Oklahoma State Editor Reportedly Forced Out Due To Anti-Mask Mandate Editorial

We have been discussing how student publications are firing writers and editors who write columns espousing dissenting views on police abuse or other subjects. This pattern has repeatedly itself at Wisconsin, Syracuse, and other schools. Student columnists have been formally condemned at schools like Georgetown and both faculty and students have sought to eliminate whole publications at schools like Dartmouth as “incubators of hate.” Now, the editor-in-chief at a student newspaper at Oklahoma State University, Maddison Farris, says that she was forced out due to her writing a column criticizing a mask mandate on campus.
Farris wrote a column for The O’Colly after she was removed from a classroom for not wearing a mask. She noted that Senate Bill 658, affirms that a mask cannot be required within a school setting in Oklahoma. She said that her stance was based on individual choice:
“If I believed that it was just a mask, then, of course, I would simply wear it for an hour or two and then go about my day. But it is more than a mask. It’s control. It’s control over my choices, desires and body. I will not allow any institution to take away my right to decide for myself what is best and to make my own decisions, or to take away the rights and decisions of others.”
One can clearly disagree with this view and courts have upheld school mandates, though state laws can trump such policies or rules. However, this is all part of a larger debate that has deeply divided this nation.
It is the reaction to the column that is so disconcerting. First, the O’Colly’s editorial board added a “correction” to the article that is more of a rebuttal. It states that the column did not tell the “whole story” and proceeds to give the other side. As a practice, such views (signed by the other editors) would have been more properly included in a separate editorial. However, the editors picked up on the trend in social media to use “flags” and “corrections” to label opposing views as misinformation.
I have no problem with the content of what the other editors wrote. Indeed, I believe that it offered a valuable counter perspective on this issue. However, it is not a correction. Moreover, I doubt that all of the newspaper’s past columns were “complete” in presenting the entirety of opposing views. The selective treatment of this column is, for that reason, concerning.
However, the greatest concern is what allegedly occurred next. Farris says that she was confronted in a meeting and effectively forced off the newspaper. She submitted a letter of “forced resignation.”
The “correction” seems ripped from the pages of the New York Times. When Sen. Tom Cotton published an opinion column calling for the use of national guard troops to quell rioting in Washington, he cited a long history in the deployment of such troops by Democratic and Republican presidents. The column was factually correct. However, journalists denounced the column and the protest ultimately led to the removal of the editor as well as a cringing apology from the Times. Notably, the newspaper claimed the same unexplained inaccuracies or errors in the column. It never bothered to respond to some of us who noted that, while we disagreed with Cotton on the policy, the column contained a fair accounting of the history of the use of the underlying law.
Former New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones was one of the journalists who pushed the New York Times to denounce its own publication and promise to curtail columns in the future. In so doing, she railed against those who engage in what she called “even-handedness, both sideism” journalism. Hannah-Jones however later tweeted out an utterly absurd anti-police conspiracy that lacked any factual support. She suggested that the destruction by protesters was actually the work of the police. That type of ridiculous claim (later deleted) by Hannah-Jones did not lead to a call for her resignation or any statement of condemnation from the newspaper or her colleagues. Hannah-Jones now teaches journalism.
Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship. It is part of a widespread anti-free speech movement. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these values are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on left applaud such censorship. A new poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
I was also disappointed that the university did not issue a statement over the need for greater tolerance for opposing or dissenting opinions. However, as we have seen in other recent cases, universities are often silent in defense of free speech when conservative students are harassed or sanctioned by other students.
The students of Oklahoma State appear to have learned from professional writers and editors who are now actively excluding or expelling those with dissenting views. There was a successful effort to push writer Andrew Sullivan out of New York Magazine and Vox. Sullivan noted:
And maybe it’s worth pointing out that “conservative” in my case means that I have passionately opposed Donald J. Trump and pioneered marriage equality, that I support legalized drugs, criminal-justice reform, more redistribution of wealth, aggressive action against climate change, police reform, a realist foreign policy, and laws to protect transgender people from discrimination. I was one of the first journalists in established media to come out. I was a major and early supporter of Barack Obama. I intend to vote for Biden in November.
It did not matter. Sullivan reported that colleagues said that they felt unsafe working in the same building with him because he questioned aspects of current protests or demands. As we previously discussed, Bari Weiss was also the victim of such a campaign at the New York Times and now writes on Substack.
As professional journalists embrace advocacy journalism, it is not surprising to see student journalists adopting the same self-destructive values. However, it is disheartening to see the lack of sensitivity or protection for opposing values and views by students. Given the faux correction and later removal, it rings rather hallow when these editors declare:
We welcome any and all opinions offering rebuttal of this column, and do not wish to diminish any opinion. As American citizens, we affirm our belief in the First Amendment and the right as journalists to express our personal opinions no matter if our viewpoint is different from those around us.
Senator Rand Paul Schools HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (who is neither a doctor nor a scientist:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4979775/senator-paul-asserts-natural-immunity-good-covid-19-vaccine
I have to be honest, I think we’re all used to the typos in this blog but today outdid itself. When the errors start to outnumber the words that are correctly spelled, it interferes with comprehension.
The the science is not settled on the efficacy of masks.
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
More than the theoretical efficiency of masks has to be taken into consideration. The full setup is Masks +Human Behaviour. In some circumstances masks can increase infection by other pathogens.
Absolutely spot on and for further analysis please note the following Swiss analysis which covers similar ground and shreds the CDC’s politicised approach of cherry-picked data to support an agenda.
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
It claims to be Swiss, but there’s no information about where the site is hosted or who wrote the information. Why do you believe their claim to be Swiss?
No science support mask mandates
Your claim is false.
For one summary of relevant studies with references: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html
Aninny:
From Your article:
“Multi-layer cloth masks block release of exhaled respiratory particles into the environment,3-6 along with the microorganisms these particles carry.”
*******************************
Then why can we use any old paper masks and illegals don’t have to wear any masks? Hey you wanna buy a bridge?
As Sam says, “Schoolyard taunts betray a child’s intellectual impotence.”
Aninny:
“As Sam says, “Schoolyard taunts betray a child’s intellectual impotence.”
*************************
And as most sentient folks know, failure to answer a basic question about your argument means you’re wrong, you know you’re wrong and you won’t admit you’re wrong.
Wonder what Sam says about that?
Mespo– “failure to answer a basic question about your argument means you’re wrong, you know you’re wrong and you won’t admit you’re wrong.”
It has become almost a trademark dodge of his along with “it’s a false dichotomy” or “that’s a loaded question” or “that’s a strawman argument”; generally those made inappropriately.
a) His claim is false.
b) You regularly choose not to answer questions about your arguments, so if you consider it a “dodge,” it’s a dodge that you yourself choose.
My argument was that iowan2’s claim was false. You didn’t ask a question about my actual argument, so I didn’t fail to answer a question about my actual argument. Moreover, even if I had failed to answer a question about my argument, failing to answer a question does not imply that an argument is wrong.
You’ve packed a lot of erroneous reasoning into your short comment.
Mespo claims the science of mask wearing has no merit because illegal aliens don’t wear masks.
This type of thinking is known as ‘Reactionary Science’. It’s not really science, of course. But is suffices as science on Johnathan Turley’s blog.
Aninny:
“Mespo claims the science of mask wearing has no merit because illegal aliens don’t wear masks.”
******************************
No I claimed paper masks are worthless symbols of slave mentality which your article confirms. The NP95 mask do work. But since the government doesn’t apply the rule evenly who really knows:
On the border:
“When authorities spoke with the group, they learned they were migrants who had been apprehended and released by Border Patrol. According to the statement from La Joya Police, the migrants said they were “released because they were sick with COVID-19.”
The migrants had been staying at a local hotel which was completely booked by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to house migrants. Inside the hotel, authorities found between 20 to 30 migrants not wearing masks or observing any quarantine measures. According to police, the charity did not inform authorities that they would be releasing migrants with Coronavirus. La Joya Police also contacted the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department to assist with the incidents.”
And there’s this on masks:
“Our results suggest that the recommendation to wear a surgical mask when outside the home among others did not reduce, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mask wearers in a setting where social distancing and other public health measures were in effect, mask recommendations were not among those measures, and community use of masks was uncommon. Yet, the findings were inconclusive and cannot definitively exclude a 46% reduction to a 23% increase in infection of mask wearers in such a setting. It is important to emphasize that this trial did not address the effects of masks as source control or as protection in settings where social distancing and other public health measures are not in effect.”
DANMASK19 Study https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
I want a cool thirty million for my bridge.
You are correct…the CDC has cited some evidence to conclude mask efficacy. You were prudently cautious, however, not to claim it was evidence sufficient to support its conclusion. As a previous post herein cited, the overwhelming weight of evidence suggests very little, if any, mask efficacy. Further, the weight of evidence indicates some harm in cloth mask usage. For a comprehensive review of current evidence, please review the below linked Swiss analysis which, as much as obliterating the nonsense around cloth and surgical masks, further exposes the CDC as a politicised, untrustworthy source of scientific evidence. To underscore that the CDC is not a credible source, please read their commentary on natural immunity….so stunningly out of touch with current data. Where will the U.S. population rely for future health guidance? Certainly not these clowns, and for this reason, the greatest harms from this debacle to the American people have yet to be realised.
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
Why would you trust a page by an unknown author who ignores the bulk of the relevant research and presents multiple graphs that omit almost a year’s worth of data?
The author(s) don’t seem to be identified anywhere on the site, so there is no way to assess their relevant expertise.
Anon: “The author(s) don’t seem to be identified anywhere on the site, so there is no way to assess their relevant expertise.”
You mean, like you?
She’s not anti-mask (e.g. plausible cause, consensus, legal idemnity), but rather anti-mandate, perhaps pro-respirator, and pro-science and physics (i.e. probable cause). Pro-immunity, but not pro-therapeutics (e.g. leaky “vaccines” with short-term and marginal safety data).
For those at risk (condition and environment), a respirator and protective clothing. Anything less is a placebo and viable legal indemnity. #HateLovesAbortion
To the first poster, you provided a quote of what she did , where she searched for her information, the differences between the state law, and what the judge , by name , did differently. Assumed all factual in account and you call that a Dog Whistle? You the start your post labeling her something, assuming her intent, make the great “liberal label” that she aligns with Trump, and is ignorant even though the state law was in her factual favor.
I’m stunned you actually believe your own vindication’s with lathering of hypocrisy you so smuggly layout.
I point all of this to simply to say to you that if you want to wear a mask and get vaccinated , please do so. As for me and my family, I am vaccinated and I choose not to wear a mask.
I won’t judge you or form dog whistling opinions for wearing a mask, even the ones (this is a dog whistle) who wear them in their cars while driving alone or while riding a bicycle. Is their information the same as what you have relied on?
Joe, I don’t know why people wear masks alone while driving. But I have absent-mindedly done it myself. It’s like looking for your sunglasses when they’re on your forehead.
If I put mine on to enter a store and am then driving to another store nearby, I keep mine on, as I prefer that to taking it off and putting it back on in short succession. It’s not because I believe that I need it while driving. It’s because I understand that in terms of contamination, the less I touch it the better / the less it touches other things (like the inside of my glove compartment or the seat of my car) before being reworn the better.
Germany 1933.
Everyone was fine with book burnings, imprisonment of dissident journalists, and “undesirables” until they weren’t.
Does this not sound familiar to the direction we’re headed:
–Closing down or taking over anti-Nazi newspapers; (government doesn’t have to do this because the WH outsources propaganda/censorship to the MSM)
–Controlling what news appeared in newspapers, on the radio, and in newsreels (yup. Add social media to that list. YouTube are modern-day newsreels.)
–Banning and burning books that the Nazis categorized as un-German; (yup. Even To Kill a Mockingbird is in the crosshairs to be banned)
–Controlling what soldiers wrote home during World War II. (we have a current example of what happens when a soldier speaks out)
…and it seems more than half the country are fine with all of that, certainly more than half the clueless millennials.
Source: https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-propaganda-and-censorship
Do you believe in the 1st Amendment rights of social media companies and news media?
What are you referring to by “we have a current example of what happens when a soldier speaks out”?
From The Student’s Editorial:
“I had done my research prior to the class. Senate Bill 658 informed me that a mask could not be required of me within a school setting in the state of Oklahoma. Knowing this, I decided to take a stand.
Multiple phone calls with the governor’s office confirmed what I already knew. This instance occurred before the mandate injunction was passed by Oklahoma County District Judge, Natalie Mai”.
……………………………………………………………..
Here the student tells us she is a conservative activist testing political waters. In other words, ‘She’s a sour apple with an ax to grind’.
That’s all we need to know to frame this story.
And perhaps there is some significance to her naming the judge who nixed an anti-masking ordinance: ‘Natalie Mai’. There could be the suggestion Judge Mai is a ‘feminist liberal and more than likely Asian. It’s a dog whistle of sorts; however subtle. Dog whistles work that way.
If Covid was the measles, mumps or whooping cough, would conservatives be so dismissive? How does ‘personal freedom’ justify prolonging a health crisis? Our great national struggles were not won by those who placed themselves first.
The student in this story is scarcely sympathetic. She represents the ignorance unleashed by Donald Trump. And one must remember that Trump himself got Covid. He, however, received the very best medical care. Though ironically Trump tried very hard to junk Obamacare. One strains, however, to recall the ‘fantastic plan’ Trump promised.
“If Covid was [sic] the measles, mumps or whooping cough . . .”
And if pigs could fly . . .
Sam, did you think of that phrasing yourself? Or did the wife help you brainstorm it?
“f Covid was the measles, mumps or whooping cough, would conservatives be so dismissive?”
If the covid vaccine was the Tuskegee study, would liberals still be pushing it?
Quite a difference between the Tuskegee Study and Covid vax mandates. In the Tuskegee Study nobody was subjected to anything; they were merely observed. The covid vax still has many potential dangers that will not be known, or dismissed, until some time has passed.
At the time of the Tuskegee Study Macon County had a very high rate of syphilis [it still does] for which there was no treatment. The Study was an observational study to see what was actually happening with those people as the untreated disease progressed in the community. If nothing else, the study might reveal possible interventions to mitigate the damage from the disease.
The untreated subjects in the study were in essentially the same circumstances as the untreated people in the community. No satisfactory treatment was available. The Study could reveal what was happening with everyone else in the community who had syphilis.
Why would someone join the study? Although no effective medical intervention was possible because it didn’t exist, participants were given free transportation for examinations, free lunch, free medical care for other minor medical problems, and funeral expenses. They were much better off than the rest of the infected community who remained untreated and received no benefits.
I asked Anon what the practical difference was between untreated members of the study and untreated members of the rest of the community and he declined to answer saying it was a loaded question. No, it wasn’t. The answer is that there was no difference except that members of the study got valuable benefits for being observed over time.
The one major fault in the study was that when antibiotics became available participants in the study were not urged to get them. However, they were not captives. Anyone of them could leave the study and seek regular medical treatment with antibiotics whenever he chose. Again, that was the same situation that existed with untreated syphilis cases in the broader community of people not in the study. Either way, if you were in the Study or out of it you could seek available treatment on your own.
It took a while, but JT finally got the word “chilling” in yet another story about censorship.
The hallow with the halo rang hollow, since his head had been replaced with a jack o’lantern, ooh.
“it is the lawgiver most of all who should attend to the education of the young; for if this is not done in states, their governments are harmed”. – Aristotle
“The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on left applaud such censorship. A new poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
********************************
Seems the Devil has “turned ’round”:
Holy men like Saint Thomas More are desperately needed. His final words before being beheaded:
The King’s good servant, but God’s First.
Besides law and the Classics, More read the Fathers with care, and he delivered, in the Church of St. Lawrence Jewry, a series of lectures on St. Augustine’s De civitate Dei, which were attended by many learned men, among whom Grocyn, the rector of the church, is expressly mentioned. For such an audience the lectures must have been prepared with great care, but unhappily not a fragment of them has survived. These lectures were given somewhere between 1499 and 1503, a period during which More’s mind was occupied almost wholly with religion and the question of his own vocation for the priesthood.
https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/14689c.htm
Estovir, do you aim to be God’s servant first and foremost?
“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Chilling is an understatement
“I feel unsafe ” is code for “I hate what you stand for and will fight to destroy you”.
And there is the crux of the matter.
For Lefties, disapproval leads to personal hatred of their opponents and destruction of their careers.
If allowed to continue, who knows where that hatred leads?
Certainly to the destruction of our republic.
They are an evil lot.