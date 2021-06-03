Bowser’s About Face: The District Admits Using Tear Gas Against Protesters and Seeks To Dismiss BLM’s Lafayette Park Lawsuit

Below is my column in the Hill on the District of Columbia not only admitting that it used tear gas on June 1 last year near Lafayette Park, but also defending the use as entirely appropriate to enforce the curfew order of Mayor Muriel Bowser. The media has avoided on the story despite Bowser’s previous condemnations of the alleged use of tear gas that night by the federal agencies. (The federal agencies claimed to have use pepper balls but the affect is largely the same). Both the Bowser and Biden Administrations are seeking to dismiss the Black Lives Matter lawsuit. Yet, the host of legal experts and media who condemned the use of tear gas and the clearing of the Lafayette park area last year are entirely silent on the disclosures.
A federal judge in Washington is set to decide whether to dismiss a case on behalf of protesters who claim they were injured during the June 1, 2020, protests around Lafayette Park next to the White House. In the course of the arguments, one lawyer stood out in insisting that the use of tear gas against the protesters was entirely reasonable.
What was so striking is that the lawyer, Richard Sobiecki, represents the D.C. government of Mayor Muriel Bowser, who condemned the federal government for its clearing of the area and alleged use of tear gas. Much of the media lionized Bowser for her stance at the time. She received national acclaim for painting “Black Lives Matter” on the street next to the park and renaming it “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
Now, one year later, Bowser is keeping the BLM plaza but opposing the BLM protesters. Her administration insisted in court that the protesters were legitimately teargassed by the metropolitan police to enforce her curfew that night.
After the park clearing, the media uniformly denounced then-Attorney General Bill Barr for ordering the park to be cleared so that President Trump could hold his controversial photo op in front of the St. John’s Church. The accounts in virtually every news report were quickly contradicted, but few reporters acknowledged the later facts coming out of federal agencies. As I noted in my testimony to Congress on the protest, the clearing of the park raised serious legal questions, particularly the unjustified use of force that night.
However, the repeated claim that Barr ordered the clearing of the area for the photo op was never supported and quickly contradicted. The plan to clear the park was set long before there was any discussion of the photo op, and it was based on the threat posed to the White House compound. Barr said he was unaware of any planned photo op when he approved the plan and that the delay in implementing it was due to the late arrival of needed personnel and fencing. Nevertheless, legal experts like University of Texas professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck continued to claim that Barr ordered federal officers “to forcibly clear protestors in Lafayette Park to achieve a photo op for Trump.”
The media has also stressed that the clearing and the force used were unjustified because the protests were “entirely peaceful” and there was no “attack on the White House.” That is untrue. As discussed in my testimony, an exceptionally high number of officers were injured during days of continuing protests around the White House complex; some 150 officers were injured, half of those around the White House. That is similar to the level of injuries during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. And, as with the Capitol riot, authorities decided that a perimeter had to be established around the White House last summer. Indeed, they used the same type of fencing, although the White House perimeter was much smaller than at the Capitol.
While there was less violence that night a year ago, the rioting included the burning of a historic structure, extensive property damage nearby, and the attempted burning of historic St. John’s Church. Indeed, the violence led the Secret Service to move the president into the White House bunker, and officers said they were concerned that the complex might be breached.
That brings us back to the new admission from the D.C. government.
There has long been a dispute as to whether the federal operation employed tear gas. The federal government has maintained that it used pepper balls. As I stated in my congressional testimony, the distinction is really not significant, practically or legally; pepper balls and tear gas can have the same effect on protesters, and both are often referenced together in court orders as “non-lethal riot control devices.”
However, as this debate over the denial of tear gas by the federal operation raged, neither Bowser nor her government stepped forward to say that D.C.’s Metropolitan Police used tear gas in their operations a block or so from Lafayette Park. Instead, Bowser denounced the force used by the Trump administration, including the use of tear gas.
Now, with Trump out of the White House, Bowser’s administration insists there was nothing unreasonable in the use of tear gas to enforce a curfew and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit by protesters, including Black Lives Matter DC. The media that spent the past year denouncing the Trump administration over its alleged use of tear gas seems largely silent as Bowser’s administration claims its own use of force was reasonable.
The federal government still apparently denies using tear gas. D.C. police admit to using tear gas nearby to enforce Bowser’s curfew, but she has long insisted that the district did not assist in clearing Lafayette Park, which began before the curfew.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich now must decide if the clearing of the park was done for Trump’s photo op or, as federal agencies claim, to protect the White House as a national security priority.
After the Lafayette Park operation, Bowser declared that “if you are like me, you saw something that you hoped you would never see in the United States of America.” Now, her government is arguing not only that the protesters’ claims should be dismissed but that the district did and can continue to use tear gas in such situations, even to enforce a curfew.
In the meantime, the Biden administration agrees that the case should be dismissed entirely. The Department of Justice (DOJ) maintains that “Presidential security is a paramount government interest that weighs heavily in the Fourth Amendment balance.” The DOJ’s counsel, John Martin, added that “federal officers do not violate First Amendment rights by moving protesters a few blocks, even if the protesters are predominantly peaceful.”
The response to that from the media has been … crickets.
What a difference a year — and a new president — can make.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
28 thoughts on “Bowser’s About Face: The District Admits Using Tear Gas Against Protesters and Seeks To Dismiss BLM’s Lafayette Park Lawsuit”
Do you get a bonus for today’s little trash piece, Turley? You get to bash non alt-right media and Democrats both at the same time. First of all, we have the word of your good buddy Barr: “Barr said he was unaware of any planned photo op when he approved the plan and that the delay in implementing it was due to the late arrival of needed personnel and fencing”. So all you have is Barr’s word that he was “unaware” of the planned photo op. I don’t believe that any more than I believe his deceitful synopsis of the Mueller Report. Secondly, people need to read carefully exactly what you write because you are sneaky. The prepositions “in” and “near” are not the same. D.C. used tear gas “near” Lafayette Park to enforce the curfew, not “in” the park. That is a huge difference. The feds used tear gas or pepper balls “in” the park just before the photo op. That’s not the same thing.
As to the level of alleged violence at that particular moment and in that particular place, you claim: “an exceptionally high number of officers were injured during days of continuing protests around the White House complex; some 150 officers were injured, half of those around the White House.” You then attempt to draw a direct comparison to the clearing of the park and the Trump Insurrection. You should be ashamed, Turley. How many officers were injured in Lafayette Park at the specific time that the feds tear gassed the protesters? Was there violence in that place and at that time? Hell no, and you do know better. In addition to peaceful protesters there were Episcopalian clergy and seminarians who were there to pass out water and snacks to the protesters. I saw the video. There was no violence.
Most of all you should be ashamed for once again going after a Democrat woman of color. They are a frequent target of the alt-right media, and as a member of this group, you are doing the same. You have nothing whatsoever to say about that unhinged Marjorie Taylor Green and her accusations of “Jewish space lasers” causing the California wild fires, her comparison of having proof of vaccination with Jews required to wear the Star of David, or her bat guano crazy display of her mental illness outside AOC’s office, in which she yelled at AOC through the mail slot to “change her diaper” and come out and engage in a debate with her.
P.S.: “affect” and “effect” aren’t the same thing, Turley.
Natasha
Attractive as ever.
This lawsuit was brought by a BLM entity? I thought Joe and others told us that no such organization exists.
While i agree about the difference a year — and a new president — can make, i laugh hysterically at the the tear gas/pepper spray tightrope you’ve tried to walk since defending the administration last summer…
“However, the repeated claim that Barr ordered the clearing of the area for the photo op was never supported and quickly contradicted. The plan to clear the park was set long before there was any discussion of the photo op, and it was based on the threat posed to the White House compound. ”
The above is just the latest variation of hair splitting, Turley.
But hey, checkmark for finding a way to drag in the latest entry to the vaunted Turley enemy list, one Steve Vladek. He joins Eric Loomis, Jennifer Rubin, Sally Yates, and Eric Swallwell at the children’s table it appears. Hell hath no fury like a party lawyer who gets called out in public, ay? My guess is there’s a secret wagering pool to see who can get Jonathan Turley to chuck a nutty on his blog by what you can pack into a compressed amount of time on the air or in print.
Shoulda bailed when your buddy Barr did, JT.
eb
God you’re an ugly AH.
Come on as a guest and throw insults at the host.
Typical Lefty behavior: lob insults from the safety of an anonymous handle.
Your mother must be proud.
Thank you. Thank you very much. Sidebar: I have much more respect for Turley than you do.
eb
The government lawyers are duty bound to put on the best legal defense that they can, even if it is not politically popular. Also those who ordered the gassing are gone.
“Barr said he was unaware of any planned photo op when he approved the plan and that the delay in implementing it was due to the late arrival of needed personnel and fencing.”
Let him be questioned about it under oath. He should be asked why they didn’t simply wait another half hour until the curfew time.
“the Biden administration agrees that the case should be dismissed entirely.”
They’re wrong too.
“The DOJ’s counsel, John Martin, added that ‘federal officers do not violate First Amendment rights by moving protesters a few blocks, even if the protesters are predominantly peaceful.’”
But the fact is that they also cleared members of the Church who were on Church property, and any discussion of the events needs too address that too. They had no legal right to force church members off their property with pepperballs.
They had no legal right to force church members off their property
After 12 months of govt baring members from their churches, and SCOTUS allowing it, the statement is factually wrong.
Guess it mattered when the chickens came your roost. Why this is not bigger news, well……
A Bowser is a dog from Ireland which doesn’t bark. It can artFay and speaks latin.
Homeland Security Chair Asks Secret Service To Explain Use Of Tear Gas On Protestors Before Trump’s Visit To St. John’s.
House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson is requesting an immediate briefing on the Secret Service’s use of tear gas on protestors outside the White House before President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Thompson asked for a briefing “to understand the role of the United States Secret Service in planning, coordinating and executing these actions” to be delivered no later than June 5.
https://www.newsweek.com/homeland-security-chair-asks-secret-service-explain-use-tear-gas-protestors-before-trumps-visit-1508205
I don’t do it often but just to keep my hand in, I followed the Newsweek link.
Full of lies and distortion. The same thing keeps comming to mind. If it was so awful, we the need to lie?
Government Use of Tear Gas Is Illegal in War. It Should Be Illegal Here, Too.
1/2/2018: The U.S. Border Patrol fired tear gas into Mexico for a second time on Tuesday morning in an effort to stop a group of about 150 migrants who were attempting to cross into the United States.
This piece originally appeared at The Washington Post’s PostEverything.
Pictures of migrant women and children fleeing in panic as tear gas canisters were fired at them by U.S. border agents this week shocked many Americans, but the Trump administration praised the Border Patrol for responding “admirably and responsibly” in deploying the “accepted use of nonlethal force.”
But using tear gas on a crowd of unarmed, largely peaceful migrants, including children, is far from “accepted.” Under international human rights law, U.S. border officials may use force only when necessary, and the force used must be proportionate to the seriousness of the offense and the legitimate objective to be achieved — when it is necessary to maintain order and protect lives. By the Border Patrol’s own unverified account, only four of its agents were hit by rocks or other projectiles, and their protective gear ensured that they were not injured. That clearly doesn’t justify hurling Triple-Chaser tear gas grenades against a crowd of a few hundred largely peaceful men, women, and children.
https://www.aclu.org/blog/immigrants-rights/ice-and-border-patrol-abuses/government-use-tear-gas-illegal-war-it-should-be
I still dont understand the debate about the use of less than lethal means to control crowds.
The dicotomy of this particular event’s narrative treatment is just mainstream propaganda agents standard exposed. Republican use of tear gas is impeachable, Democrat use of tear gas is smart and compassionate.
I dare you to quote anyone saying “Republican use of tear gas is impeachable, Democrat use of tear gas is smart and compassionate.”
That’s an observation, not a quote. It is, nevertheless, an accurate summation of the media’s perspective.
You haven’t presented any evidence that it’s “an accurate summation of the media’s perspective.” Can you quote evidence to back up your claim, or can’t you?
I said it you insufferable moron.
My conclusion is supported by Incompetent Bowser admitting she ordered the use of tear gas, while at the same time criticized the Feds for using tear gas a few blocks away.
The use of teargas does not violate any laws.
A free pass from the media is not reserved for Democrat-employed cops who fire teargas on protestors. If you happen to be a Democrat-employed cop who shoots and kills an unarmed female military veteran trespassing at the U.S. Capitol, you too are exempt from media inquiry.
Some how you misspelled “traitor”.
There is no treason involved on either side. Just a double standard in favor of Democrats and their fellow travelers.
Strange that you think “traitor” and “treason” are synonyms. They aren’t. Nor have you demonstrated any double standard.
Strange that you think the US Capitol Police are “Democrat-employed.” The USCP is a federal police force, “overseen by the Capitol Police Board and has Congressional oversight by appropriations and authorizing committees from the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate” (uscp.gov/the-department/oversight). A reminder that on Jan. 6, there was a Democratic majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate.
“an unarmed female military veteran trespassing at the U.S. Capitol”
She wasn’t simply trespassing. She was attempting to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby, which opens directly onto the floor of the House, and obstructing an official proceeding. Take a look at the charges against some of the other people there with her, like Zachary Alam, the guy who broke the glass in the window that Babbitt tried to climb through, and John Sullivan, who videotaped her: justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
The officer who killed her hasn’t been exempt from media inquiry. There’s lots of reporting about the shooting, just Google something like officer who shot ashli babbitt
“As I noted in my testimony to Congress on the protest, the clearing of the park raised serious legal questions, particularly the unjustified use of force that night.”
“The media has also stressed that the clearing and the force used were unjustified because the protests were “entirely peaceful” and there was no “attack on the White House.” That is untrue. As discussed in my testimony, an exceptionally high number of officers were injured during days of continuing protests around the White House complex; some 150 officers were injured, half of those around the White House.”
Most folks would think given the level of outright violence against government institutions and personnel, any level of force short of rolling tanks was warranted. If you wanna see an “insurrection” forget Jan. 6th and look to Lafayette Park. And who cares if it was pepper balls versus tear gas? As you say, it makes no difference to the rioter. Or to me for that matter. Arson would have justified deadly force and spare me the “not everybody was doing it” argument. Aiding and encouraging is the same as doing the crime itself.
If you live in DC and believe in divine justice, I’d be building an ark about now or leaving DC and not looking back.
Hypocrisy and mendacity are their stock in trade. The worst thing is that the legacy media is quiet and the general public know very little of these actions.
BOWSER is a Radical Left Wing Mayor and one of the worse mayors in the country. She is unqualified and a nut case whichmakes her perfect for a DEM Mayor of DC.
MEDIA?? they are a joke. They are silent on their allies corruption, abuse of power and etc. If its anti Trump they are silent if Trump did it they are 1000000% against. People are turning them off, just look at their Ratings.
Lets see what happens, it would not surprise me they still Blame Trump and Barr.
The truth is that politicians are liars.
They lie without remorse and without consequences.
When Trump lied, the media (and the posters on this blog) howled in outrage.
Now Lefty politicians are caught lying and there is little comment.
Many of the Lefty posters make valid points, but given their moral dishonesty, I rarely pay much attention (other than to note that dishonesty).