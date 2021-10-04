Biden’s Red Queen Justice: How He Destroyed Both the Investigation and the Reputations of Border Agents

Below is my column in the Hill on the controversy over U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents allegedly whipping undocumented immigrants on the southern border. The false accounts given by members of Congress and the media were alarming and likely defamatory. However, it was the comments of President Joe Biden that were the most damaging to both the investigation and the reputation of these agents. He seemed to finally find his “dog-faced lying pony soldiers” in the mounted border unit. Ironically, he is the most legally protected person in making defamatory comments.
“Those people will pay.” With that promise, President Biden vowed to punish Customs and Border Protection agents accused of whipping undocumented immigrants on the southern border. Despite the announcement of an investigation into the allegation just the day before, Biden did not stop for the pretense of process in declaring the agents guilty.
This “sentence first — verdict afterwards” approach may amuse the Red Queen of Alice in Wonderland, but it should be anathema to an American president. Not only did Biden shatter his own administration’s investigation but he joined other leading Democratic figures in defaming the agents.
Biden told the American people that these easily identifiable officers would be punished after they allegedly “strapped” the Haitian migrants. Other Democratic politicians like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) declared that the whipping was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery” and described “the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called it simply “white supremacist behavior.” Many in the media went into high gear, too, denouncing what one outlet described as the “Whipping (of) Haitian Asylum Seekers.”
However, Biden’s behavior was the worst, due to his position as head of the Executive Branch: “It was horrible what — to see, as you saw — to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.”
By announcing that the agents were guilty and needed to be punished, Biden destroyed the credibility of the Department of Homeland Security’s ongoing investigation. It is akin to what is called “command influence” in the military, when comments or actions of a superior officer influence an investigation or prosecution. Investigators and department officials could well be worried about their own careers if they do not find a basis to punish one or more of the border agents. The failure to do so would be an embarrassment to the president and risk the wrath of powerful figures in Washington. Conversely, any action taken against these agents can now be challenged due to Biden’s preemptive declaration.
The biggest problem is that the whipping story was entirely untrue.
Indeed, it was obviously untrue from the start. We were all watching the same video, and the officer was clearly using his strap to control his skittish horse. Even the photographer expressed astonishment at the coverage and said he did not see a single person strapped or whipped by agents.
The profile of this scandal is familiar. The media repeatedly has worked people into a frenzy over stories that eventually were proven false, but with little later coverage when the truth contradicted earlier accounts. One such example is the Lafayette Park incident in 2020, in which the media declared that then-Attorney General Bill Barr cleared the area with tear gas to enable a photo op for President Trump. From the outset, there was ample evidence undermining that claim, but it was uniformly ignored. Later, the Justice Department’s inspector general disproved the claim — but few reporters or commentators corrected the earlier false claims.
Biden and other figures ran with this false claim because it was popular — and they did not have to bear the costs. They simply declared the border agents to be modern-day Bull Connors, whipping helpless migrants.
Legally, however, this has all of the makings of a defamation case.
The most important element is that all of the whipping stories were based on the same videotape; there were no added sources for most of these accounts. Even if these officers were treated as “public officials” under the more difficult standard of New York Times v. Sullivan, they could still make a compelling argument that the comments were made with the “actual knowledge” of the falsity or “reckless disregard of the truth.” Moreover, these claims would be recognized in many states as per se defamation. While some can legitimately argue that the use of the horses was still abusive or dangerous, horses are routinely used for crowd control and these border agents were ordered to the river for that purpose.
Congressional members like Waters and Pressley can often rely on the protections of the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 6, Clause 1). However, their remarks in this case were made outside of protected congressional areas.
Those in the media might limit their legal liability with corrections posted or published within a few days of the initial reports — but they can still be sued. It could be argued that some apparently did not care if the border agents did or did not whip migrants because “it was a fact too good to check.” Moreover, the use of the still photos was uniformly misleading and could be used as the basis for “false light” charges, in which pictures are used to present a false or misleading image.
The greatest irony, however, is that the person most at fault here — President Biden — may be the most protected from lawsuit, despite defaming federal employees. In Nixon v. Fitzgerald, the Supreme Court held that a president “is entitled to absolute immunity from damages liability predicated on his official acts.” The court recognized that “a President must concern himself with matters likely to ‘arouse the most intense feelings’” and thus would be subject to endless lawsuits. Later, in Clinton v. Jones, the court denied such immunity in private matters involving “unofficial conduct.”
Biden can argue that these were statements issued in his official capacity. Of course, that makes it worse, since he is not supposed to proclaim the guilt of those who are being investigated or who remain unadjudicated.
The danger is that defamation actions often chill speech on issues of public importance. The Supreme Court has struggled to find a balance in such cases in order to limit defamation actions to guarantee free, robust public debates. It is important for people to be able to allege abuses by law enforcement. Conversely, responsible presidents and members of Congress are expected to reaffirm the need for investigations and due process.
What is notable here is that the truth could have been confirmed easily before any political or media figures portrayed the border agents as white supremacists in a race-fueled whipping frenzy.
In the end, we might all agree with President Biden that “it was horrible what you see, what you saw — to see people treated like they did.” But that should include federal agents who were sentenced to officials’ public condemnation before any verdicts were reached.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
24 thoughts on “Biden’s Red Queen Justice: How He Destroyed Both the Investigation and the Reputations of Border Agents”
As a rider myself, I found the President of the United States defaming mounted border patrol to be offensive. It should offend all riders everywhere.
All he needed to do was take 5 minutes and ask. He could have asked the reporter. He could have delegated a staff member to spend 30 seconds reading about split reins. Instead, he defamed this man’s character. When the President of the United States makes racist accusations against you, it’s the Mother of all Cancel Culture.
He made political hay at the cost of an innocent man’s reputation, the horse patrol unit’s reputation, the entire Border Patrol reputation. Once again, law enforcement was the punching bag with erroneous propaganda.
How about learning the truth first???
This is orders of magnitude worse than being accused of blindfolding your horses when they wear fly masks to protect their eyes.
Svelaz– “However Turley himself made his own argument disingenuous by proclaiming that president Biden “declared those officers guilty”. He said no such thing.”
***
You are right. Biden skipped silly issues of guilt or innocence and went straight to punishment.
We have a senile lunatic in the White House who is controlled by a coven of radical, mean girl Geppettos.
https://twitter.com/ForAmerica/status/1445056941554913294
ForAmerica
@ForAmerica
Joe Biden claims that Senator Sinema being followed into a bathroom by activists and harrased is “part of the process” of being in public office.
That’s because turning mobs loose is part of the Woke Democrat process. It is a sacrament of the Left and unchecked it will destroy rational, civil society.
It seems that the whole incident being judged way too quickly by the left and the media. Especially when the photographer himself pointed out that they were not being “whipped”.
However Turley himself made his own argument disingenuous by proclaiming that president Biden “declared those officers guilty”. He said no such thing. Turley is taking liberties with the facts. Turley spends a lot of time on his column criticizing Biden for “defaming” the officers with his statement about punishment. Funny, he made no such criticisms about ex president Trump when he declared people guilty and making statements about locking up his political rivals.
The CBP is under Biden’s authority and if an investigation warrants punishment, be it administrative or otherwise then it will be. Obviously there was a rush to judgment based on the video and chaotic scene. That doesn’t make it a serious issue about Biden’s statement anymore than Trump’s own during his term.
Turley’s is being a bit melodramatic about the whole issue. One can say he is being an active participant of his “age of rage” problem.
In looking at the photo, I observed that the Haitian was laughing like he thought dodging the Border Agent was a game. He certainly wasn’t in pain, and he didn’t drop the two food containers he was carrying. So simply looking at the photo underlies the “whipping” narrative.
And another thing, most Americans now aren’t familiar with slavery issues and personalities, unless they’re elderly or studied the issue. They only know what was taught in school in the 80s, 90s and later. I don’t know who Jim Crow or Bull Conner were. I’ve heard the names but my only understanding of slavery was that it was a world-wide phenomenon and first outlawed by Europeans. It wasn’t unique to the U.S. at all, and white people were enslaved as well. In fact, the word “slave” came from slav because Slavic peoples were enslaved by the Arabs as well as sub-Saharan blacks, and the English sent poor Irish to work on slave plantations in the Caribbean at a time contemporaneous with blacks slavery in the U.S.
It’s funny how the Left, only after this whipping hoax, became interested in the chaos at the Southern border.
Using horses for crowd control — bad.
The worst super-spreader event in the pandemic — good.
I think their priorities are screwed up.
“What is notable here is that the truth . . .”
“The truth”? There’s a quaint notion.
The last time Biden said people will pay was a couple of weeks ago right before he blew up that Afghan family with seven children. Talk about “horrific”. He’s a cold-blooded murderer and a lying dog face pony soldier.
When Biden passes away and gets to Hell, Michael Brown will be there to great him.
“They simply declared the border agents to be modern-day Bull Connors, whipping helpless migrants.”
In Bull Connors’ day, there were an awful lot of Jonathan Turley-types defending Bull Connor. Bull Connor was popular with a significant segment of the public at the time, the same segment that Jonathan Turley reaches out to today.
BC
You get today’s prize for dumbest comment.
…. the same segment that Jonathan Turley reaches out to today.
Which explains why you are trolling his blog.
Meanwhile
Democrat terroristspeaceful protestors harassed Senator Joe Manchin at his boathouse in kayaks. Kayaks!. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was stalked all the way to the Ladies Restroom while on a break at work teaching a class at Arizona State University. The brazen law breakersactivists video recorded the Senator while she was relieving herself in the bathroom stall with the voyeur literally recording her movements outside the stall. I am pretty sure video recording inside a bathroom is against the law, but no doubt if charges were filed, they would be dropped because ….reasons.
Xanax should be added in America’s water supply. Its generic so it would cost nothing.
Recall that Biden got elected after claiming that Michael Brown was murdered by the police long after that was debunked by the grand jury and even the Obama Hustice Department. Kamala Harris yelled the same lie and again there was no consequences. So did Elizabeth Warren.
Maybe the problem is even deeper than deliberate lying, perhaps something akin to willful blindness or ‘rationality negligence’. One turns a blind eye to the truth and uses some image or claim or even the fact that untruths are stated over and over again by the press as enough evidence to continue to believe whatever is best for partisan advancement. What do they have to lose in a world of surface images and rhetoric masquerading as deep analysis?
Bear in mind that the “immigrants” are not innocents, they were breaking the laws of the United States by attempting to enter a sovereign country without permission and without following proper immigration procedures. As for Border Patrol agents being on horseback, they weren’t riding horses for “crowd control,” they were mounted because they’re working in a desolate land where the horse provides a mean of covering ground much faster than on foot.
UN & NGO’s are shipping in 100,000 3rd world illegal aliens now & are said to be near crossing right away, with 400,000 total by the end of this month.
What possible could go wrong when Biden/Harris/Pelosi/McConnell/etc., places them in your neighborhoods?
But hey, DC should just go arrest some more White people for supposed thought crimes or saying the wrong gender pronouns to the transgender freaks.
Probably the best thing for these officers is to get fired. It would the same as winning the lottery with the following lawsuit.
The “progressive” political left has show us over and over again that they don’t care about truth, they only care about pushing a propaganda narrative and inciting fear, outrage and hate.
“Shown” not “show”; I didn’t fully depress the “n” key.
Some people on the left AND right “don’t care about truth, they only care about pushing a propaganda narrative and inciting fear, outrage and hate.”
I condemn all of them, not just those on the left. Will you join me in condemning all of them?
Imagine if he were elected. The county is over because the courts have no idea what their role is and isn’t and are cowards. They are hoping the alligator eats them last. But they are alway the first to go in collectivist’s take overs because they are traitors and therefore not trust worthy. Further since the country is lawless there is no need for judges nor lawyers who have no skills outside of manipulating and reinterpreting or making up laws to benefit themselves. Lawyers and judges never should hold elective office. A lawyer who finishes last in his class, plagiarizes, has been wrong on every decision ever and is beyond demented is president. The VP is not nationalized somehow can become VP. She was last in her class, unemployable until she became Willie Brown’s booty call, her great great grandfather was the largest slave trader and she has a bad case of duper’s delight can be in line to be president. Next in line in line is what appears to be a criminal or the greatest stock picker in the history of the world, who appears to be a raging drunk who is as incoherent as the potato is the white house. She did have the toughest job in the world, a housewife as her only qualification. She is a national embarrassment. Of course Obama….. Again the judiciary not doing its most important job. Every aspect of the government from the bureaucratic departments, which are model after the Third Reich (Wilson 1913), to taking orders from the losers, perverts and collectivists in the UN, WHO and WEF (lunacy of Climate Change and the UN stops wars- no they are gasoline for both those matters – the design is the destroy the West). But who allowed it all to happen and profit from the destruction of the greatest form of governance for economic and civil freedom ever, lawyers and the judiciary. A living constitution, what utter Ivy League brain dead moronic Hegelian lunacy. The blame is solely on the judiciary. If you can’t do, teach, go into government or become actor, I mean lawyer. You are not a member of productive society but a parasite. Look at the clown show in the Supreme Court – I wouldn’t let ACB nor Bret walk my dog. Obama’s nominees are ever more brain dead and compromised and Roberts is either a moron or they rumors about him are true.
Federal justice is being degraded by both the entitled and by political hacks.
We now have the protected and the unprotected in the justice system.
Look at the FBI lawyer who served no time for altering legal documents in the FISA case.
We have 1/6 rioters kept in solitary confinement for months on trespassing charges (called insurrection).
The powerful play their games – with no apparent cost.
But ordinary Americans are the ones losing faith in the judicial system.
And our society pays the price.
I think one issue that is overlooked here, and that is the Biden administration is not truly upholding the law regarding people entering our country illegally. Therefore the Border agents where put in a precarious position of law enforcement without much needed resources and support. To pick and choose what laws to uphold is a blatant disregard to our constitution.
The Civil Service exists for many reasons, one of which is to protect federal workers from political machinations. I’m going to assume that the Border Patrol agents have civil service protection, which means that the government must jump through many hoops to remove them, possibly including an action before the Merit Service Protection Board (I’m not sure about this, but having tried to remove some federal employees in the past, I know that it is a tortuous process). My best guess is that nothing will happen to these agents.
I hope that they sue the congresspeople and win some big bucks. As for POTUS, what an embarrassment especially since he is a lawyer (how much deflection will this bring about)