure expert), Francoise Barre-Sinoussi (co-discoverer of HIV), Gertrude Bell Elion (discovered many antiviral drugs), and many many more have led to discoveries within the medical sciences that have benefitted all of us.
I am.
Alll my doctors are women. I’ve talked to other retired guys my age and we all agree. Women doctors seem to care about you more than men.
Turley says:
“Putting aside the denial of human rights, the Taliban is showing again the sheer lunacy of their movement.”
Movement? Don’t you mean their religion?
I reject their religion as I do all irrational religious beliefs. However, who are we to argue with their fundamentalist interpretation of their religion? After all, the Taliban are men of deep faith. They reject the Koran as a “living document.” Rather, they are “strict constructionists” not unlike are most Conservative Supreme Court Justices who interpret the wording of our Constitution literally.
JeffSilberman wrote, “Movement? Don’t you mean their religion?”
No, he wrote what he meant to write.
It IS a movement, a violent authoritarian (adjective) movement, based on a b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-a-t-i-o-n of the Koran.
Steve wrote:
“It IS a movement, a violent authoritarian (adjective) movement, based on a b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-a-t-i-o-n of the Koran.”
Well, excuse me, I hadn’t realized that there was anyone here who professed to be a Koranic scholar.
Please enlighten us with your intimate knowledge of the book….and where, pray tell, did you study Islam?
Thanks.
I often joke that those who profess to have read the Koran, or better yet, when they get in your face and say ‘have you read the Koran???’…, have never read even a page of the Koran. Lol.
Hi eb,
Thanks for the kind words. The feeling is mutual.
Admittedly, I have not read a word of the Koran, but I don’t think it may be correct to call the Taliban a “movement” as if it were divorced from their obvious strict interpretation of their faith.
Hasidic Jews obviously do NOT subscribe to the sort of violence practiced by the Taliban, but the ultra-orthodox or Haredi do have certain beliefs which are anathema to liberated women. But that’s what they believe they are commanded to observe. As much as I oppose such antiquated beliefs, who am I to contest the Rabbinic interpretations of their supposed god-given commandments!
Likewise, I dispute the rationality of the belief that Trump’s election was stolen. But that is a matter of unwavering faith for Trumpists, and no amount of evidence is going to shake that belief despite the grave harm it will do to our democracy.
Let’s make something perfectly clear; I have never professed to be a Koranic scholar and I did not do so here. I don’t actually need to be a scholar on the Koran because there are plenty of Koranic scholars out there openly denouncing groups like the Taliban. But of course trolls like JeffSilberman choose to completely ignore actual Koranic scholars so they can continue to use their false narratives and irrational comparisons to attack those they disagree with. Trolls like JeffSilberman are ignorantly proud partisan bigotsº.
That said…
There were seventy scholars from three Muslim nations that issued a fatwa back in 2018 that said violent extremism and terrorism violate the principles of Islam. If what these violent Islamic fundamentalists are doing in the name of Islam violate the principles of Islam then what they are doing is literally a b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-a-t-i-o-n¹ of the Koran which is the basis of Islam. Here is what actual Koranic scholars stated in their fatwa…
That’s not my opinion JeffSilberman, that’s directly from the mouths of real Koranic scholars. That was not the first time and it won’t likely be the last time that large groups of Koranic scholars have publicly denounced violent groups like the Taliban.
The Taliban is a political organization controlling a cultish violent political movement², yes it’s a movement, that’s using a b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-e-d interpretation of the Koran to immorally rationalize their violent movement to gain political power. For the Taliban it’s all about total authoritarian³ control over the people.
ºBigot: noun, a person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.
¹B-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-e: change (something) in such a way as to lower its quality or value, typically by adding new elements.
²Political Movement: is a collective attempt by a group of people to change government policy or social values.
³Authoritarian: adjective, favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.
Now a special personal note to JeffSilberman; FO troll.
Well said Steve. I’ve had lengthy conversations about this point with a good friend and colleague who is Muslum. He would wholeheartedly confirm your comment.
JeffSilberman wrote, “I reject their religion as I do all irrational religious beliefs. However, who are we to argue with their fundamentalist interpretation of their religion? After all, the Taliban are men of deep faith. They reject the Koran as a “living document.” Rather, they are “strict constructionists” not unlike are most Conservative Supreme Court Justices who interpret the wording of our Constitution literally.”
This is pure unadulterated trolling.
Don’t feed the trolls.
Steve says: “This is pure unadulterated trolling.”
True, my comments are intentionally provocative. If they are too vexing for you, my sympathies.
Let’s see if anyone here can rise to the challenge of disputing my claims unlike you. After all, Turley does not expect us to simply parrot his opinions. We are here to debate them!
This restriction on women is only surprising to those that are willfully ignorant.
Estovir wrote “FTFY [Fixed It For You]”
Uh no! What you did was to turn it into nonsense.
You’re reading comprehension is lacking, try reading what I actually wrote not what your mind twisted it into.
What I wrote was factual and logical, what you turned it into was nonsense.
This was supposed to be the only part in bold, “I actually wrote”.
You’re reading comprehension is lacking….
An entire generation of women now face erasure from society
In the words of Joseph Biden, per Washington Post:
“From Saigon to Kabul: Biden’s response to Vietnam echoes in his views of Afghanistan withdrawal”
Annie Linskey
August 15, 2021
A decade ago, Biden suggested that a withdrawal from Afghanistan that left allies feeling betrayed was a reasonable outcome, drawing a comparison to the end of Vietnam. In a private conversation with Richard Holbrooke, who was President Barack Obama’s special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Biden argued that the United States does not have an obligation to Afghans who trusted the United States, according to “Our Man,” a biography of Holbrooke by George Packer.
“We don’t have to worry about that,” Biden told Holbrooke, according to the book. “We did it in Vietnam. Nixon and Kissinger got away with it,” he said, referring to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was secretary of state to Nixon and Ford. In the same conversation, Biden also reportedly pushed back on the argument that America had a moral obligation to women in Afghanistan.
“I am not sending my boy back there to risk his life on behalf of women’s rights!” Biden said, according the book’s account. “It just won’t work — that’s not what they’re there for.” Biden took a similarly realpolitik view of Southeast Asia.
“I may be the most immoral son of a gun in this room,” Biden said at a Democratic caucus in early 1975 as he argued against aid to Cambodia, according to the Wilmington Morning News. “I’m getting sick and tired of hearing about morality, our moral obligation. There’s a point where you are incapable of meeting moral obligations that exist worldwide.”
At least Biden has a moral position on pronouns.
