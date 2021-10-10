Minnesota Woman Arrested After Running Over Man Who Allegedly Robbed Her

There is an interesting criminal case out of the Minnesota that highlights both criminal and tort doctrines on the defense of self and defense of property. Landis Rachel Hill, 31, and her boyfriend, Christopher Dwayne Grayson, were arrested after Hill ran over a man who allegedly robbed them. Al Rakip J. Zaidi, 21, died from “severe head trauma” after being hit by their 2001 Ford Expedition.
Hill and Grayson reportedly told the police that they were sleeping in their car when Zaidi took a cell phone and money from the front seat. Grayson then chased Zaidi with a baseball bat as Hill chased him in the car. Hill eventually ran him over and then left the scene.
Both Hill and Grayson later turned themselves into police. Grayson was not charged but Hill is charged with second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.
The case highlights rivaling doctrines that we often discuss in Torts. Many states now have “Castle doctrine” laws, which allow people to use lethal force in defense of their homes. Called “Make My Day” laws in some states, there are also “Make My Day Better” laws allowing people to use lethal force in defense of other property like cars. There are also laws like “Stand Your Ground” discussed in such well-known cases as the trial of George Zimmerman (though it was ultimately not used in favor of a conventional self-defense claim).
Minnesota has a Castle Doctrine law. However, it does not have a Stand Your Ground law and there is a “duty to retreat” before using lethal force outside of the home. The law specifically states:
609.065 JUSTIFIABLE TAKING OF LIFE.
“The intentional taking of the life of another is not authorized by section 609.06, except when necessary in resisting or preventing an offense which the actor reasonably believes exposes the actor or another to great bodily harm or death, or preventing the commission of a felony in the actor’s place of abode.”
This case is particularly bad for the defense because it is a case of pursuit or retaliation. The danger had passed with the flight of the alleged felon. Even under the common law (which does not require retreat), you cannot retaliate. The privilege of self-defense exists only in the moment of danger and gives no license to mete out justice after the threat has passed.
The case also highlights the doctrines related to the protection or recovery of property. The common law does not allow force calculated to cause serious bodily harm or death in the protection of property. In famous cases like Bird v. Holbrook, 4 Bing. 628, 130 Eng. Rep. 911 (1825), courts have imposed liability in the use of snare guns or man traps to protect property because “[n]o man can do indirectly that which he is forbidden to do directly.” What you “cannot do directly” under the common law is defend property with lethal force. The Bird case is often cited for the long-standing rule that no property is viewed as more valuable than a human life.
That means that Hill can be charged criminally and even sued civilly on these facts if proven.
The one possible defense for Hill could arise if Grayson was near Zaidi and she claimed that she was trying to protect him. They are allowed to pursue Zaidi and seek to recover their property. Reasonable force is allowed in the recovery of chattel. Restatement (Second) of Torts § 218 cmt. e (“sufficient legal protection … of his chattel is afforded by his privilege to use reasonable force to protect his possession against even harmless interference.”). Of course, if a thief resists, such “self-help” measures can change from defense of property to defense of self (which allows greater levels of commensurate force). There is no indication in the news reports that Zaidi was threatening or even near Grayson.
Absent such a defense, Hill would be left with a claim that she did not intend to hit or kill Zaidi. However, police report the couple as just saying that they were tired of being robbed. The statement given to the police could leave only a plea as a viable option.
13 thoughts on “Minnesota Woman Arrested After Running Over Man Who Allegedly Robbed Her”
Robbery is a crime against the person. Asportation is an element of robbery. As long as the asportation continues, the robbery continues. Soooooo, I would argue that Hill and Grayson were defending their persons against a violent felony being perpetrated upon them, including chasing the perpetrator. The only question would be: is unarmed robbery a violent felony. That would depend, I think, on how the robbery was perpetrated. Robbery usually requires either force or snatching. If this robbery was perpetrated by force, I would argue it is a violent felony perpetrated upon the persons of Hill and Grayson and they were permitted to used deadly force to prevent the crime, including the asportation. If , on the other hand, the robbery was perpetrated by a snatching, maybe deadly force would not be allowed.
Separate from the legal ramifications: I believe them. They are tired of being robbed. This is what far Left rule looks like. Makes me wonder who she voted for, and it makes me wonder what people expected to happen after summer 2020 and the Left’s subsequent descent even further into insanity. Stop voting for them, and do it in great enough numbers that it doesn’t matter what strings the DNC and Soros are pulling!
James, you look for any excuse to blame the Left. Crime is generally a class thing. Police forces were designed to protect property and lives of rich people. In the South, their focus was protecting against revolt of the enslaved, in the North controlling immigrants. The status of the targets has changed to some degree, the primary mission has not. This story has nothing to do with the left or defund the police which likely means something different than you believe.
Another interesting example of when not speaking to the police would be helpful to your defense.
These posts prove some folks have no grasp at all of what they speak.
I not comfy arguing points of law with Professor Turley……and limit myself to asking a question of him now and then.
Law is a complicated domain with much to be considered before any Opinion should be offered.
Even Lawyers, Prosecutors, Judges, and Juries get it wrong….as do Appeals Courts and even the Supreme Court.
Thus I surely am not willing to accept our Keyboard Legal Experts who hold forth on matters here as so many do.
I wish I could be on Hill’s jury. She deserves a slap on the wrist. Literally. Just a slap on the wrist.
I don’t see why Grayson was not charged. He was pursuing the man with a bat, right? He was acting in concert with Hill, the driver. It seems to me that the death was the product of their action even if Hill’s action alone produced it. (I admit I’m no lawyer.)
Chasing a person that robbed you and running them down is bad message sending
Police shooting an unarmed protestor not threatening a soul is “good” message sending
Regardless of what the law says, the government gets to exempt itself
You misrepresented the Zimmerman case. Stand your ground was never raised by the defense, although you would never know that from the media coverage. It was simply a self defense case.
Yes, Old Lawyer. Stand Your Ground was not used
Like the insanity defense, SYG is legal pleading. I would like explained how an acquittal under SYG differs from the straight defense.
You leave out the most famous “Make My Day” case in American history: Bernie Goetz, the infamous subway vigilante. On the facts, he was clearly guilty but the jury, composed of fed up New Yorkers, gave a thumbs up to Goetz’s brand of street justice, and only convicted hm of possesson of a gun.
Defund the police and people have to “handle” matters.
Article suggests that they were sleeping in their car. If homeless, does the car qualify as the home.
What BLM and Lefties don’t acknowledge is that without police, the level of “normal” crime will rise.
Americans don’t like being victims.
Defund the police and it’s back to the Wild, wild west