Ironically, the District was behind some of the greatest losses for gun control advocates. In District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court in 2008 ruled the right to bear arms is an individual right. Two years later, in McDonald v. City of Chicago, the court ruled that this right applied against the states. Since then, courts have rejected efforts to limit aspects of gun ownership from barring concealed weapons to restricting ammunition. Then, in Wrenn v. District of Columbia, the D.C. Circuit struck down a requirement that gun owners show “good reason” for a concealed carry permit as unconstitutional.
Now Lamberth has cleared the way for claims for damages by as many as 4,500 people similarly arrested under the law the courts overturned in 2014. Those rising costs do not seem to register with the D.C. City Council. The city could appeal and argue that, at the time of the arrests, it was not clear that the underlying law was unconstitutional. Lamberth rejected that argument and held that the law was clearly unconstitutional when the city passed it.
Notably, the Supreme Court is about to hear a major Supreme Court case involving the Second Amendment in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, an appeal from the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
45 thoughts on “Federal Court Rules Against DC on Wrongful Gun Arrests”
The left seems unable to follow the law. Law abiding citizens should oppose all Democrat candidates at all levels of government.
Considering the long list of crimes Republicans have committed from Treason to insider trading to come garden fraud among many others , It’s hard not to laugh at your comment.
Homes, you need a spare room where you can practice and improve your debating skills. Start with providing facts along with the accusations. If you are ten or less, I apologize, because at that age not all kids have the development necessary to debate things of this nature.
This seems to be a repetitive problem.
Alan, gun regulations go back to the old west. Wyatt Earp collected guns from visitors to Dodge City. Only in recent years have we had this phrase ‘Second Ammendment Rights’. As though carrying a gun was some God-given right. Historically there was no right. It was just an invention of the NRA and Federalist judges.
Anon– “Historically there was no right. It was just an invention of the NRA and Federalist judges.”
And the Second Amendment.
Paint Chips, you should join this group to meet your Pistol Packing Daddy
https://www.pinkpistols.org/
About The Pink Pistols
“Thirty-one states allow all qualified citizens to carry concealed weapons. In those states, homosexuals should embark on organized efforts to become comfortable with guns, learn to use them safely and carry them. They should set up Pink Pistols task forces, sponsor shooting courses and help homosexuals get licensed to carry. And they should do it in a way that gets as much publicity as possible. “
–Jonathan Rauch, Salon Magazine, March 13, 2000
Projection and lies are they have left to defend themselves.
‘Just a friendly reminder that the Democrat nominee who lost to Ron DeSantis last time was found passed out in his own puke at a gay meth orgy in a hotel room.’ ~tim young
What are you a Justice of, the outdoor toilet?
“…SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.”
The right to keep and bear arms is not qualified by the Constitution and is, therefore, absolute.
No elected official, appointed official, judge or Justice has any degree of power to modify the Constitution or Bill of Rights, outside of the parameters of the constitutional amendment process.
That any or all of the aforementioned individuals do not enjoy or appreciate the 2nd Amendment does not provide them any degree of power to modify the 2nd Amendment, and none have any power to independently and arbitrarily modify the 2nd Amendment.
The right to keep and bear arms is superior and holds dominion over any nullifying claims regarding the right to keep and bear arms.
The right to keep and bear arms is provided to and enjoyed by individual Americans, not elected officials, appointed officials, judges or Justices who illegally and unconstitutionally usurp power they do not possess and are not provided by the Constitution.
The “necessary and proper clause” applies merely to the powers “…vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof…” and the “necessary and proper clause” does not apply to powers not specifically and in particular vested by the Constitution, but arbitrarily conjured or imagined.
2nd Amendment
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
The Second Amendment did not until until 2008 and the judicial activism of Justice Scalia amended it and removed the language limiting that ownership to membership in a “well regulated militia”. allegedly protect any individual eight to bear arms. As a firmer Justice once said. The Constitutional is not a suicide pact! That’s true unless Scalia ans the Republicans are involved the suicide, murder and everything is on the table.
“The Second Amendment did not until until 2008 and the judicial activism of Justice Scalia amended it and removed the language limiting that ownership to membership in a “well regulated militia”. allegedly protect any individual eight to bear arms.”
Homes, maybe it is better if you don’t include any facts or explanations. The above is terrible. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Did you copy your response from a 10 year old?
SM
That you are a liar, does not bear.
As a preamble, the Framers clarified the obvious, that, a militia is “…necessary to the security of a free State…,” and as any military force, a militia must be well regulated.
The Framers, subsequently and completely separately, provided Americans the absolute right to keep and bear arms.
That you are disingenuous and confused does not provide you any power to modify the U.S. Constitution or Bill of Rights.
Americans have no care for your fraud and prevarications.
Americans must have care for and comport with the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution.
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
General Milley said the quiet part out loud when describing the Democrat’s worldview on government policy. First of all, these people are not at all concerned about what they do being constitutional. If anything, the constitution is perceived as part of the problem. They also don’t think strategically, which is a reflection on the first point. They view themselves as problem-solving experts. You may want them brainstorming on a process management team, but you would never put them in a leadership position and certainly not as a member of the strategic planning team. A great metaphor for their worldview of government policy is the video of the man who decided to use a can a of spray paint and a lighter to get rid of a spider. The result would be best described by Milley as an operational and tactical success, but a strategic failure.
https://youtu.be/dWqrez4P83I
“Now Lamberth has cleared the way for claims for damages by as many as 4,500 people similarly arrested under the law the courts overturned in 2014. Those rising costs do not seem to register with the D.C. City Council. The city could appeal and argue that, at the time of the arrests, it was not clear that the underlying law was unconstitutional. Lamberth rejected that argument and held that the law was clearly unconstitutional when the city passed it.”
The numbnuts in DC who once had a near conniption because a mayoral aide used the word “niggardly” to describe a budget item, now tell us they are shocked, shocked that their anti-American-Fly-In-the-Face-of-Heller gun law violated the Second Amendment. Of course, Lamberth got it right and now the poor citizens of DC will have to pay and pay for their absolute love affair with Dims who clearly despise them.
Ain’t stupid government grand?
Mespo, explain why Republicans can’t get elected in D.C.
Why don’t you tell everyone why, along with some sort of documentation if needed?
As if on cue, the WaPo editorial board doubled-down on that stupidity:
The ravages of guns extend beyond those whose deaths are tallied in the annual FBI report. There are the families who must struggle with senseless loss, those who are injured by gunfire and those who witnessed the horror,” The Post wrote. “Instead of putting in place sensible gun control — such as bans on assault weapons, universal background checks, safe-secure laws with stiff consequences — Congress has remained gridlocked.”
“Meanwhile, Republican-led states have enacted laws — such as the one that went into effect in July in Tennessee that allows most adults to carry, openly or concealed, a handgun without a permit,” it added, seemingly trying to link less strict gun regulations in Tennessee with the deadly shooting that took place in the state last Thursday. “The rising and spreading murder statistics should raise the alarm that it’s time to stop despairing over the damage done by guns and do something about it.
Here’s the response from Stephen Gutowski at The Reload:
“This has to be one of the laziest editorials I’ve read in quite a while and there’s very little in the way of a salient argument to engage with,” he said. “On top of that, it appears The Post’s editorial board isn’t even familiar with the gun laws of their own city. They invoke a tragic accidental shooting in DC and immediately follow it up by suggesting universal background checks, an ‘assault weapons’ ban, and safe storage laws as a solution to America’s gun-violence problem. DC, of course, already has each one of those policies in place.”
“I would say the editorial board should be embarrassed by such an obvious mistake. But, in our current media climate, it seems most commentators have reached a plane of existence beyond the point where embarrassment can be felt,” Gutowski added.
Here’s the link:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/washington-post-gun-control-measures-rise-us-murder-rate
Olly, whatever point Stephen Gutowski is trying to make gets lost in comparing Tennessee to Washington DC.
Just clarifying it:
My second paragraph in my comment down there, is citation from the ruling of course.
Important case.
Just worth noting, that the main issues in this case, stemmed primarily from the fact, that some of plaintiffs were not residents of the district. So, they could not bear gun whatsoever. For, as non residents, they had to travel with their gun. To travel with their gun, was their only option in fact as non residents. So, the outcome or such prohibition, must be unconstitutional, for, they had zero option to bear gun for self defense.
” these provisions effectively banned non- residents from possesing a firearm. And all people, resident and non- resident alike, were prevented from carrying a weapon in public.”
Thanks
Left-leaning Russell Brand gets red pilled and discovers Democrats, media and government have been lying to him. Worth watching. https://youtu.be/0k6X03XvxWw
Russell Brand is your source of choice.
The same constitutional system that made Jim Crow laws illegal, made it illegal to discriminate against women, African-Americans, LGBT-Americans, etc is the very same system here.
The Judicial Branch courts draw the constitutional legal boundaries that Congress, state legislatures, governors, mayors, police-chiefs and all governing officials MUST follow – it’s the supreme law of the land!
DC was legally required to conform to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling just like a local mayor illegally abusing African-Americans during the Jim Crow era. No governing official in the United States has legal authority to violate any person’s rights – as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Reagan appointee. Well done
first thing I checked, who appointed this judge 🙂
The right to Bare Arms should also be included in that overreaching analysis, although the leftists will probably find a way to make that illegal too.
Turley believes that gangbangers have a right to carry (assuming they have no felony ‘convictions’).
and he would be correct.
Alma, that’s fine if you don’t actually live in a big city. And most conservatives don’t!
What would we ever do without the Great all Knowing Oz of Hollywood Hills, California
If they are citizens and have no felonies, why wouldn’t they be allowed to carry a legally owned gun?
Jim, not all felons have felony ‘convictions’. I’ve seen rap sheets with several felony ‘arrests’. But they get bargained down to misdemeanors, thrown out on technicalities, or witnesses fail to show.
Anonymous
Typical Lefty post: if I don’t like you, I will restrict your civil liberties.
If the gangbanger has no convictions, then he is a law-abiding citizen with all the rights that come with it.
Anyway, what is a gangbanger? Somebody you don’t like? A black? A Hispanic?
Again, putting people in a pejorative box is a Lefty trait.
Monument is one of many puppets fielded by the Blog Stooge.
And you know this because you are the great and powerful Oz!!!
Stooge, see , for everyone’s curiosity, if you can carry on a real debate without constantly changing puppets. I don’t think you can. You wouldn’t need the puppets if you could.
Some much amnesia is thin group.
You make an accusation of a gangbanger. What is your definition of one? Tell us the proof that separates your gangbanger from others. Then check again as to whether or not Turley believes a gangbanger has a right to carry. We all want to know.
Anonymous, what are you babbling about??? ‘Street gangstdon’t exist’??? Or they just don’t exist in your town?
L2,
You foolish man, everyone knows the words “Right to Bear Arms” means the Right to Wear a Wife Beater shirt. lol;)
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=wife+beaters+t+shirts&norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-34000-13078-0&mkcid=2&keyword=wife+beaters+t+shirts&crlp=_1-1300-0-1-6&MT_ID=&geo_id=&rlsatarget=kwd-77240823867514%3Aloc-190&adpos=&device=c&mktype=&loc=78466&poi=&abcId=&cmpgn=329851240&sitelnk=&adgroupid=1235851221225674&network=s&matchtype=e&msclkid=9eafdbcb94211fb6021dba9e4f59788d&ul_noapp=true
DC should be dissolved as a municipality and its functions returned to adjacent states. It has been run by criminals and incompetents for years and it shows.
I’d say your comment more correctly describes the Trump Presidency..
The right to arm bears was the context of the original text of the Second Amendment. Some person who printed it for the final version was dyslectic and said “bear arms”.
At the time of our revolution the militias was take in bears as members and they helped kill the Redcoats.